The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Cape Town animation directors win Emmy for Tabby McTat

Cape Town animation directors Jac Hamman and Sarah Scrimgeour have won an Emmy for Tabby McTat in the Kids: Animation category.

Adapted from the bestselling Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler picture book, the BBC Christmas special is up against Mystery Lane, Sharkdog and Wake Up, Carlo!

This is the second Emmy win in a row for South African directors in the category: another Donaldson-Scheffler adaptation, The Smeds and The Smoos, directed by South Africa’s Daniel Snaddon and Samantha Cutler, won last year.

Now streaming on Showmax, Tabby McTat is about the warm and wonderful friendship between a musical cat and a talented busker called Fred. One day when chasing a thief, Fred falls and breaks his leg and is whisked away in an ambulance. What will become of the busker’s cat, left alone on the streets of London?

The 25-minute short film stars BAFTA nominees Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey) and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú (Gangs of London) as Fred and Tabby, with Critics Choice Super nominee Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) as the narrator.

Produced by Magic Light Pictures, Tabby McTat was one of the 10 most-watched shows on TV in England on Christmas Day 2023 and was the most-watched animated feature from UK broadcasters across the festive period, attracting over 8.6m viewers.

BMW crowned as SA youth’s Coolest Brand

BMW has been announced as the Coolest Brand Overall in the 20th edition of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards. Nike and Adidas were awarded second and third places respectively. The winners across 69 categories were announced in Johannesburg on 18 November 2024.

The annual Sunday Times GenNext Survey, conducted by Yellowwood, is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational. The survey polled 7,200 youths aged 8 to 30 years old, to deliver insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals alike.

Lyndon Barends, Managing Director of Arena Holdings which commissions the Sunday Times GenNext Survey believes the research is increasingly relevant for brands looking to tap into the buying power of young income-earners and consumers of tomorrow. “Successful brand marketing is increasingly data-driven, and being able to add another data point specifically focused on youth sentiment adds value when it comes to brand positioning and campaign planning. We’re proud to deliver these key industry insights to advertisers,” says Barends.

Lesego Kotane, Managing Director of Yellowwood says,” While advancements in technology and connectivity have propelled us forward, systemic challenges remain significant barriers for many young South Africans. And yet, amidst these obstacles, our youth consistently demonstrate an inspiring blend of resilience, ambition, and optimism—a reminder of their ability to shape a brighter future and of the responsibility institutions share in supporting and creating pathways for them. There are some valuable insights in the youth behaviour report that uncover some of these perspectives that we are incredibly excited to share with brands”

Apart from being celebrated as the Coolest Brand Overall, BMW was also awarded as the winner in the Coolest Company To Work For, and Coolest Motor Vehicle Brand categories.

Nike was awarded as the Coolest Clothing Brand, the Coolest Clothing Store, and the Coolest Show/Footwear Brand.

Other brands that ranked in the top ten overall include Apple, Samsung, Puma, Netflix, Gucci, Redbat and Jordan.

In addition to evaluating consumer brand perception, the survey also measures celebrity brand perception.

This year, Grammy-winner Tyla received the nod as the Coolest Local Celebrity. DJ Fresh was announced as the Coolest Local Radio Personality. Springbok Rugby captain Siya Kolisi was once again awarded as the Coolest Local Sportsperson, while MacG was also again awarded as the Coolest Local Online Influencer.

General category finalists for 2024 Telkom Radio Awards revealed

Finalists of the Station of the Year, MyStation Most Votes and Most Loyal Listeners, Hall of Fame, Bright Star, and Station Manager’s Choice categories of the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards have been announced.

Now in its 14th year, the Telkom Radio Awards celebrate 100 years of radio in South Africa and continue to amplify and honour excellence across Campus, Community, Public Broadcast (PBS), Commercial, Podcast, and Internet radio, setting the industry benchmarks for outstanding achievements in the radio sphere.

The judging process involved the meticulous evaluation of entries by a distinguished panel of more than 50 judges, along with thorough scrutiny by BDO South Africa, the official auditors of the Radio Awards.

To be eligible, entries had to have been broadcast on FM or AM (excluding the internet radio category) between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2024.

To view the complete list of the 2024 finalists in various general categories, please visit www.radioawards.co.za.

5FM & Good Hope FM Station of the Year nominations

FM, SA’s favourite youth radio station, has bagged a Station of the Year nomination, along with 14 further nominations and 2 Bright Star Inductees at the 2024 Radio Awards. This follows the station celebrating multiple accolades in 2024 in the Radio Awards and beyond, and also recently winning a Silver Award in the 2024 Rapport Jou Keuse readers’ choice awards – the only English radio station in the Top 3. The awards that the station has been nominated for are: ▪ Station of the Year

▪ Best Afternoon Drive Presenter: Nick Hamman

▪ Best Afternoon Drive Show: The Roger Goode Show on 5

▪ Best Content Producer: Mike Bower, 5 Drive

▪ Best Multi-Channel Promotion: The Roger Goode Experience

▪ Best Music Show: The Top 40 on 5 with Nick Archibald

▪ Best Weekend Radio Show: 5 Weekend Breakfast with Tshepi

▪ Best Promotions Stunt / Event: The Great Radio Takeover – World Radio Day ▪ Best Promotions Stunt / Event: The Roger Goode Experience

▪ Best Radio Innovation: 5 Drive War Cry Championship

▪ Best Station Imaging: 5FM – Apli5 Manifesto Launch

▪ Best Station Imaging: Ampli5 Manifesto – Ampli5 Your City Frequency Good Hope FM, Cape Town’s Original, has been nominated for Station of the Year at the 2024 Radio Awards, and also celebrates a further 4 nominations at the 2024 Radio Awards. The awards that Good Hope FM and its talent were nominated for are: ▪ Station of the Year

▪ Best Breakfast Show Presenter: Stan Mars

▪ Best Music Show: Saaiman Says with Chad Saaiman

▪ Best Night-time Show: Saaiman Says with Chad Saaiman

▪ Best Weekend Radio Show: Weekend Breakfast with Maka Tanga Good Hope FM and 5FM PCS Combo Business Manager, Masixole Mdingane, says, “What a way to celebrate Cape Town’s original! These nominations, specifically the Station of the Year nomination, along with ever-growing station traction, show that we reach, engage, impact and MOVE a prime market of listeners in all the right ways. The A-team at Good Hope FM have an unwavering commitment to delivering the best tunes, engaging conversations, cool interviews, all the news and views you need to know, along with amazing events and uplifting community projects that change people’s lives for the better, and these nominations leave us incredibly proud and humbled that we’re busting the Mother City’s best moves.”

Avatar wins the Small Biz, Big Impact Ministerial Award

Avatar, South Africa’s largest black-owned agency group, has been honoured with the Small Biz, Big Impact Ministerial Discretionary Award at the National Presidential MSME & Cooperatives Awards 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the room on Friday night and shared words of encouragement: “These awards are about recognising the winners in what they do, their efforts. It’s about applauding their innovation, resilience, and creativity. Tonight, we recognise best practice. They have shown that small businesses can operate efficiently, and soundly just as large corporations [can] do.”

Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, conferred the award to Avatar saying, “Avatar is a small business that is a trailblazer in the work that they do in the advertising space, disrupting the status quo, changing the norms, making their own mark, whilst creating employment for many young people.”

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, Executive Chairman of Avatar said, “This recognition is a celebration of our mission to liberate African creativity. At Avatar, we are driven by a purpose to redefine the creative industry by celebrating our heritage and amplifying the voices of our continent. This award fuels our resolve to continue pushing boundaries and transforming narratives for African entrepreneurs and creatives.”

The award highlights Avatar’s role as a leader in reshaping South Africa’s creative economy and inspiring the next generation of African entrepreneurs.

We Won the Global Alliance World Public Relations & Communication Award in the ESG Category!

The winners of the prestigiousGlobal Alliance World Public Relations and Communication Awards 2024 were unveiled earlier this week during the World Public Relations Forum in Bali, Indonesia.

This year's awards program attracted over 100 entries from across the globe, with 19 exceptional campaigns and initiatives emerging victorious in their respective categories. Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges comprising renowned industry experts and communicators worldwide.

This year’s awards program attracted over 100 entries from across the globe, with 19 exceptional campaigns and initiatives emerging victorious in their respective categories. Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges comprising renowned industry experts and communicators worldwide.

Re.Bag.Re.Use was the only winner from Africa—a proudly South African initiative—taking home the top honour in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Category.

Justin Green, Global Alliance President and CEO, shared, “The ESG category celebrates initiatives that go beyond words to deliver meaningful, sustainable change. This year’s winner, Re.Bag.Re.Use, exemplifies the power of innovative public relations to address pressing global challenges. By repurposing waste into functional products, they are not only reducing environmental footprints but also driving economic empowerment within their community. Re.Bag.Re.Use stands out as a shining example of innovation, purpose, and impact. A project with a global impact, truly deserves world recognition.”

Re.Bag.Re.Use founder, Regine le Roux, added, “We’re so humbled, thrilled, and incredibly grateful to every single person and organisation who has contributed—and continues to contribute—to this beautiful initiative. Who would have thought that a simple hobby, an experiment, and a single empty bread bag would snowball into this remarkable, globally recognised initiative?“

Two prestigious wins at the Assegai Awards for The Hive Group