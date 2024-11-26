The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.
Cape Town animation directors win Emmy for Tabby McTat
Cape Town animation directors Jac Hamman and Sarah Scrimgeour have won an Emmy for Tabby McTat in the Kids: Animation category.
Adapted from the bestselling Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler picture book, the BBC Christmas special is up against Mystery Lane, Sharkdog and Wake Up, Carlo!
This is the second Emmy win in a row for South African directors in the category: another Donaldson-Scheffler adaptation, The Smeds and The Smoos, directed by South Africa’s Daniel Snaddon and Samantha Cutler, won last year.
Now streaming on Showmax, Tabby McTat is about the warm and wonderful friendship between a musical cat and a talented busker called Fred. One day when chasing a thief, Fred falls and breaks his leg and is whisked away in an ambulance. What will become of the busker’s cat, left alone on the streets of London?
The 25-minute short film stars BAFTA nominees Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey) and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú (Gangs of London) as Fred and Tabby, with Critics Choice Super nominee Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) as the narrator.
Produced by Magic Light Pictures, Tabby McTat was one of the 10 most-watched shows on TV in England on Christmas Day 2023 and was the most-watched animated feature from UK broadcasters across the festive period, attracting over 8.6m viewers.
BMW crowned as SA youth’s Coolest Brand
BMW has been announced as the Coolest Brand Overall in the 20th edition of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards. Nike and Adidas were awarded second and third places respectively. The winners across 69 categories were announced in Johannesburg on 18 November 2024.
The annual Sunday Times GenNext Survey, conducted by Yellowwood, is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational. The survey polled 7,200 youths aged 8 to 30 years old, to deliver insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals alike.
Lyndon Barends, Managing Director of Arena Holdings which commissions the Sunday Times GenNext Survey believes the research is increasingly relevant for brands looking to tap into the buying power of young income-earners and consumers of tomorrow. “Successful brand marketing is increasingly data-driven, and being able to add another data point specifically focused on youth sentiment adds value when it comes to brand positioning and campaign planning. We’re proud to deliver these key industry insights to advertisers,” says Barends.
Lesego Kotane, Managing Director of Yellowwood says,” While advancements in technology and connectivity have propelled us forward, systemic challenges remain significant barriers for many young South Africans. And yet, amidst these obstacles, our youth consistently demonstrate an inspiring blend of resilience, ambition, and optimism—a reminder of their ability to shape a brighter future and of the responsibility institutions share in supporting and creating pathways for them. There are some valuable insights in the youth behaviour report that uncover some of these perspectives that we are incredibly excited to share with brands”
Apart from being celebrated as the Coolest Brand Overall, BMW was also awarded as the winner in the Coolest Company To Work For, and Coolest Motor Vehicle Brand categories.
Nike was awarded as the Coolest Clothing Brand, the Coolest Clothing Store, and the Coolest Show/Footwear Brand.
Other brands that ranked in the top ten overall include Apple, Samsung, Puma, Netflix, Gucci, Redbat and Jordan.
In addition to evaluating consumer brand perception, the survey also measures celebrity brand perception.
This year, Grammy-winner Tyla received the nod as the Coolest Local Celebrity. DJ Fresh was announced as the Coolest Local Radio Personality. Springbok Rugby captain Siya Kolisi was once again awarded as the Coolest Local Sportsperson, while MacG was also again awarded as the Coolest Local Online Influencer.
General category finalists for 2024 Telkom Radio Awards revealed
Finalists of the Station of the Year, MyStation Most Votes and Most Loyal Listeners, Hall of Fame, Bright Star, and Station Manager’s Choice categories of the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards have been announced.
Now in its 14th year, the Telkom Radio Awards celebrate 100 years of radio in South Africa and continue to amplify and honour excellence across Campus, Community, Public Broadcast (PBS), Commercial, Podcast, and Internet radio, setting the industry benchmarks for outstanding achievements in the radio sphere.
The judging process involved the meticulous evaluation of entries by a distinguished panel of more than 50 judges, along with thorough scrutiny by BDO South Africa, the official auditors of the Radio Awards.
To be eligible, entries had to have been broadcast on FM or AM (excluding the internet radio category) between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2024.
To view the complete list of the 2024 finalists in various general categories, please visit www.radioawards.co.za.
5FM & Good Hope FM Station of the Year nominations
FM, SA’s favourite youth radio station, has bagged a Station of the Year nomination, along with 14 further nominations and 2 Bright Star Inductees at the 2024 Radio Awards.
This follows the station celebrating multiple accolades in 2024 in the Radio Awards and beyond, and also recently winning a Silver Award in the 2024 Rapport Jou Keuse readers’ choice awards – the only English radio station in the Top 3.
The awards that the station has been nominated for are:
▪ Station of the Year
▪ Best Afternoon Drive Presenter: Nick Hamman
▪ Best Afternoon Drive Show: The Roger Goode Show on 5
▪ Best Content Producer: Mike Bower, 5 Drive
▪ Best Multi-Channel Promotion: The Roger Goode Experience
▪ Best Music Show: The Top 40 on 5 with Nick Archibald
▪ Best Weekend Radio Show: 5 Weekend Breakfast with Tshepi
▪ Best Promotions Stunt / Event: The Great Radio Takeover – World Radio Day ▪ Best Promotions Stunt / Event: The Roger Goode Experience
▪ Best Radio Innovation: 5 Drive War Cry Championship
▪ Best Station Imaging: 5FM – Apli5 Manifesto Launch
▪ Best Station Imaging: Ampli5 Manifesto – Ampli5 Your City Frequency
Good Hope FM, Cape Town’s Original, has been nominated for Station of the Year at the 2024 Radio Awards, and also celebrates a further 4 nominations at the 2024 Radio Awards.
The awards that Good Hope FM and its talent were nominated for are:
▪ Station of the Year
▪ Best Breakfast Show Presenter: Stan Mars
▪ Best Music Show: Saaiman Says with Chad Saaiman
▪ Best Night-time Show: Saaiman Says with Chad Saaiman
▪ Best Weekend Radio Show: Weekend Breakfast with Maka Tanga
Good Hope FM and 5FM PCS Combo Business Manager, Masixole Mdingane, says, “What a way to celebrate Cape Town’s original! These nominations, specifically the Station of the Year nomination, along with ever-growing station traction, show that we reach, engage, impact and MOVE a prime market of listeners in all the right ways. The A-team at Good Hope FM have an unwavering commitment to delivering the best tunes, engaging conversations, cool interviews, all the news and views you need to know, along with amazing events and uplifting community projects that change people’s lives for the better, and these nominations leave us incredibly proud and humbled that we’re busting the Mother City’s best moves.”
Avatar wins the Small Biz, Big Impact Ministerial Award
Avatar, South Africa’s largest black-owned agency group, has been honoured with the Small Biz, Big Impact Ministerial Discretionary Award at the National Presidential MSME & Cooperatives Awards 2024.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the room on Friday night and shared words of encouragement: “These awards are about recognising the winners in what they do, their efforts. It’s about applauding their innovation, resilience, and creativity. Tonight, we recognise best practice. They have shown that small businesses can operate efficiently, and soundly just as large corporations [can] do.”
Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, conferred the award to Avatar saying, “Avatar is a small business that is a trailblazer in the work that they do in the advertising space, disrupting the status quo, changing the norms, making their own mark, whilst creating employment for many young people.”
Speaking at the awards ceremony, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, Executive Chairman of Avatar said, “This recognition is a celebration of our mission to liberate African creativity. At Avatar, we are driven by a purpose to redefine the creative industry by celebrating our heritage and amplifying the voices of our continent. This award fuels our resolve to continue pushing boundaries and transforming narratives for African entrepreneurs and creatives.”
The award highlights Avatar’s role as a leader in reshaping South Africa’s creative economy and inspiring the next generation of African entrepreneurs.
The Hive Group is delighted to announce two remarkable achievements at this year’s Assegai Awards, celebrating excellence in marketing and communications.
These wins come at a pivotal time for The Hive Group, which has recently undergone a successful brand repositioning and launched a new division, Tech Hive.
The Group was recognised in multiple categories, with two standout campaigns garnering significant industry accolades.
The Hive Group’s innovative collaboration with McDonald’s and Goliath Gaming was awarded the prestigious Leader Award in the Food and Beverage category. This dynamic partnership delivered engaging content that resonated with both gaming and food enthusiasts, capturing the attention of audiences nationwide. The campaign successfully integrated the worlds of gaming and fast food in an impactful and creative way.
In recognition of its exceptional social media strategy, The Hive Group also earned the Bronze Award in the Social Media category for the Extra’Lovin campaign. This campaign leveraged creative content and meaningful engagement to enhance brand visibility and strengthen McDonald’s connection with its audience. The result was a highly successful, interactive experience that drove social conversation and engagement.
“We are incredibly proud of these recognitions and the outstanding work our team has done on these campaigns,” said Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of The Hive Group.
PR Professional wins South Africa’s Entrepreneur Champion of 2024
Cape Town’s Adam Hunter was named the Small Business Chamber’s Entrepreneur Champion, cementing his place among South Africa’s most inspiring business leaders. The accolade, presented at this year’s Small Business Awards, celebrates individuals who demonstrate outstanding entrepreneurial vision, leadership, and a commitment to driving growth in the small business sector.
Now in its 16th year, the Small Business Awards is a hallmark event that recognises innovation, resilience, and excellence within the country’s burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem. Winners are celebrated not only for their business success but also for their contributions to broader economic development and ethical leadership.
Hunter, founder and managing director of integrated Public Relations and Marketing agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS). The agency’s success is driven by its digital expertise and offerings, earning the trust of high-profile clients such as SAP Global, Cisco Africa, Amazon Europe, Radisson Hotel Group, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).
The recognition follows several accolades over the last 12-months for the entrepreneur. Earlier this month, his agency wonCorporate Vision’s ‘Most Creative Agency Award’ for 2024, adding to its silver 2023 title for South Africa’s Best Small PR Consultancy. These achievements highlight HLS’s role as a trailblazer in the PR and marketing landscape, both locally and globally.
IMM Awards: Nominations close 31 December 2024
The IMM Institute will be honouring the best creative minds through the esteemed IMM Excellence Awards, which will be bestowed on winners during a gala event, to be held on 7 March 2025.
“At this prestigious event, we will be celebrating those who have made a laudable contribution to both the marketing and supply chain sectors during 2024,” says Irene Gregory, CEO of the IMM institute.
Marketers and supply chain professionals still have time to nominate colleagues for the awards in one or more of the ten categories. Nominations, together with supporting papers, close on 31 December 2024.
“We encourage everyone in each of these sectors to nominate their colleagues so we can honour those individuals and teams who have made significant contributions to both the marketing and supply chain industries in terms of best practices in this strategic focus area for businesses,” said Gregory.
Information and updates are available on the event website.
Mall of Africa Secures 7th ‘Coolest Mall’ title
Mall of Africa has once again solidified its place at the pinnacle of youth culture, winning the coveted “Coolest Mall” title for an incredible seventh consecutive year at the 2024 Sunday Times Generation Next Awards. This accolade is based on South Africa’s leading youth survey, conducted by HDI Youth Marketeers, which captures the preferences of no less than 12,000 young South Africans aged 8–24.
Johann Fourie, general manager at Mall of Africa, attributes this achievement to the mall’s unwavering commitment to freshness and its ability to connect with South Africa’s influential youth demographic. “The youth are trendsetters with significant spending power and influence over the rest of the market,” he said.
“Their high consumption of social media content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram sharpens their role as early adopters and opinion leaders. Winning this title for seven consecutive years reflects our commitment to staying relevant, exciting, and accessible to this dynamic audience,” he added.