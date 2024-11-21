Deepavali or Diwali (depending on your lineage), the Festival of Lights, is a celebration of light triumphing over darkness, good over evil, and (surprise surprise) knowledge over ignorance. For Hindus around the world, it’s a time for reflection, giving thanks, and seeking blessings for the year ahead.

However, in recent years, Diwali has become a commercial opportunity; here in South Africa we are seeing, year-on-year, how brands as well as non-Hindu influencers dilute Diwali’s religious significance for their own gain.

As someone who has been a Hindu my entire life, and a marketing, communications and public relations (PR) professional for a significant part of my existence, two things have stood out to me lately; firstly, influencer marketing to the Indian community is deeply misunderstood by brands and influencers alike, and secondly, this idea of Diwali being ‘Indian Christmas’ needs to be abolished, with immediate effect.

While it’s understandable that brands want to capitalise on the festive spirit and reach a wider audience through influencer engagements, the way some influencers have appropriated Diwali for profit, is deeply problematic.

These influencers often focus on the superficial aspects of the festival, such as the vibrant lights, delicious food and exquisite attire, while neglecting its profound religious meaning. This can lead to a distorted representation of the festival, reducing it to a mere consumerist event.

Diwali bandwagon

This trend raises concerns about religious appropriation and the blatant disregard of traditions. When non-Hindus pretend to participate in Diwali celebrations for engagement numbers, without delving into the true meaning or respecting the sentiments of the Hindu customs, it is disrespectful, insensitive and misleading.

Since influencer marketing is a paid campaign tactic, and thus categorised as an advertisement, these brands and influencers should face consequences by South African advertising boards and councils.

Instead of merely hopping onto the proverbial ‘Diwali bandwagon’, influencers could leverage their platforms to enlighten their followers about the rich narrative of Diwali, the intricate traditions and prayers, and the profound values the festival embodies – all while crafting content that relates to a brand’s target market, strategy and brand identity.

If influencers are uncomfortable with authentically discussing the true significance of Diwali, then that influencer is simply not the right fit. Brands should prioritise collaborating with Hindu influencers or organisations to create authentic content.

Critical thinking

This kind of critical thinking can be used long before the influencer contract/s has been signed, or invites to the event/s have been sent out. What’s truly baffling is, there is NO shortage of Hindu influencers.

With a little bit of time and research, brands and agencies will find Hindu influencers, who have massive engagement statistics and reach, and are fully willing and capable of creating content that will reach a significantly larger audience.

PR and marketing leaders as well as agencies representing brands, must also discern influencers’ genuine interest in Diwali’s campaigns. For instance, in 2023 and 2024, an influencer who had previously denounced Hinduism, faced criticism for participating in Diwali campaigns for a luxury retailer.

Despite claiming familial ties to the religion, her content was tone-deaf, distorting and focused on aesthetic elements, thus misrepresenting customs.

‘I do culturally’

We also saw this occurrence from a luxury Austrian jewellery brand that has a presence in South Africa. For their 2024 Diwali campaigned, they retained the services of an influencer who said, on social media, that “I don’t observe it (Diwali) religiously, but I do culturally…”

I am still recovering from this confusion, as Diwali is a religious festival, not a cultural one. When faced with rightfully placed criticism, these influencers and brands either play ‘ostrich’, with the hopes that Hindus get distracted, or they play victim to social media bullying.