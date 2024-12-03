[PRESS OFFICE] Dentsu South Africa is thrilled to announce the appointment of TJ Njozela as our new executive creative director, effective 1 February 2025.

A celebrated figure in the creative industry, TJ brings a wealth of experience and leadership that will further strengthen our commitment to innovation and excellence.

With a wealth of experience leading creative teams at top agencies, TJ has built an impressive portfolio. His work with leading brands in sectors ranging from FMCG and automotive, to QSR and Pharma, has consistently delivered impactful campaigns, showcasing his flair for creativity and strategy.

TJ’s accolades include Cannes Lions, The One Show, and D&AD awards, among others. These achievements highlight not only his creative ingenuity but also his ability to nurture teams that consistently produce industry-defining work.

“At dentsu, we are committed to innovation and creating impactful campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences. TJ embodies this ethos and brings a unique energy and vision that we are confident will inspire our teams and elevate our work,” said Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer, DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa.

Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa, added: “TJ’s appointment signifies an exciting moment for Dentsu as we continue to push creative boundaries. His ability to craft compelling campaigns that drive results, combined with his natural leadership style, will undoubtedly enhance our impact across the region.”

In his new role, TJ will lead creative strategy and execution across key projects, collaborating closely with teams in South Africa and the broader SSA region. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter as dentsu continues to redefine creative solutions that drive real-world impact.