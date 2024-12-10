[PARTNER CONTENT] Since 2010, Mzansi Magic has been creating memorable telenovelas and shaping the very fabric of Mzansi entertainment.

It has redefined what it means to deliver top class telenovelas to Mzansi audiences and it is not slowing down. This is why it is not just a channel but a legacy!

A track record of excellence

Winning viewers’ hearts and awards

Fresh new stories coming in 2025

The numbers are nothing short of phenomenal. With over two million live viewers tuning in daily, Mzansi Magic’s prime-time performance is unmatched. The channel’s audience share sits proudly at 23.8% from Monday to Friday 6pm to 10pm.

Mzansi Magic shows are top trending on X (Twitter) daily with over 400 000 mentions and a staggering 12 billion impressions, proving that the audiences are not just watching, they are engaged!

The numbers speak for themselves:

My Brother’s Keeper – 1 289 000 viewers (27% share)

Umkhokha: The Curse – 1 790 000 viewers (42% share)

Gqeberha: The Empire – 1 130 000 viewers (30% share)

Champions: 800 000 viewers (19% share)

These are not just numbers but a representation of the pulse of a nation that tunes in religiously to see their stories unfold!

From the first script to household names

Mzansi Magic has transformed everyday people into household names like uMgijimi/Mpiyakhe Zungu (Siyabonga Thwala – Isibaya), Thuso Mokoena (Presley Chweneyagae – The River), Zodwa (Sana Mchunu – Gomora) and Fezile (Andile Mxakaza – Isibaya).

Starting with Isibaya (2013) to The Queen (2016), the channel has crafted stories that live on in the hearts of South Africans. It doesn’t just tell stories, but also creates icons and pioneers with hits like Gomora (2020) and Diep City (2021) keeping viewers on the cutting edge of local drama.

In 2023, Umkhokha: The Curse and My Brother’s Keeper were on fire, dominating social media and winning hearts and awards!. These productions (past and present) are not just loved in homes across Mzansi, they are garnering accolades, from SAFTAs to even Emmy nominations – proof that Mzansi Magic doesn’t just entertain, it wins!

“We are very proud of our journey so far but there’s great excitement and pride in the space it gives to new stories and the magic of embarking on a new journey with our audience,” says Nomsa Philiso, CEO of General Entertainment.

“Mzansi Magic, together with all our proudly local channels, is committed to shining a spotlight on diverse voices and to delivering stories that matter to our audiences. This vision has driven us since day one and continues to be the driving force behind the selection of both our old and new telenovelas.”

Woza 2025!

In 2025, Mzansi Magic will continue to break boundaries. Kicking off the year is the highly anticipated Big Brother Mzansi, returning for its 5th season. This reality show isn’t just about entertainment, it has also been a launchpad for some of Mzansi’s brightest stars like Sol Phenduka (McG’s Podcast & Chill), Luthando BU Mthembu (Adulting) and Khosi Twala.

Then in March, Bloodlines hits the screens – a gripping tale about twin brothers torn apart by betrayal and corruption. Cobrizi, a spin-off from multi-award winning The River, will bring back fan-favorite Thuso “Cobrizi” Mokoena, giving viewers a front-row seat to his struggle for redemption. And in April, Genesis will bring a battle for control of a gospel music empire in crisis.

Not forgetting Sibongile and The Dlaminis on Mzansi Wethu, a telenovela that recently captured the hearts of over two million viewers, a fan favourite that keeps growing in popularity and a marvel to see it lighting up screens week after week.

“From Mzansi Magic to Mzansi Wethu, we are everywhere! And, with new shows and fresh voices coming soon, we are just getting started! Most importantly, thank you to our viewers for being on this journey with us by watching and engaging actively, ensuring that we achieve this amazing growth and recognition,” concludes Philiso.

Stay tuned, because Mzansi Magic is the ultimate destination for the best in local entertainment and the magic never stops!