‘We are witnessing a rapid evolution of the media landscape as it has become increasingly driven by sophisticated algorithms. In this expansive world, media is playing a growing role in our lives, fast becoming 100% addressable, 100% shoppable, and 100% accountable.’ ~ Will Swayne, global practice president, media, dentsu in Year of Impact 2025

Top media professionals from South Africa, Africa and the world explore the chartered and uncharted world of media in The Media Yearbook 2025.

THE MEDIA YEARBOOK 2024

Trust, truth and technology was on our mind at the beginning of 2024 when we published The Media Yearbook 2025. And, of course, the pivotal general elections.

We now know South Africans voted for change, and a Government of National Unity.

Still, we were concerned about threats and promises, manifestos and misinformation. Ah, misinformation. That useful weapon of destructive mass communication.

Then there’s trust in advertising, something that, with technology playing an increasingly role in ad buys, is of concern too. Head of the ACA, Gillian Rightford, notes this is one of the most pressing issues in advertising.

It was clear all media sectors, especially journalism and advertising, had to work hard ahead in 2024 to emerge from digital transformation, the use of artificial intelligence and tech advancements with ethics, and the trust of consumers, intact.

THE MEDIA: AGENCIES, REBOOTED

South Africa wanted change, and we got it. We know there’s a hard road ahead; that a Government of National Unity will have periods when it is anything but unified.

Nevertheless, there is a sense of optimism about, albeit tempered with our experience of how things can go so wrong, so fast, in our beautiful country.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s agencies got on with the job of advertising, and the business of media. In this issue, we’ve tackled some of the issues facing agencies, while also looking at solutions.

From AI product placement in video, to the ethics of AI models (and Dove’s response to that) to what future agencies could look like, the role of chief marketing officers in this evolving world, how the various generations impact advertising and media … our contributors have generously shared their thoughts, insights and opinions in an effort to take a well-rounded look at the sector.

WOMEN IN THE MEDIA

There is much to ponder in this year’s selection of thought leaders from women working in media.

There’s a wonderful mix of positive and inspiring pieces, and others that challenge notions of women always being supportive and helping each other.

There are stories on leadership, on growth, on burnout. There are also many tales of how damn hard it is for women in the media to reach the top.

What is clear from the contributions to our annual Women in The Media edition is that we are not shrinking violets, that we are smart, opinionated, ambitious, thoughtful, inspirational, pithy, hard-working, honest, ethical and bloody good at what we do.

So, thank you to each and every one of our contributors for your openness and willingness to share your stories. You are an inspiration.

THE MEDIA: RADIO ISSUE

The Telkom Radio Awards, once again, demonstrated just how much South Africa loves radio.

Congratulations to the winners from across the spectrum – commercial, community, campus and public broadcasting stations – whose talent, commitment and innovation keeps pushing broadcasting to be better.

In celebration of the medium, and recognising its importance in South Africa’s media industry, The Media’s annual radio and audio issue covers where we are now, where we’re going and the commitment it takes to get there, as well as some of the issues it faces.

All the winners of the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards are listed in the commemorative magazine too.