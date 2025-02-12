Artificial intelligence is making waves across industries, including the audio space. At East Coast Radio I’ve welcomed this shift as an active ingredient in our strategy that helps us remain innovative.

We’re by no means an AI-run station. But AI is being woven into our fabric. It’s helping to optimise programming for me, enhance our audience engagement, and streamline some of our internal processes.

It also gives me a creative sparring partner to bounce things off of.

But let me be clear: our deepest connection with listeners is rooted in trust. AI is simply a tool that allows us to see things from new perspectives, and to elevate our work.

At its heart, radio is a human story – AI is just helping us to tell it in better ways.

On my AI wishlist…

If had to dream up some cool stuff I’d start with an AI assistant that can help me track live listener feedback. There are so many unheard voice notes and unanswered calls; so much potential content gold, and so little human capacity. It would refresh the face of listener engagement as we know it. This would be my first AI wish.

Secondly, I’d like AI that could update and generate promos in line with the templates we give it. I’d still want them voiced by humans – but the AI can spit out the creative (obviously trained to match our editorial voice) so the creatives can stay focused on making their art, while the AI handles the admin and cadence of it all.

And then there’s music.

Human curation still reigns supreme for me, but AI offers the power to mine through endless streams of data, unearthing hidden gems – or predicting the next big hit.

Interactive voice bots could also become regular fixtures in live shows or competitions, seamlessly engaging with voice notes and quiz segments in real time. Listener interaction wouldn’t ever need to stop, meaning that lone caller on a Sunday morning at 3:30am can still reach out – and still get on air.

Imagining the future… ethically

Picture AI-driven voice personalities co-hosting alongside humans. Imagine virtual hosts bantering, responding to live listener calls, and adapting their tone to match the moment’s mood.

I believe that there is an irreplaceable soul that only humans bring to the table. AI only serves to enhance that. We made AI – it must never be reversed lest we lose our humanity.

We must ensure that amidst the digital transformation, the human element isn’t lost. AI should be used to assist, never deceive.

We should never pretend that something AI-generated is human. So we must always disclose if we are using AI to generate specific content. It’s a dance, and the human touch must lead.

AI’s role in radio will inevitably grow. It will help us work smarter, anticipate trends, and engage our audience in new and exciting ways. Yet, at the heart of it all, radio remains a deeply human experience. A platform that thrives on connection, storytelling, and authenticity.

Travis Bussiahn is programming and content director at East Coast Radio.

His expertise lies in creative management, content development, and multi-channel programming, all underpinned by strategic planning and production insights.