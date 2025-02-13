The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Havas Media Network launches data and technology practice in Africa

Havas Africa has officially launched CSA, its consultancy dedicated to accelerating clients’ understanding of customer data and improving return on investment through analytics and machine learning. Following recent launches in India, The Middle East, Australia, and China, CSA is now active in over 20 regions across the globe with numerous additional markets launching in the coming months.

CSA goes beyond ‘data for data’s sake’ and is rooted in meaningfully growing businesses through a customer-focused and results-oriented approach to data analysis, implementation, and optimisation.

“Africa is at a critical stage of data and tech growth and clients are eager for guidance and insights on how to best spend on advertising to ensure a comprehensive return on investment,” said Provit Chemmani, CEO Havas Africa & Global MD Center of Excellence India. “As the first data and tech consultancy in Africa focused on meaningful business growth, we look forward to working with leading brands in the region to develop a customer-focused and results oriented approach to their data analysis, technology implementation and optimisation.”

CSA aims to comprehensively serve clients’ data and tech offerings at different stages of maturity with an evolved product suite across three core offerings:

CSA Consult: Offering access to a global network of experts, equipping clients to discover and accelerate against their strategic goals.

CSA Tech: A suite of digital tools and services which provide best-in-class technology capabilities to drive clients’ agenda for growth.

CSA Science: A suite of capabilities and proprietary tools which puts measurement at the center of clients’ marketing efforts.

The CSA brand has 40 years of history in France as a pioneer in understanding consumer behaviors and was integrated into Havas in 2015. This global network of 400+ experts provide data science and AdTech services to clients including Kia & Carrefour in France, PNC Bank in the USA, and Homebase in the UK and now Africa.

People moves

Bongumusa Makhathini new CEO of Primedia Studios In a decisive move reflecting the dynamic evolution of talent and creativity from Africa on the global stage, Primedia Studios is restructuring its executive leadership team to better position itself within the international digital content landscape. This strategic realignment comes at a time when talent from Africa, exemplified by figures such as Anele Mdoda, who recently garnered an Oscar nomination for co-producing The Last Ranger, is rapidly gaining recognition on the global stage, fuelled by digital media’s need for content. Primedia Studios is committed to celebrating and elevating the voices of creatives from Africa. Central to this narrative is the impact of design in Africa-focused productions. Primedia Studios recognises the importance of integrating these design aspects to enhance the authenticity and appeal of its productions, ensuring they resonate with both local and international audiences. In light of this creative momentum, Primedia Studios is expanding its focus to encompass storytelling that transcends regional boundaries. Following the disruption to the creative industries caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is poised to extend its reach into Europe, Asia, and the Americas, beginning with a range of internationally curated content that celebrates the diversity of narratives from Africa. To support this exciting vision, Jan du Plessis, President of Primedia Studios, will concentrate exclusively on expanding the content pipeline, collaborating closely with the newly appointed CEO, Bongumusa Makhathini. Their partnership is poised to strengthen the studio’s ability to create productions that resonate with global digital audiences. Jan expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, “Our stories are not just narratives; they are the embodiment of the heritage of Africa and identity. I am eager to work alongside Bongumusa, whose leadership and vision will be instrumental in bringing these stories to life. Together, we have a unique opportunity to share the creative richness of Africa with the world, and I am committed to ensuring that our content pipeline reflects that depth.”

Sanef elects new chairperson

At its first Council meeting for 2025, in Cape Town, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) elected Makhudu Sefara as its new chairperson. Sefara is the editor of the Sunday Times and previously chaired Sanef’s Media Freedom sub-committee. He replaces Nwabisa Makunga, who relinquished the position following her promotion to an executive role at Arena.

Sefara thanked his predecessor for her leadership and challenged the organisation to follow in her footsteps in defending media freedom and strengthening the industry that is facing strong economic headwinds.

“I take this opportunity seriously and note that it comes at a time when the industry is facing a myriad of challenges. Many newsrooms are asking the question of how they are going to turn the corner without losing faith and hoping for better solutions as they go through retrenchments and having critical positions frozen, which has an impact on the quality of the work and therefore an impact on the quality of the contribution journalism makes to our much-cherished democracy,” Sefara said.

Slindile Khanyile, publishing editor of Umbele, an isiZulu financial publication, is the new chairperson of the SANEF Media Freedom sub-committee.

Sanef also congratulated Phathiswa Magopeni on her appointment as the new Executive Director of the Press Council of South Africa. Thivhudzi Lukoto, executive producer at SAFM: News and Current Affairs, is Sanef’s new representative at the PCSA.

HOT 102.7FM makes strategic appointments

Johannesburg-based HOT 102.7FM has kicked off the new year by making two key appointments that add considerable strategic weight to the team driving South Africa’s fastest-growing commercial radio station.

Simon Hill has been appointed head of marketing and Gary Oberholzer joins the business as head of digital strategy.

Both are experienced radio and marketing executives, with Hill joining from The Courier Guy, where he headed up the marketing portfolio for three years and was the driving creative force behind the brand’s legendary television campaigns.

“Both Simon and Gary bring a wealth of experience to their respective roles and I’m looking forward to seeing how they take the HOT 102.7FM brand to the next level,” says Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of HOT 102.7FM. “These are exciting times for the radio station and these appointments are a key indicator of the growth of HOT 102.7FM and how we’re going to keep evolving and building, to ensure we meet both our commercial objectives and the needs of a loyal and growing audience.”

Encounters Film Fest Welcomes New Board Members

The Encounters South African International Documentary Festival has welcomed three new board members ahead of its 2025 edition which takes place from 19-29 June in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“We are delighted to welcome three upstanding South African filmmakers onto the Encounters board, each of whom brings a wealth of knowledge around issues in which the film festival engages, as well as experience within the making of films,” says Mandisa Zitha, Director of Encounters

The new board members are author, filmmaker and academic Premesh Lalu, attorney and filmmaker Odette Geldenhuys and human rights lawyer and filmmaker Shameela Seedat all from Cape Town. They join existing board members – film guarantor Moroba Nkawe (Johannesburg), filmmaker and arts administrator Tiny Mungwe (Durban) , and film producer and entertainment law expert Toni Monty (Durban).

Radisson Hotel Group appoints Sandra Kneubuhler as MD for Africa

The Radisson Hotel Group has promoted Sandra Kneubuhler to managing director for Sub-Saharan Africa. She will now lead the Group’s operations in English-speaking African countries, leveraging her extensive operational experience to drive continued growth and progress across the continent. Rochell Schonken will step into the role of Country Director of Sales for South Africa, one of the positions previously held by Kneubuhler.

Business moves

Serving success: Polygon brings Padel opportunity to advertisers

There’s no doubt that Padel – a trendy racket sport that can be best described as the love child of tennis and squash – has gained immense popularity in a relatively short space of time.

In the past decade, the number of people playing Padel worldwide has more than doubled from approximately 12 million people in 2014, to around 30 million people in 2024, leading to it being dubbed the world’s fastest-growing sport. And with fans that include David Beckham, LeBron James and even Serena Williams, this racket sport is predicted to someday eclipse tennis as the sport of the affluent.

South Africa is no exception, with Padel courts popping up rapidly all over the country. There are currently around 200 Padel venues in SA, with over 650 courts – and more are popping up all the time.

For advertisers looking to tap into an affluent and educated audience, Padel offers an unmissable opportunity to connect with potential customers in a relaxed setting. And it is this very potential that led to Polygon – through its partner Dream Box Media – tapping into Africa Padel, the largest Padel network of courts in South Africa.

Said Remi Du Preez, managing director at Polygon: “Due to the cost of equipment and court hire, Padel generally attracts an upper income, professional audience with disposable income. It’s not only a fun and competitive sport, but it’s also used as a meeting point where business associates can establish and maintain relationships – like with golf – in a sociable setting.”

Digital billboards at Africa Padel venues have been integrated into Polygon’s aggregated digital out of home (DOOH) network.

Mediamark expands its market influence with Viu and TimeOut South Africa

Mediamark, the only Level 1 B-BBEE-rated company in its sector, is redefining the media landscape yet again. Mediamark is now welcoming two groundbreaking partnerships with Viu and TimeOut South Africa—a move that underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge advertising solutions and extending its market dominance.

This exciting growth comes as Mediamark marks the conclusion of its nine-year partnership with Kaya 959, a collaboration that saw unprecedented brand elevation and revenue growth. Over the years, Mediamark played an instrumental role in shaping Kaya 959’s stature, fostering meaningful advertiser relationships, and executing highly effective, results-driven campaigns. While parting ways, Mediamark remains immensely proud of its contribution to the station’s success and extends best wishes for its future endeavours.

In an ever-evolving digital-first world, Mediamark is staying ahead of the curve by strengthening its multi-platform approach with Viu and TimeOut South Africa:

Viu, a leading pan-regional over-the-top (OTT) video streaming service available in 16 markets across Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa.

TimeOut South Africa, a globally revered guide to cultural, lifestyle, and culinary experiences, offers advertisers access to a premium, experience-driven audience seeking the best in entertainment and travel.

By integrating these dynamic platforms into its portfolio, Mediamark is bridging the gap between traditional and digital media, ensuring advertisers can engage consumers seamlessly across multiple touchpoints.

The Good Life Show partners with Smile FM

It is official – Smile FM, ‘Cape Town’s Number One Station for Music Variety’, exclusively partners with The Good Life Show, Cape Town’s Number One Food, Drink and Conscious Living Event, making this a perfect pairing. Smile FM will be letting Capetonians know about the huge ‘variety’ of exciting, innovative products and experiences that’s on show at the Good Life Show, an event that keeps visitors returning year after year.

Taking place in Cape Town from 30 May to 1 June at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and in Johannesburg later in the year, The Good Life Show is the first and original event to showcase better life choices through delicious and exciting food and beverages, wellness, and honest-to-goodness living. Smile FM and The Good Life Show both provide powerful platforms for storytelling, making the collaboration a natural pairing. While Smile FM brings entertainment to the airwaves, The Good Life Show gives producers the stage to share how they are making a difference with nutritious food, innovative products, and high-quality lifestyle goods.

Lois O’Brien, managing director at Smile FM believes this collaboration is a great fit. “Smile FM is all about playing the music our listeners love, providing information and entertainment and putting smiles on faces. Together with The Good Life Show, we will be bringing all the magic of health, wellness, natural and organic products, plant-based innovations and sustainable ideas to the public and our listeners. This is going to be an exciting partnership with a one of its kind event.”

Driving digital transformation in emerging economies through media, fintech & EdTech

Aleph Group, a leading global enabler of digital advertising, fintech services and education technology, marked its 20th anniversary with the launch of a bold company manifesto and video campaign, celebrating two decades of innovation, growth, and its mission to make the digital world more accessible for everyone.

“In 2024, Aleph expanded its footprint through two significant milestones: our appointment as the sales partner for MTN Ads and our expanded partnership with Pinterest,” said Stephen A. Newton, Managing Director of Sub-Saharan Africa, Aleph Group.

“Our collaboration with MTN enables advertisers to leverage powerful telco-driven insights and reach audiences across South Africa’s largest mobile network. Bringing Pinterest’s advertising solutions to SA introduces new opportunities for brands to connect with consumers through inspiration-led shopping and visual discovery. These achievements reinforce our mission to drive digital growth and create access for regional businesses,” he added.

Aleph’s success has been fuelled by its commitment to creating lasting value, extending the reach of digital advertising and making a difference in emerging markets

M&C Saatchi Abel doubles down on parent The Up&Up Group’s Africa strategy

Integrated creative agency M&C Saatchi Abel, which is part of The Up&Up Group, has reinforced its commitment and focus on the African continent, announcing a host of new cross-border client acquisitions, building on its 2024 winning of the MTN account which goes live this year.

The agency’s pan-African orientation is a continuation of the recent buyout of the UK-based parent company in 2024, which resulted in the group becoming 100% locally owned. Despite the subsequent rebrand, The Up&Up Group remains an affiliate of the global M&C Saatchi network while focusing sharply on the geographies and communities that are the most important to its agencies’ clients.

The Up&Up Group’s chief creative officer Neo Mashigo said there has been a concerted effort to adapt and connect with diverse African consumers. “Creativity is a universal language, but it requires getting deep under the skin and understanding the nuances and challenges in very different countries across the continent. This has enabled us to produce meaningful work for a broader portfolio of clients across Africa, as well as attract new brands into our portfolio,” he says.

MD of M&C Saatchi Abel’s Cape Town campus, Illé Potgieter, says that new business across the continent comes from both expanding the product portfolio of existing clients and welcoming new pan-African clients on board. “We have looked after some of Pepsico’s most-loved brands as the lead, above the line agency, such as Weetbix, Liquifruit, Lays, Simba and Pepsi since 2021. We have subsequently expanded our remit into Weetbix Digital and Simba Digital, while we’ve also been awarded the Bokomo stable, which includes Pronutro, Maltabela and Bran Flakes, without a pitch,” she explains.

M&C Saatchi Abel has built a solid relationship with Heineken, looking after more than 20 Heineken brands in 27 markets across Africa and the Middle East through the agency’s Heineken Digital Hub. Following Heineken’s acquisition of Distell, the agency has expanded their digital hub remit by most recently winning iconic brands such as Savanna, Bernini, Hunters and Amarula, including Amarula Gin. Namibian Breweries has also awarded the agency Tassenberg and Castelo wines.

The rapid expansion of the agency’s footprint echoes similar recent developments at the Johannesburg campus, with Johannesburg MD for M&C Saatchi Abel, Masego Motsogi saying the pan-African energy and excitement has never been higher. “Our headcount has already increased substantially with the awarding of MTN, one of the biggest brands on the continent. This is in addition to our ongoing relationship of delivering great solutions and work for another African household name in Standard Bank.”

The PR and Brand Network leads Africa’s creative renaissance

In a decade-long journey of innovation, resilience, and transformative storytelling, The PR and Brand Network celebrates 10 years of redefining brand communication across Africa. Founded in May 2015 by visionary Brand innovation and PR strategist Libe Mohale, the agency has emerged as a beacon of leadership, a master of creative magic, and a tireless champion in empowering brands to achieve their boldest ambitions.

From its South African roots, The PR and Brand Network has grown into a regional powerhouse, expanding its footprint into Lesotho and Swaziland. Over the past decade, the agency has delivered groundbreaking campaigns, built enduring partnerships, and set new benchmarks in the creative and communications industries.

The agency’s diverse portfolio spans multiple industries, including entertainment, finance, healthcare, construction, beauty, and tourism PR, showcasing its ability to craft compelling narratives across sectors. It has worked with industry leaders like Invest SA, National Lottery, and Standard Bank SA. The agency has played a crucial role in shaping brand narratives for Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, executing multiple campaigns and press conferences that have strengthened the brand’s market positioning. In the health sector, The PR and Brand Network has worked on impactful projects such as the USAID TB Project and represented leading medical institutions including Lefika Medical and Afri-Med.

Reflecting on the agency’s remarkable journey, founder and MD, Libe Mohale, shared: “This milestone is more than just a celebration; it’s a testament to our belief in the power of creativity to drive progress. Over the past 10 years, we’ve proven that a career in the creative industry can be both impactful and fulfilling, challenging long-held myths. Our journey has been about more than building brands; it has been about shaping a creative economy that empowers talent and fosters innovation. The future holds limitless possibilities, and we are eager to continue breaking boundaries.”

Access Bank to host pioneering Africa Trade Conference in Cape Town

Access Bank PLC is set to host its first-ever Africa Trade Conference (ATC), a landmark event focused on advancing Africa’s economic transformation under the theme, ‘Empowering Africa Through Trade, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth’. Scheduled for 12 March, in Cape Town, the conference is poised to bring together the most influential voices in trade, finance, and policy to address the future of commerce across the continent.

With Africa’s trade finance gap estimated at $81 billion annually, the conference aims to tackle the systemic challenges hindering trade, particularly for SMEs and domestic firms. By fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, the Conference will explore innovative solutions, sustainable trade practices, and strategies for expanding African economies into global value chains.

Making moves

Local event on World Radio Day to amplify spotlight on climate change and poetry

Radio guru, author, and director of Radiocracy, Robin Sewlal, will be the featured personality when the Centre for Creative Arts hosts a seminar to commemorate UNESCO’s World Radio Day on 13 February 2025.

The theme for UNESCO’s World Radio Day 2025 is Radio and Climate Change. The day aims to celebrate the many opportunities that radio broadcasting brings for giving prominence to climate change issues. Beyond popularizing environmental concepts, by broadcasting verified information independent of economic, ideological and political powers, radio can influence listeners’ perception of climate change, and the importance attached to the subject.

Sewlal is a leading figure in South Africa’s radio broadcast industry. With a track record of over 40 years, Sewlal is a Judge for the Vodacom Journalist of the Year, South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), and United Kingdom Community Radio Awards. He served as a Commissioner at the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for many years, and has edited several publications.

The seminar presented by the Centre for Creative Arts will feature Sewlal in discussion with a panel that includes seasoned and award-winning journalists Tony Carnie and Lyse Comins as well as Siphumelele Zondi, an academic, radio and television presenter. Carnie will also make a presentation on the “Sustainability of the Environment”. The panel discussion will be moderated by Makhosi Khoza. He is a media veteran and worked on stations like Capital Radio, East Coast Radio, BBC Radio Berkshire and 702.

Applications Open for Fifth ACA Women in Leadership Programme

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA), in partnership with GIB Insurance, has announced that applications are now open for the fifth intake of the ACA Women in Leadership Programme. Since its inception, this programme has provided over 80 women with an opportunity to develop their leadership capabilities, strengthening the industry’s leadership pipeline and advancing gender transformation in the advertising, marketing, and communications sectors.

Designed for women in mid-management and senior roles, the programme supports both personal and professional growth, helping participants step confidently into leadership positions. By fostering a diverse and inclusive leadership landscape, the initiative contributes to the long-term success of the industry.

Led by Shireen Chengadu, a recognised expert in women’s leadership, gender studies, and inclusive organisational development, the programme also offers direct engagement with industry leaders who are shaping the future of the profession.

Participants must commit to six one-day sessions:

Module 1: 10 April

Module 2: 15 May

Module 3: 12 June

Module 4: 17 July

Module 5: 14 August

Module 6: 10 September

Steps Toward Hope: Thousands united to fight cancer in Eastern Cape

Over 15 000 participants in the 2024 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, presented by ISUZU MOTORS South Africa, walked to create lasting change for thousands of cancer patients in the Eastern Cape.

The event raised essential funds to support the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC) house in East London, St Bernard’s Hospice in East London, and St Francis Hospice in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga area.

The proceeds will go directly to improving services and expanding resources for those in need.

The CHOC House was the largest beneficiary of this year’s walk.

A significant portion of the funds will be dedicated to constructing a new, state-of-the-art kitchen and cold storage facilities.

This upgrade will enable CHOC House to continue to ensure healthier meals, and improved food storage for the children and families they serve.

St Bernard’s Hospice in East London is also benefiting, with wheelchairs, medical equipment, and mobility aids such as shower chairs and commodes, all of which are essential for improving the quality of care for patients.

These supplies will directly impact the comfort and mobility of patients, enabling the hospice to support over 500 patients on a monthly basis.

Lesley Geyer, marketing manager at Algoa FM said, “This event has become more than just a walk; it’s a movement. Year after year, the generosity and commitment of our community shows just how powerful we can be when we walk together for a common cause. The success and growth of the event are a testament to the power of community support and long-term corporate partnerships.”

The next Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, presented by Isuzu MOTORS South Africa, will take place on Saturday, 25 October 2025, continuing the tradition of support and solidarity for cancer patients across the Eastern Cape.