The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Effie Awards entry dates revealed

Effie South Africa has announced the formal call for entries for the Effie Awards 2025 programme. Effie South Africa invites agencies, clients, media partners, and start-ups to showcase their strategic and creative marketing prowess.

Campaigns that ran from 1 February 2024 to 31 January 2025 are eligible to enter, with the submission of cases via the entry portal taking place from 3 April to 28 May 2025. Entrants will need to demonstrate the impact of their marketing initiatives, providing evidence of how their campaigns delivered measurable business results.

To be considered for an Effie, cases must state clear objectives and offer proof of having met or exceeded them. Judging procedures are based on objective evidence of performance against goals. Winners and finalists also earn points towards the globally recognised Effie Index, reinforcing the impact of South African campaigns on the international stage and highlighting the country’s position as a force in marketing effectiveness.

Early Bird Entries: 3 – 30 April 2025 (Deadline by 00:00)

On-Time Entries: 1 – 14 May 2025 (Deadline by 00:00)

Last Minute Entries: 15 – 28 May 2025 (Deadline by 00:00)

Agency and client partner teams are encouraged to take advantage of the Early Bird period and submit their entries promptly. Acceptance of entries via the Effie Awards South Africa online entry portal will close strictly at midnight on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

Empowering the next generation of digital leaders with the IAB Bookmarks learner jury

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa is inviting young, passionate professionals to be part of the prestigious IAB Bookmarks Learner Jury, an initiative designed to foster the next generation of digital leaders. The Learner Jury, now in its second year, offers an exciting opportunity for individuals to gain hands-on experience in digital marketing, advertising, and media.

“We are delighted to introduce the Learner Jury as a way to empower young minds and give them a platform to engage with industry experts,” says Pippa Misplon, Bookmarks Committee Lead and MD at Retroviral. “This initiative aligns with our commitment to nurturing fresh talent and ensuring the future of digital remains innovative and inclusive.”

The Learner Jury will comprise of a selected group who will work alongside industry professionals to evaluate entries in the IAB Bookmarks Awards. Through mentorship, guided discussions, and exclusive industry exposure, these young jurors will gain valuable counsel into what makes digital campaigns successful.

Aspiring jurors can submit their applications here. You can also nominate someone using the same link. The deadline for applications is 7 March 2025.

The Bookmarks early bird deadline extended

The IAB SA is giving agencies more time to submit their best digital work at a discount.📅New Early Bird Deadline: 9 March 2025

Eligible Work: 1 March 2024 – 28 February 2025

Entries now open for the 2025 Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot

The Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award returns for its fourth year in South Africa, shining a light once again on the visionaries, trailblazers, and risk-takers who are redefining industries. Since its inception in 1972, over 450 remarkable women have been honoured worldwide, joining a global community of Bold female leaders who thrive on innovation, resilience, and fearless ambition.

In 2025, a new chapter begins, offering opportunities for yet another generation of extraordinary female entrepreneurs. With two distinct categories—the Bold Woman Award for established leaders (more than 5 years in business) and the Bold Future Award for rising entrepreneurs (less than 5 years in business)—Veuve Clicquot continues to amplify the impact of women who challenge convention and propel industries forward. But this award is more than recognition; it’s a powerful platform for influence, visibility, and connection, offering unparalleled access to an inspiring global network of like-minded, determined women.

Entries open on 3 March and close on 13 April 2025. Business leaders and role models who are ready to be recognised for their remarkable success are invited to enter the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award by completing a simple form via boldopendatabase.com/en/bold-woman-award — the Bold Open Data Base connects and elevates female entrepreneurs globally, offering visibility, networking, and community support.

The Mark Awards celebrates strategy as the foundation of impactful marketing

The Mark Awards, a new platform dedicated to recognising outstanding achievements in marketing and advertising across Strategy, Innovation, Design, Experience, and Leadership, has announced its jury and category sponsor for the Strategy category.

Wonder has been confirmed as the Strategy category sponsor for the 2025 awards season. “Strategy is the foundation of impactful marketing, bridging the gap between brand objectives and consumer needs while driving all creative work,” says Muzi Mthombeni, chief strategy officer at Wonder.

Additional jury members include: Gugu Shabalala (Head of Strategy, Demographica), Jessica Wheeler (Marketing Director, Nando’s South Africa), Graham Deneys (Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Media Brands South Africa), Parusha Partab (Chief Strategy Officer, VML South Africa), Neo Makhele (Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy South Africa) and Gareth McPherson (Founder and CEO, Wonder).

Entry submissions opened on 1 March 2025. For entry criteria and submission guidelines, visit https://themarkawards.com.

Gerety Awards: The criteria is creativity.

The early bird deadline fast approaches as the Gerety Awards launches its call for entries campaign created by Chilean based agency Inbrax.

With a nod to the awards namesake Francis Gerety who coined the slogan “A diamond is forever” the film starts with the important question: What is an idea?

All ideas have the chance to shine at Gerety, just like diamonds. All ideas can write history, and the criteria is creativity.

Inbrax won Chile’s first Gerety Award in 2023. Co-founder & CEO Carolina Pinheiro has represented the country as a grand jury member and was also the president for the LATAM executive jury in 2024. Discussing the conception of the Gerety 2025 call for entries campaign, she explained “The Gerety Awards were inspired by Frances Gerety and this connected with me very much so the first thing I thought about was how to give our campaign that same elegance and timeless appeal, to keep France’s DNA. This is what I shared with my team, and I think they got it! The diamond is at the center and the diamond constructs the idea”.

“Right after we found the main idea, “The criteria is creativity”, the rest is history!” added Pancho González, co-founder & chief dreative officer.

(Link to the film here

Publicis Groupe Africa CEO, Koo Govender, Appointed as Judge for Prestigious Gerety Awards

Publicis Groupe Africa CEO, Koo Govender has been appointed as a judge for the Middle East & Africa Jury at the globally renowned Gerety Awards. Named after Frances Gerety, the copywriter who famously coined the slogan “A diamond is forever” in 1948, the Gerety Awards honour the highest standards of creative excellence in advertising from a unique and diverse perspective.

Govender joins a global panel of industry leaders tasked with recognising groundbreaking work that not only meets but redefines the standards of creativity. The awards’ focus on originality, quality of execution, and cultural relevance makes it a true benchmark for excellence in advertising and communications.

In her current role as Groupe CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, Govender oversees a network of more than 60 agencies across 36 countries. Her career is underscored by her passion for uplifting women in business and advancing African creativity on the global stage. She founded and chairs the Phakama Women’s Academy, an initiative equipping young women with corporate career skills, and participated in the launch of Female Foundry in South Africa, a mentorship program for female entrepreneurs.

Excellerate Brand Management Excels at the 2024 Footprint Awards

Excellerate Brand Management (EBM) has once again cemented its position as South Africa’s premiere retail marketing agency, claiming multiple accolades at the 2024 Footprint Awards presented by the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC).

This year’s achievement is an impressive haul of 39 awards: 13 Gold, 16 Silver, and 10 Bronze, underscoring the agency’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the retail property space.

The Gold Footprint Awards, which celebrate exceptional marketing and innovation, were awarded for campaigns executed at popular shopping centres including Gateway’s Gifting Concierge, Festive campaign, The AMAZEing Maze Experience, Bedford Centre’s Battle Zone, Cavendish Square’s Dressed in Hope initiative, Liberty Promenade’s Next Generation Musical Showcase and Eastgate’s Power of Influence.

Sandton City won gold awards for the centre’s 50th Birthday Celebration, Lessons in Love Valentine’s Day digital campaign, Chocolate Café: Speckled Edition and Momo’s Magical Adventure, which was also the recipient of a Naledi award.