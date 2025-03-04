Providing a second chance at life. This is the crucial role played by DKMS Africa in fighting blood cancers and disorders.

Now the organisation has been recognised for its work by achieving qualifier status in three categories in the upcoming Marketing Achievement Awards.

DKMS Africa achieved qualifier status in three categories, namely, Excellence in Integrated Marketing, Excellence in Purpose-led Marketing, and Excellence in Resourceful Marketing.

Palesa Mokomele, head of corporate communications and community engagement, says being recognised by the Marketing Achievement Awards “validates the power of storytelling in raising awareness about blood cancer, especially with the challenges faced by patients from diverse ethnic backgrounds”.

Real impact

Mokomele says many struggle to find matching stem cell donors due to the lack of diversity in the global registry – an issue compounded by financial barriers that make access to treatment even more difficult.

“This recognition affirms that our approach looks to make a real impact, and sharing stories of the reality of patients adds a layer of building public trust by inspiring more people to engage, learn, and take action,” she explains.

“Ultimately, it strengthens DKMS Africa’s position as a leader in purpose-driven marketing, showing that storytelling isn’t just about awareness—it’s about saving lives.”

DKMS Africa is part of the global DKMS operation, the world’s largest bone marrow donor centre. It is the first nonprofit organisation to achieve the qualifier status as an independent entrant. In addition, it marks the first time the organisations’ marketing campaigns receive recognition by the marketing community at an award level.

Encouraging stem cell donations

Part of Mokomele’s mission is to encourage more stem cell donations from South Africa’s diverse population.

“Our marketing strategy centered on three key pillars: education, community engagement and accessibility. We tackled common misconceptions about stem cell donation through targeted messaging, expert insights, and powerful patient stories that humanised the cause,” she says.

“Understanding South Africa’s cultural diversity, we localised our outreach to ensure relevance and reliability across different communities. By integrating digital, traditional and grassroots platforms, we broadened our reach and made donor registration more accessible.”

DKMS also “leveraged influential voices, such as rugby player Seabelo Senatla and other influential voices to extend our impact beyond traditional marketing, using trusted figures to drive engagement and action. Through this multi-layered approach, we not only raised awareness but also inspired more South Africans to register as stem cell donors – giving patients a stronger chance of finding a life-saving match”.

It’s about impact

Mokomele says success isn’t just about numbers – it’s about impact.

“We measure it in both tangible and meaningful ways. Every new stem cell donor registration is a life-changing step, showing that our message is reaching people and inspiring action. But beyond the numbers, we listen to patients, donors and our internal team,” she explains.

“Feedback from grassroots initiatives, partner organisations and advocacy groups helps us refine our approach, ensuring we truly connect with the communities we serve. Social media engagement, website visits, and content shares give us insight into public interest and awareness. And when our work is recognized by the Marketing Achievement Awards, it’s more than just an accolade – it’s validation that our efforts count because we are helping those who need us most.”

Due to South Africa’s rich cultural diversity, DKMS Africa approaches communication with care, respect and deep understanding.

“To truly connect, we work closely with partners from different walks of life, acknowledging their influence and addressing concerns or myths rooted in cultural beliefs,” Mokemele says.

“Building trust is just as important – many marginalised communities have a history of mistrust in medical interventions, so we prioritise transparency, real stories, and voices from within these communities to create credibility,” she adds.

“By meeting people where they are, listening to their concerns, and communicating with authenticity, we ensure that our message resonates, leading to more donor registrations and, ultimately, saving lives.”

Blood cancer and disorder patients have a 1 in 100 000 chance of finding their perfect match. Thus, DKMS Africa has tirelessly worked over the past three years to ensure there are more potential stem cell donors available on the stem cell registry for patients to reach transplant.