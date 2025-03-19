Ravi Naidoo has been confirmed as Jacaranda FM’s new programming and content manager, effective 1 April 2025.

“Jacaranda FM is one of the country’s most iconic and influential radio stations, and I am beyond excited to be joining such a powerhouse brand. Radio has always been my passion, and I am thrilled to join the Jacaranda FM family, a station with an incredible connection to its audience and a reputation for delivering world-class content,” said Naidoo.

He added, “I look forward to working alongside the talented team here to build on the station’s success and bring even more engaging, dynamic programming to listeners.”

Naidoo takes over from outgoing programming and content manager, Charlotte Kilbane, who has decided to pursue her passion for travel after a very successful tenure at the station.

Naidoo’s career spans broadcasting, advertising and creative content development, making him a dynamic force in the media space. He has previously occupied station management and chief creative officer roles, where he was responsible for driving innovative programming strategies and commercial success.

More recently, he worked as strategic business development lead at Time Out South Africa, advising on content development and audience growth strategies. His expertise in music radio, listenership expansion, and delivering compelling propositions to advertisers has cemented his reputation as a visionary leader in the industry.

Now, he returns to the airwaves at Jacaranda FM, where he will collaborate with the station’s talented team to enhance listener engagement, develop fresh content strategies, and drive audience growth.

Vuyani Dombo, Acting Managing Director of Jacaranda FM, said, “We are sad to bid farewell to Charlotte, who has been a dynamic and passionate member of the management team over the last two years. She has led the team to many awards and ratings heights, and leaves an even more empowered and successful digital team as one of her legacies. We are sure our paths will cross again and we send her off on her travels with our deep appreciation.“