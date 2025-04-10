The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Durban finally has a creative studio that focuses on local artists

For years, Durban’s creative community has had to watch as other cities develop world-class creative facilities. That has changed. Motion Studioz is a facility designed by creatives for creatives, providing a space for Durban’s photographers, filmmakers, podcasters, influencers and content creators to collaborate and express themselves without restrictions.

Mawandumusa Kheswa – photographer and filmmaker, winner of a 2025 Bambelela Business Award and Naledi Zondi, well-known art entrepreneur and 2022 KZNYB Award winner – are the visionaries behind this pioneering facility. The creative duo have spent years dreaming about a location that provides local creatives with everything they need to create, connect and earn. That dream is now reality.

With backgrounds in journalism, marketing, communications and the arts, the duo has spent time learning about the most common challenges that creatives face: inexpensive, functional and feature-rich workspaces. Motion Studioz responds to that need by providing a space that is not only visually appealing but also functional and community-orientated.

The studio has a dynamic feature wall with two interchangeable setups that are ideal for product photography, brand campaigns, and eye-catching content. It also has a professional studio geared towards photographers, podcasters, entrepreneurs and digital creators who require high-quality production facilities.

Aside from that, Motion Studioz serves as a multipurpose event space, perfect for exhibitions, networking events and creative workshops. The studio is fully equipped with décor, flowers, backdrops, lighting, furniture and photography services, providing a comprehensive solution for all your creative needs.

People moves

Tony Ndoro returns to HOT 102.7FM’s Drive Show

Johannesburg-based commercial radio station HOT 102.7FM has freshened its on-air line-up, welcoming back experienced broadcaster Tony Ndoro.

Ndoro is joining The Just Plain Drive team as the afternoon show’s sports presenter, replacing Dylan Rogers, who is leaving the show to take up a communications position with Investec. Rogers, though, will continue hosting HOT 102.7FM’s popular Friday night sports talk show, HOT Sport 60 with Betway, which is on air 18h00-19h00 every Friday evening.

Ndoro has been in broadcasting for over 30 years, having started at Radio Bop in 1994, before moving on to the likes of Kaya FM, 947, SuperSport and eNCA. He previously hosted a weekend music show for HOT 102.7FM, before leaving to take up an opportunity through his private business interests.

He will make up a new afternoon drive team with show host Darren Scott and Head of News and experienced journalist Tara Penny.

Catch Jameson Stocks LIVE at the Good Life Show

The Good Life Show will take place in Cape Town from 30 May to 1 June at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and in Johannesburg from 1 – 3 August at the Kyalami International Convention Centre. This event will showcase some of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the food, drink, health, wellness, and conscious living industries.

One of the standout features this year will be the appearance of the renowned British Michelin-starred celebrity chef, Jameson Stocks. Celebrated for his commitment to sustainability, culinary innovations and gastronomic excellence, he will join a distinguished line up of local and international chefs to showcase his culinary skills to attendees in the Woolworths Good Life Kitchen.

Jameson is also about to open his first restaurant in South Africa, located in Cape Town, in mid-2025. Known for his ability to blend fine dining with street food flavours, his restaurant will offer an innovative, locally inspired menu that focuses on sustainable, organic ingredients. Visitors to The Good Life Show will be the first people in South Africa to have a sneak peek into this man’s extraordinary charisma and to sample his amazing food.

At The Good Life Show, Jameson will showcase his culinary excellence with dishes that are both beautiful and eco-friendly. His participation aims to educate others on how food can promote personal wellness and global sustainability.

Sanef condemns the aggressive behaviour of a police officer towards a Newzroom Afrika journalist

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) is angered by the video clip of a police officer at a Midrand police station, shoving and shouting at a journalist inside the station’s premises.

While Sanef understands that journalists need permission to take footage into the SAPS stations, it’s unacceptable that police would follow this particular officer’s example. The officer had no reason to be rude, brash, and shout at journalists trying to do their work.

The officer, with his name tag showing the surname Malete, was seen live on TV pushing, pulling, and manhandling the journalist, Nqobile Madlala, from Newzroom Afrika.

South Africa is a country besieged by misogynistic, chauvinistic men who see nothing wrong with abuse and failing to see women as their equals; hence, such behaviour against Madlala is unbecoming, particularly perpetrated by an officer of the law.

Sanef has engaged the editorial leadership at Newzroom Afrika, who reassured us of their support for Madlala during this period.

Sanef will continue engaging SAPS on such unfortunate incidents, and hopefully, we will get to a point where there are cordial working relations, and journalists don’t have to face rude and over-the-top officers.

Business moves

Openview brings the popular SportyTV to South Africa

SportyTV, a free-to-air sports television network, is officially launching in South Africa after some weeks of doing a soft launch and tests in the territory, expanding its footprint across the continent. South Africans will have access to SportyTV’s premium sports content for free on Channel 125 via Openview, the country’s largest free-to-air satellite TV platform.

Openview sports fans have already gotten a glimpse of the incredible matches SportyTV has to offer in recent weeks, including the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle, Real Madrid vs CD Leganés from La Liga, and top Serie A matchups like Juventus vs Atalanta, Atalanta vs Inter, and Napoli vs AC Milan.

“We are thrilled to welcome SportyTV to the Openview platform, further expanding our commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality entertainment to our viewers. SportyTV brings an exciting lineup of sports content, catering to the passion and energy of South African sports fans. This addition strengthens Openview’s position as the go-to destination for free, premium television, ensuring that our audience has even more to enjoy at no cost,” said Antonio Lee, COO eMedia Investments.

The official launch will feature thrilling matchups across Europe’s top leagues, including FC Barcelona taking on Real Betis in LaLiga and Bologna facing off against Napoli in the Serie A. Fans can look forward to top-tier football every week as SportyTV kicks off with these highly anticipated games.

Durban FilmMart announces 16th Edition

The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI) announces the 16th edition of its annual flagship event Durban FilmMart (DFM), themed Bridges Not Borders: Stories that Unite, set to take place from 18 – 21 July 2025 in Durban, South Africa.

This year’s theme underscores the transformative potential cinema serves as a bridge, opening genuine exchange and collaboration that enriches storytelling capabilities across the industry.

In an industry still navigating fragmentation, DFM 2025 aims to create pathways for shared resources, knowledge exchange, and creative partnerships. These bridges connect not only different regions of the continent but also reaches out to the African diaspora and Global South communities. Through meaningful dialogue, the event seeks to break down the artificial barriers that have historically separated our worlds, allowing for more organic and equitable collaborations.

The 16th DFM will feature a comprehensive programme designed to foster high-quality collaborations and provide valuable insights into the filmmaking process. Key components include fiction, episodic, documentary and animation projects in development showcased in the Pitch and Finance Forum. The DFM Industry Programme will present keynote talks, masterclasses, panel discussions, lab presentations and think tanks.

Leagas Delaney South Africa LDSA sparks innovation at New Gen Trends Conference as main sponsor

The future of marketing belongs to those who embrace the synergy between human creativity and cutting-edge technology. This inspired Leagas Delaney Group South Africa (LDSA) to step up as the main sponsor of the New Gen Trends in Marketing and Technology Conference, the must-attend event happening on Friday, 23 May 2025, at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

This event is where ideas collide, innovations take shape, and the brightest minds redefine the future of marketing. Now in its fourth year, the conference has cemented its reputation as a powerhouse of insights, with industry leaders dissecting AI-driven strategies, digital transformation, and the evolving role of creativity in an automated world.

“At Leagas Delaney South Africa, we believe in the power of creativity, strategy, and technology to shape the future of marketing,” said Ray Langa, Group CEO of LDSA. “Sponsoring the New Gen Trends in Marketing and Technology Conference for the second year aligns with our commitment to driving meaningful conversations about innovation, AI, and the human advantage in an increasingly automated world. This event is an opportunity to champion the synergy between creativity and technology while ensuring that human ingenuity remains at the heart of impactful brand storytelling.”

News organisations gather in Paris to collaborate on securing media provenance

It has never been more important to safeguard authentic news media, say the organisers.

“We must strengthen our voice and hold our ground against the big tech players. It is critical that the industry works together,” said Fabrice Fries, CEO at AFP, in his opening remarks for the workshop in Paris.

“At AFP we are committed to ensure that both news organisations and the general public can inspect the provenance of our images. This transparency builds trust,” said Eric Baradat, the global news deputy director for photo and archives at AFP.

AFP, BBC and Media Cluster Norway jointly organised the workshop, which was hosted by AFP and supported by the International Press Telecommunications Council (IPTC). The workshop focused on image metadata and how the C2PA standard, also known as Content Credentials, can safeguard it.

“The challenges the news industry are facing are so great that we can only succeed if we work together. Making sure the public can discern between authentic media and content made by generative AI is vital not only for news organisations, but for democratic societies,” said Helge O. Svela, CEO of Media Cluster Norway.

More than 40 people from over 20 news organisations participated in the full day workshop. Among the presentations was a study commissioned by Media Cluster Norway’s Project Reynir on how media consumers respond to being shown more detailed information about an image. The study was conducted by MediaFutures at the University of Bergen, and built on a user study conducted by the BBC.

“Trust is earned. At the BBC we have seen that users really engage when we show them how their news was made. Extra media provenance details such as when and where an image was taken, or the steps used to verify it, make a real difference to how users trust their news. The C2PA standard can allow us to share this information with the users in a secure and trustworthy way,” said Judy Parnall, Principal Technologist, BBC Research and Development.

Hayo secures content and applications service provider licences from the Communications Authority of Kenya

Hayo, a global innovator in digital solutions, has been granted the Content Service Provider (CSP) and Applications Service Provider (ASP) licences by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA). These licences enable Hayo to deliver digital solutions and communications services in Kenya, enabling local businesses and government authorities to benefit from world-leading technologies delivered with on-the-ground support.

Kenya is a thriving hub for technology and innovation, nicknamed “The Silicon Savannah.” The CSP licence enables Hayo to develop, distribute and manage digital content to enhance user experiences across Kenya.

Making moves

INMA Africa Elevate Scholarship: Deadline to Apply April 16

The deadline to apply for or nominate someone for the INMA Africa Elevate Scholarship is coming up on Wednesday, April 16.

The Africa Elevate Scholarship programme is specifically designed to provide a leg-up for talented people – to elevate careers with a spark that INMA is uniquely in a position to provide.

Some of the programme’s unique benefits include:

Learn the realities of navigating your media career

Build your network by meeting peers across Africa

Add to your CV with selection, participation, certification

