[PRESS OFFICE] dentsu SA has expanded its transformative School of Influence (DSOI) to Kenya, celebrating 60 students who graduated from the immersive and impactful programme.

In Kenya, nano influencers (most of them aged between 18–30 years old) are re-shaping the marketing landscape. With their relatively smaller but highly engaged audiences, they can spark high engagement that leads to meaningful conversations, trial and brand loyalty.

Yet despite this impact, very little investment has been made to help them understand the business side of influence; from contracting and IP, to ethics, value and financial planning in the creative economy. This human-first accelerator is reshaping the creator industry with integrity, turning creators from disposable talent into empowered professionals.

Creativity, passion and dedication

“We’re thrilled to have officially launched the first-ever School of Influence in Kenya! The creativity, passion, and dedication from our graduating nano influencers has been truly inspiring. These emerging voices are already helping to drive real consideration and loyalty for brands, proof that influence doesn’t always need to come with millions of followers.

“We remain committed to providing the knowledge, skills, and access to brand partnerships that will ensure this industry continues to grow sustainably and inclusively. A heartfelt thank you to our visionary brand partners who believed in the potential of this program and helped us scale it into a reality. The future of influence is here, and it’s local, authentic, and powerful.”

Partner brands

The partner brands who helped co-create the content for this immersive program include DTB Bank, L’Oréal, Diageo, NCBA Bank, HMD and Sol Generation all who collectively confirmed 40 nano influencer contracts for 2025, doubling their initial commitment and highlighting strong belief in the program’s value.

The Kenyan DSOI format is shorter and more intensive than its South African counterpart, tailored to local market needs but equally rich in outcome and emotion.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO of dentsu Africa, shared her excitement about the Kenyan launch, stating “When we launched the dentsu School of Influence in South Africa, we knew we were tapping into something truly transformative. Seeing the energy, talent, and passion in Kenya reinforces our belief that real influence starts with authenticity and community.

“The Kenyan cohort has exceeded every expectation, and so have our clients, who are eager to support and work with these young voices. We are building a future where influence is inclusive, local, and impactful.”

The DSOI continues to build momentum as a model for inclusive, impactful influence across Africa and beyond.