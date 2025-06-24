An issue that arises year after year in our title, Women in The Media, is that of mentorship of young women entering media world.

It’s discussed, lamented, written about in thought leaders and opinions posted on social platforms.

Now one young woman is actively doing something about it. Founded by Kirsty Carlson (Synapse Media, Beyond the Billboard co-founder and co-host with Livia Brown, editor of DOOH.co.za) Her Collective is “a dynamic and empowering platform created by women, for women”. It will officially launch in August, Women’s Month.

Carlson not alone. She has persuaded a powerful collective of South Africa’s top women in media to join her. [The list is at the bottom of this story.]

Access to mentors reduced

“Our industry has shifted dramatically over the years, and with it the level and access to senior talent as mentors within the working environment has drastically reduced” says Carlson.

“This has a knock-on effect to growing talent and ultimately threatens the quality and sustainability of the industry we love. This reality has prompted the formation of Her Collective Mentorship Programme, aimed at identifying and fast-tracking future female leaders across the industry.”

She believes women can achieve their full potential with the right guidance and support.

“Our core focus is women-to-women mentorship; the programme is designed to connect experienced professionals with aspiring leaders, creating a powerful network of support, guidance and growth. We will also host a range of women empowerment workshops that provide valuable skills, tools, and resources to help women excel in their careers,” she says.

“Additionally, our thought leadership events will bring together industry leaders and visionaries to discuss and address the pressing issues and critical topics.”

An industry-wide programme

Carlson believes many mentorship programmes in the industry are “limited to a specific agency or company, which restricts access for other industry talent to benefit from mentorship opportunities with professionals outside of their own organisation”.

Her Collective, says Carlson, “opens mentorship in a way that is accessible and truly impactful across the industry. As we nurture talent in our industry and support and guide each other while navigating similar challenges, we can facilitate significant change that uplifts the community of women. Ultimately, this will inspire and foster the development of future authentic, people-first leaders in our industry”.

The urgency now is signing up suitable candidates, with the deadline of 30 June coming up soon.

Carlson says certain criteria need to be met for both mentors and mentees to participate.

How it works

“Mentee’s do need to be working in the media and advertising industry and have a minimum of four years’ experience in the industry,” she says.

“Mentees will be assigned to mentors in the program based on the information they provide during the application process and their desired goals for the mentorship program. All pre-matched mentees and mentors will have a discovery chemistry session to ensure compatibility and then the 10-month programme will commence,” she explains.

Please visit the Her Collective LinkedIn page: and the mentee application form is available on the website.

Meet the mentors

Dashni Vilakazi: Managing Director – The MediaShop. Empowering the next generation of female leaders in media and advertising is not just a responsibility, it’s a privilege.

Ana Carrapichano: Founder & CEO – Mediaology.“I am deeply passionate about sharing knowledge and empowering future leaders, so my values are very much aligned with the Her Collective mission.”

Celia Collins: Senior Vice President – Publicis Media Groupe Africa. “Throughout my media career, I have been fortunate to be mentored by several exceptional individuals who generously shared their knowledge and the importance of giving back.”

Litha Vimbi: General Manager – OMD SA. “I want to be part of this programme to inspire young girls to show up authentically, to know that they don’t have to choose between being true to themselves and being professional.”

Eve Pennington: Business Owner – The Last Yard. “The African sentiment of Ubuntu “I am because we are” resonates with me deeply as my career and opportunities can be largely attributed to the incredible mentors.”

Genevieve Coward: Deputy CEO – Primedia Out-of-Home. “We have the power to transform potential into brilliance.”

Ruchelle Mouton: Group Head of Marketing & Services – Tractor Outdoor. “I’m passionate about giving back and empowering the next generation of female leaders, particularly as we push for greater transformation within the OOH landscape in South Africa.”

Lynette Naidoo: Managing Director – Zenith Publicis Media. “I’ve had incredible mentors who have helped shaped my path and now it’s my turn to do the same.”

Lerina Bierman: Group Managing Director – Carat & Dentsu Media Brands. “With 20 years of experience in this industry, I understand the unique challenges women face and the importance of mentorship.”

Katharine Liese: Commercial Director – Dentsu South Africa

“Dr Caroline Leaf says that our purpose is not the thing we do, it is the thing that happens in others when you do what you do. And I live that philosophy in everything that I do…”

Kirsten Dugmore: Head of Strategy – Publicis Groupe Africa. “As a seasoned media professional, I’m driven by a commitment to nurturing new talent through evidence-based marketing and strategic insight, bridging experience with innovation…”

Bianca Sidelsky: Group Innovation Director – PHD South Africa. “I have been truly blessed and now I’m looking forward to giving back to as industry that I adore and feel privileged to work with every day.”

Shazia Rajah: Consumer Experience Lead SSA – Mondelez. “I am privileged and honoured to be a part of the Her Collective Mentorship Programme, empowering and guiding the next generation of woman in media.”

Alexis Petje. Head of Sales – Video Entertainment SABC. “Mentorship is a cornerstone of my philosophy, deeply rooted in the belief that shared knowledge can transform lives and strengthen communities.”

Irina Vlad: Managing Director – Ivie Media. “For me, mentorship goes beyond industry knowledge it’s about personal growth, growing into who you truly are.”

Merissa Himraj: Chief Growth Officer – GroupM South Africa. “I had the privilege of having some really great women believe in me over my career, I’d like to pay that back in some way by doing that for the next generation of leaders.”

Christa Kruger: Managing Director – Wavemaker South Africa. “I know how much it meant to have someone in my corner early in my career – that kind of support can be life-changing!”

Haseena Cassim: Managing Director – YFM. “Mentorship has played a powerful role in my own journey, and I believe deeply in paying that forward.”

Chantel Harrison: Managing Director – iProspect. “The future of media belongs to fearless, innovative women not willing to settle for anything less than remarkable.”

Rosanne Du Preez (Lopes): Head of Integrated Media – Multichoice Africa. “Being part the mentorship programme creates a safe space to share, grow, and be empowered by the strength and wisdom of women who’ve walked the path before you.”

Elaine Loeb: Group Account Director – PHD South Africa. “I know how valuable it can be to have someone in your corner. Someone to listen, share perspective, and remind you of your strengths.”

Valentine Gaudin-Muteba: Managing Director Trace – Southern & Lusophone Africa. “This opportunity aligns with my deep commitment to celebrating and advancing women in the media & entertainment industry, with the goal of fostering true inclusion and equality for all.”

Joanne Scholtz: Hybrid Media Strategist – PHD South Africa. “If I can make a meaningful difference in even one woman’s journey in this industry, it will be time well spent. I’m honoured to be part of this initiative.”

Merlene Farquhar: Africa Media Specialist – Independent. “What I live by and encourage is being authentic; authenticity is important in both personal and business life.”

Michelle Randall Sharnock: Marketing & Strategy Director – Heed. “I am incredibly passionate about supporting the next generation of women, not only because I’ve been fortunate to have mentors who’ve shaped my journey, but because I believe that creating space for women to grow, lead, and thrive is how we move our industry forward.”

Sturea Hickley: Paid Social, Influencer & Planning Partner – GroupM South Africa. “Don’t just aim for the top; build a ladder for others to follow. The world needs more women leading the way.”

Emma Noble: Senior Media Manager – Procter & Gamble. “There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing someone step into their potential and thrive.”

Tanya Schreduer: CEO – Juno Media. “I’ve always believed in the power of women supporting women. Joining Her Collective is my way of contributing to an industry I care deeply about – by helping future female leaders navigate their path with confidence, clarity, and community.”

Nivasha Pillay: Head of Digital Marketing – Multichoice Group. “I know the power of representation, of safe spaces, and of showing what’s possible when we lead with courage and community.”

Katleho Bontle Motingoe: Founder & CEO – Tribal Media Group. “I’m joining the Her Collective Mentorship Program because I know what it feels like to build in the dark, and I’m here to turn the light on for someone else.

For more information on this mentorship program and other Her Collective services, please visit the website; https://www.hercollectiveco.com/ and follow our LinkedIn page to stay up to date on all information.

Her Collective reserves the right to the mentor and Mentee selection for the Her Collective annual Mentorship Programme.