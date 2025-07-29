The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Shaping the future with the 2025 Santam Women of the Future finalists

Santam, in association with FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE magazines, has announced the exceptional women selected as finalists for the 2025 Women of the Future Awards – a celebration of vision, resilience and entrepreneurial excellence.

These annual awards spotlight South African women whose entrepreneurial journeys are transforming industries, uplifting communities and building a brighter, more inclusive future for all. This year’s entries were of such high calibre that the judging panel named four finalists in the flagship Woman of the Future category.

After a rigorous selection process, a distinguished panel of judges has identified this year’s 10 outstanding finalists.

‘We cannot eradicate unemployment and poverty in our country without fostering entrepreneurship, and we do that by teaching it to our youth and creating platforms that support it,’ says Norah Sehunoe (Santam Acting Chief Operation Officer). ‘A platform like Women of the Future keeps the flame of entrepreneurship burning. It affirms those who have taken the leap of faith to keep going, even through hardships. It inspires hope for a better future, driven by women who are bold enough to don their capes and make a difference in our country and the world.

WOMAN OF THE FUTURE

These four entrepreneurs are the owners of businesses that are more than 1 000 days old, and are well on their way to establishing an extensive enterprise.

Brenda Khumalo of Lobengula Advertising: Brenda’s creative agency is a bold, women-led space that centres African stories and voices that are too often ignored in mainstream advertising. I

Liz Letsoalo of Masodi Beauty: From a kitchen start-up to a bold, global vision, Masodi Beauty was created to address confidence-impacting concerns like hair loss and hyperpigmentation, combining nature’s best ingredients with cutting-edge active ingredients.

Shannon Dougall of SKIN functional: Shannon launched a results-driven skincare brand after solving her own skin challenges through cosmetic science. SKIN functional now leads with data-backed formulas, transparency and a strong focus on customer education.

Thando Maseko of Inayo Mining: Mining engineer Thando founded Inayo to bring real transformation to the sector. With 758 employees and a commitment to local empowerment, her company is redefining what inclusive, community-focused mining looks like in South Africa.

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR

These three entrepreneurs have businesses that have survived the first 1 000 days, and are making a real difference in their communities.

Caroline Peters of the Callas Foundation: As a survivor of gender-based violence herself, Caroline has built a feminist organisation that supports survivors navigating the justice system, mentors boys in gender equity and builds food security through a network of community kitchens. T

Namritha Sivsanker of Hope SA Foundation: From schoolbags, food insecurity and gender-based violence to disaster relief, healthcare access and unemployment, Hope SA tackles South Africa’s most urgent needs head-on. Hope SA has served one million meals as of December 2024.

Sharon Rapetswa of Triple Shine Foundation: Sharon’s foundation is the first and only organisation in South Africa that’s producing and distributing eco-friendly hygiene products through a social enterprise model.

RISING STAR

These entrepreneurs, aged 35 or younger, are the owners of businesses that have passed the six-month mark.

Chantel Spinazze of Bluum: After years of having her hormonal and gut health issues dismissed, Chantel founded Bluum to offer science-backed, plant-based support for women facing challenges like PMS, perimenopause and burnout.

Cheyenne Fernánda Miller of Ferna Tech: Cheyenne founded Ferna Tech to build a women-led, culturally rooted venture studio that backs bold ideas and gets underestimated founders funded, fast.

Xolile Mabuza of Tendalo Trading: After surviving a stroke at 21, Xolile began creating bags from discarded rubber, turning trauma into triumph.

“The fact that we had to pick four finalists in the Woman of the Future category this year shows how extraordinary the entrants were – we just couldn’t narrow it down any further,’ says Suzy Brokensha, editor-in-chief of FAIRLADY magazine. “Every single one of the 10 finalists deserve to win: each one is a visionary who’s worked incredibly hard to make her dream a reality. I am so proud of them all!”

The 16th edition of the Durban FilmMart wraps with the presentation of the 2025 DFM Awards

The premier film industry event in Africa, DFM 2025, took place from 18 – 21 July in Durban, under the theme “Bridges Not Borders: Stories That Unite” The event successfully brought together 1364 film professionals and filmmakers from 63 countries across the world.

“We are delighted to have hosted such a dynamic array of filmmakers from across the African continent. They entrusted us with their projects and ideas, and generously shared their time, expertise, and passion through enriching conversations, creating a truly African event,” says Magdalene Reddy, Director of the Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI). “The talent showcased in this year’s programme and film projects exemplifies the strength of African cinema. The memories made, networks expanded, and partnerships forged have significantly contributed to DFM’s enduring legacy and impact. We extend our gratitude to our partners for their support in celebrating and elevating African storytellers, producers, and content creators.”

The event ended on a high with the presentation of 39 awards from 34 partners to the total of over R1,5 million (USD 80,000).

Check out all the winners here.

Stained Glass TV celebrates emerging talent with Inkaba and Isiziba Awards at DFM 2025 Stained Glass TV has announced the recipients of the Inkaba Award and the Isiziba Award, presented in partnership with the Durban FilmMart (DFM) 2025. These awards form part of Stained Glass’s ongoing commitment to nurturing bold, original African storytelling and investing in the next generation of creative excellence. The Inkaba Award, a $5,000 USD development grant was presented by David Mukwevho, head of production at Stained Glass TV to The Second Coming, directed by Michael James and produced by Siyabonga Xaba. Derived from the isiZulu word “Inkaba”, meaning navel or origin, the award honours stories that push boundaries from their very core birthing new perspectives and narratives that demand to be told. The Second Coming is a provocative, darkly comedic series that explores faith, madness, and myth in post- apartheid South Africa, and has earned its place as a standout pitch in this year’s forum. The Isiziba Award, offering 40 hours of executive development and consultancy was presented by Liswa Ndlovu, Associate Produce on Uzalo & Amalanga Awafani to Watching Over You, a deeply moving and imaginative project by director Stephen Nagel. “Isiziba”, meaning a sacred, still water source, symbolizes the quiet depth and creative potential of emerging voices. Nagel’s work, which touches on grief, healing, and legacy through an otherworldly lens, represents the type of emotionally resonant storytelling that Stained Glass champions. “These two awards reflect what we value most at Stained Glass TV: stories that challenge, heal, and move us,” says Nomfundo Zondi, Head of Communications at Stained Glass TV. “Partnering with DFM allows us to tap into the continent’s most exciting storytellers and provide tangible support to help them thrive.”

Beekman Group wins back-to-back honours at 2025 KwaZulu-Natal Top Business Awards

The Beekman Group has once again been recognised for its people-first approach, winning the Employee Wellness category at the 2025 Standard Bank KZN Top Business Awards for the second consecutive year.

The awards celebrate organisations that lead with purpose and place people at the heart of their success. Cindy Allan (née Beekman) and John Beekman, both part of the founding Beekman family and directors of the company, accepted the award on behalf of the Beekman Group. Their leadership has been instrumental in shaping a workplace culture where people feel genuinely seen, supported and empowered.

Reflecting on the achievement, Allan shared: “This award is a meaningful acknowledgement of a culture we’ve quietly nurtured over time, one where people genuinely care for one another. As a family-run business, we’ve always believed that when we treat our people like family, they, in turn, extend that same care to our members and guests. It’s not about shifting focus away from those we serve. It’s about ensuring that the people behind the service are supported, empowered, and inspired. That way, the warmth and excellence our guests experience is both sincere and lasting. We’re proud to see this approach being recognised.”

Standard Bank partners with South African Future Trust Awards

Standard Bank is continuing its partnership with the South African Future Trust as the official sponsor of the Women in Business Award for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition celebrates the extraordinary achievements of female entrepreneurs who demonstrate resilience, innovation, and leadership in driving South Africa’s economic growth.

The Women in Business Award specifically acknowledges female entrepreneurs who have overcome barriers, fostered inclusivity, and supported other women while making significant contributions to their industries. This award celebrates the unique leadership qualities and resilience that women bring to the entrepreneurial landscape.

“Supporting women entrepreneurs represents more than corporate social responsibility – it’s a strategic investment in South Africa’s economic future. Female entrepreneurs are driving innovation, creating jobs, and building inclusive businesses that strengthen our communities. Through our partnership with the South African Future Trust Awards, we’re committed to providing the recognition and resources these remarkable leaders deserve,” says Jenine Zachar, Executive Head, Value Propositions and Client Experience at Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking.

The Women in Business Award winner will receive a R500,000 grand prize geared at accelerating business growth and impact.

Applications and detailed category information are available at the SA Future Trust Awards website. Winners will be announced at The South African Future Trust Summit, taking place on 5 and 6 November 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre.