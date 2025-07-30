In a digital era where people Google before they greet, reputation tends to travel quicker than your resume.

One wrong post, tweet, or statement can do a lot of harm to your career or personal brand. This highlights the need for public relations as a skill and life lesson to every individual, more so young professionals.

Because PR goes far beyond just calming down a situation; it’s about presenting yourself with intention and consistency, in a world where perception is everything.

They say education is the key to success, and so is reputation, the key to a successful career. Whether you are applying for a job position, your public image matters. More often than not, perception is shaped before people meet us.

This is due to our social media presence, how we present ourselves, but also how we present ourselves to people in general.

These behaviours have a significant effect on our personal brand, showcasing the importance of perception.

Three PR skills every young professional needs

Crisis communication

The most important tool in any communication model is accountability. Taking accountability does not mean admitting guilt; it demonstrates maturity in handling a situation. While accountability is everything, being defensive can escalate the crises, as it often comes across as uncaring, rude, and denting your credibility.

A notable case is the 2017 United Airlines incident when a passenger was dragged off a flight to make room for airline staff. This incident severely affected the reputation of the CEO and the Airline, with their market share dropping by over $1 billion in days. Even when procedures are followed, a lack of empathy can ruin the brand.

Personal branding

How the public views or receives you is largely determined by how you brand yourself. Consistency on all social media platforms, whether TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram, is crucial in branding. A well-crafted social media presence positions you as credible and professional to both the public and future employers. Enhancing your career opportunities, provided the content is not controversial. As they say, the internet never forgets.

A relevant example is the former DA Member of Parliament, Renaldo Gouws. Upon being sworn in as a member of parliament in 2024, an old video of him resurfaced on social media. Leading the political party to terminate his membership and ultimately being removed as a Member of Parliament.

While social media is key, dress code is equally as important, if not more. As much as one should not judge a book by its cover, first impressions are crucial. According to 2016 academic study by Frieder, Van Iddekinge, and Raymark, 30% of interviewers decide within the first five minutes of an interview, influenced by appearance and demeanour. This proves why personal branding is not only important, but a full-time job.

Reputation recovery

No matter how hard we strive for perfection, mistakes will always occur. Accepting your wrongdoing is the first step in your reputation recovery. This shows maturity and taking accountability for your actions.

However, PR is more than just apologising; it’s about consistency, empathy, and emotional intelligence. As much as the internet never forgets, a genuine apology is the first step to win the public’s trust.

Why this matters in South Africa

One of the major criticisms about young people over the past few years has been their use of social media. This speaks to the lack of clarity and professionalism that they display on digital platforms.

Above that, South Africa is one of the most diverse countries in the world, with different cultures, languages, races, and religions. This then signals the need to integrate PR in our professional practice. To not only present ourselves professionally on all platforms, but also to have the ability to build trust with different people.

Reputation isn’t about being liked, it’s about being trusted. For young professionals, it is also the key to leadership. Accountability for your actions, empathy, and personal branding are what makes a good leader.

While telling stories and shaping the narrative speaks of PR, creating accountable leaders is also what public relations advocates for. In a world where digital literacy is taking over, PR skills are becoming more essential to everyone, more so to young professionals.

Rethabile Molehe is a third-year Public Relations student at Vaal University of Technology.