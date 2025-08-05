The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Penquin ranks mong Sub-Saharan Africa’s best creative agencies in Prestigious SMARTIES 2024 Business Impact Index

Penquin, the Johannesburg-based brand and communication marketing agency, has been ranked the #2 Creative Agency in Sub-Saharan Africa in the just-announced 2024 SMARTIES Business Impact Index (BII), reinforcing the agency’s reputation for creative excellence that delivers tangible business results.

The SMARTIES Business Impact Index (BII), published by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), is one of the industry’s most prestigious benchmarks for creative effectiveness. The Index ranks top-performing agencies based on campaign impact and business outcomes, drawing on the best work entered into the global SMARTIES Awards, and is now integrated into RECMA, the leading global media agency ranking system. It also contributes data to WARC Media 100, which evaluates the world’s most effective campaigns and agencies.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised as one of the top-performing creative agencies in Sub-Saharan Africa,” says Veronica Moleele, CEO of Penquin. “This achievement is a direct testament to our team’s relentless dedication to crafting creative solutions that don’t just capture attention, but fundamentally drive measurable business results for our clients. We don’t just aim to create campaigns that look good, we aim to build campaigns that drive measurable growth. This achievement truly validates our strategic approach and solidifies Penquin’s position as a leader in impactful marketing across the region, contributing to global benchmarks of excellence.”

Entries now open for the 2026 Product of the Year SA Awards

It’s that time of year again! When the call goes out to brands to enter the world’s largest consumer voted award for product innovation, and have the citizens of Mzansi decide on which products are worthy of being named a 2026 Product of the Year South Africa Award winner.

Entrants are urged to stake their claim early. Early Birders, who enter between 1 August and 30 September 2025, will enjoy a 25% discount on the winner’s fee in the event of receiving an award.

For over three decades, across more than 40 countries, Product of the Year has been the ultimate consumer-voted recognition of product excellence and innovation. In a marketplace where shoppers are more discerning than ever, the Product of the Year seal serves as a powerful shortcut: it tells consumers, “This product delivers. You can trust it.” For brands, that endorsement is a proven driver of sales, visibility, and consumer confidence.

Products or services launched or modified between 1 January 2024 and 31 December 2025

Products that demonstrate innovation in function, design, packaging, or ingredients

Products or services in the Heritage category, celebrating those that have earned consumer loyalty for 10+ years

“Over the past three years, we’ve seen Product of the Year South Africa grow into a powerful platform for brands to stand out and for consumers to make confident choices. The 2025 programme was a bumper year for both entries and winners, and we’re looking forward to an even better one in 2026,” says Edith Venter, General Manager: Product of the Year South Africa. “Winning brands have leveraged the seal to elevate their reputation and boost sales. With this momentum, we’re excited to deliver a dynamic programme for 2026 that shines an even brighter spotlight on the products South Africans love and trust.”

Brands can submit entries across multiple categories via www.productoftheyear.co.za.

Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape 2025 Awards finalists announced The nomination phase for the Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape 2025 Awards, powered by Yoco, has officially closed, with an impressive 17,100 nominations received, marking an 80% increase from last year. We are excited to unveil the finalists who will compete for the title of the best in the Western Cape. Listeners, communities, friends, and family are encouraged to vote for their favourite local businesses. Voting opens at 6 AM on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, and closes on Thursday, 7 August 2025, at 7 PM. Votes can be cast at bestofthecape.primediaplus.com.

Hennie Myburgh, Station Manager of Kfm 94.5, added, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response from our listeners and the community. This year’s finalists represent the best of what the Western Cape has to offer, and we encourage everyone to vote for their favourites. Let’s come together to celebrate the local legends that make our communities thrive!” Meet the 2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman winners As the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award returned for its fourth year in South Africa, Retang Phaahla and Dr Phindile Cebekhulu-Msomi were unveiled as the 2025 Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award winners, respectively. Now in its 53rd year globally, the Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot honours visionary women who, in the spirit of Madame Clicquot, lead with courage, innovation and a commitment to empowering others. 2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award Winner: Retang Phaahla, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Setšong Tea Crafters Phaahla stands at the helm of Setšong Tea Crafters, where she serves as Co-founder and CEO. A purpose-led tea brand reviving indigenous South African ingredients and honouring cultural heritage while championing sustainable enterprise, Setšong leverages the unique biodiversity of Sekhukhune, Limpopo. O 2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Future Award Winner: Dr Phindile Cebekhulu-Msomi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hazile Group Dr Phindile Cebekhulu-Msomi, founder and CEO of Hazile Group, has been honoured as the 2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Future Award winner. She champions climate-smart development via hydroponic farming, water remediation and renewable energy. As these two remarkable business leaders join Veuve Clicquot’s community of bold women, they follow in the pioneering footsteps of Madame Clicquot herself, journeying to the Maison in Reims and strengthening a powerful community of bold entrepreneurs.

Westfalia Fruit wins Gold and Silver for Avocado Oils at SA Food & Beverage Awards

Westfalia Fruit, a multinational supplier of avocados and fresh fruit, has emerged as a standout winner at the inaugural South African Food and Beverage Awards 2025, picking up four major accolades for its avocado oil range.

Westfalia’s Lemon Flavoured Avocado Oil and Lemon variant oil claimed Gold while both the Garlic Flavoured and Plain Avocado Oils received Silver Certificates.

This recognition highlights the ongoing commitment to food safety, excellence, health, and sustainability in every bottle.

“This success reflects the passion and hard work of our entire team. It’s a proud moment that validates our shared vision of bringing world-class avocado products to our customers. It reaffirms our commitment to quality and innovation,” says Hans Boyum, Customer Director at Westfalia Fruit.

The SA F&B Awards, held in partnership with the Aurora International Taste Challenge (AITC), were established to celebrate outstanding products within South Africa’s dynamic food and beverage industry. The awards not only honour excellence but also guide consumers toward making confident, informed purchase decisions based on expert evaluations.