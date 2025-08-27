“Tshidi was the jewel in EWN’s crown. She was a powerhouse. She was brave. She was the consummate professional, who worked tirelessly in pursuit of the truth. She led by example, mentoring and training many young political journalists. She formed a formidable politics team, which she was so proud of, and delivered one exclusive after the next, with absolute humility and professionalism,” said EWN editor-in-chief, Nisa Allie. She added,” She constantly raised the bar for herself, juggling reporting and her editor responsibilities, daily. Laughter and robust debate would always surround Tshidi.” Primedia Broadcasting’s chief content officer, Mzo Jojwana, said: “We have lost one of the most respected voices in South African journalism,” adding that Madia “made sense of and guided us through the South African political narrative”. ‘A fierce charm that tinkled’

Primedia’s Group CEO Jonathan Procter said, “Tshidi was a force that I have seldom encountered in the many years of my experience in the media world, both locally and internationally. She was incredibly well connected, respected across the political spectrum with an excellent network of contacts whom she had nurtured over the years. Her style was unique, and she was able to hold those in power to account with a fierce charm that tinkled.”

Allie said outside of her public persona, Madia was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. “Her no holds barred approach, seeped into every aspect of her life. She worked hard and loved even harder. The sun shines differently without you today, Matshidiso. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Tshidi’s father, her siblings, her nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles, cousins and broader family,” she said.

Songezo Zibi, a former editor and now leader of Rise Mzansi, said the party joined the media fraternity and the country in mourning one of South Africa’s most valuable political journalists and editors.

Fierce and unbiased

“’Tshidi’, as she was more commonly known as, was a no-nonsense, fierce and unbiased media practitioner who plied her trade with passion, love and accuracy. Her warm yet direct way of interrogating politicians and other public figures will be sorely missed,” Zibi said.