South Africa faces a dual crisis: a staggering youth unemployment rate of more than 45% and a severe skills shortage, with, according to at least one report, 75% of employers struggling to find the talent they need. This is not just a mismatch, it’s a national emergency.

While many companies spend millions on new systems, one of the most effective tools for tackling this crisis is consistently undervalued: mentorship. In a climate where nearly one in three employees is looking to jump ship, treating mentorship as a soft-skill ‘extra’ is a threat to business survival. It’s time to treat it as a strategic imperative.

Here’s how.

1. Make leadership’s commitment non-negotiable

A learning culture doesn’t appear from a memo; it’s seeded by example. When senior leaders actively mentor others and, just as importantly, seek mentorship themselves, they signal that this is a core business value.

This isn’t about overseeing a rigid programme from a distance, but about personally modelling the behaviour that defines the culture. If the leaders don’t live it, it will fail.

2. Create the conditions, then get out of the way

A rigid, top-down programme is where good intentions go to die. The goal isn’t to force pairings but to intentionally create fertile ground for organic mentorship to grow. This means sanctioning time for it, creating platforms for connection and publicly rewarding those who lift others up.

The framework’s job is to democratise access and give permission, ensuring mentorship becomes a celebrated part of a company’s DNA, not a privilege for the well-connected.

3. Look across the desk, not just up the ladder

The notion of a grey-haired executive bestowing wisdom is outdated. I’ve always believed that the lines between teaching and learning are blurred … In the fast-paced world of marketing and communications, it’s often younger people who can mentor and teach older employees in new technologies, for instance, while more experienced people are often better at navigating difficult situations.

4. Mentorship is a contact sport

A passive relationship is a failed one. Mentorship requires active participation, especially from the mentee. Fostering a culture where asking questions is seen as engagement, not a nuisance, is critical. Young people should be proactive, open-minded and always welcome feedback. If you’re the mentee, ask questions, seek guidance, and be open to new experiences and challenges.”

5. Move from advice to advocacy

South Africa doesn’t just need more mentors. The country also needs more sponsors. A mentor talks with you. A sponsor fights for you in the rooms where careers are made. Sponsors don’t just give advice, they use their political capital to pull others up. For driving real transformation and getting diverse talent into leadership, sponsorship isn’t just helpful – it’s everything.

The marketing industry is notorious for its revolving door. At Flow Communications, more than 40% of the team has been with the company for five years or more – a profound anomaly in this sector.

It’s unlikely that this is a coincidence. When people feel invested and see a path for growth, they don’t just stay – they build institutional knowledge, innovate and become the next generation of leaders.

The question for South Africa’s leaders is no longer if they can afford to invest in mentorship, but whether they can afford not to.

Tiffany Turkington-Palmer is the MD of Flow Communications, one of South Africa’s leading marketing and communications agencies. Founded in 2005 in a small spare bedroom, Flow is now a multi-award-winning agency. For more information, visit www.flowsa.com. You can also follow Flow on Facebook, LinkedIn, X or Instagram.