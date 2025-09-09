[PARTNER CONTENT] Hotwire Strategic Marketing, led by Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Bailey, is a full-service digital marketing agency specialising in hospitality, retail and property sectors. With over 25 years of experience, Hotwire crafts bespoke marketing strategies that connect brands authentically to their audiences and drive measurable growth.

From the initial spark of an idea to the final execution of a campaign, Hotwire offers end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client. The agency’s services encompass brand strategy development, digital marketing, social media management, content creation, brand partnerships, activations, and collaboration with trusted PR partners.

Bailey’s passion for food and travel enriches Hotwire’s deep understanding of the hospitality space. As a self-published author of The Colourful Kitchen, she brings a unique, authentic perspective to restaurant and lifestyle marketing, informed by extensive international travel and culinary experience.

Story worth telling

“Every brand has a story worth telling,” says Bailey. “Our role is to help shape that story with strategy, creativity, and precision — from inception to production — ensuring it resonates with the right audience at the right time.”

Hotwire specialises in the hospitality industry, working with a diverse range of clients, from fast casual restaurants and contemporary hotels to regional shopping centres and lifestyle brands. The agency’s approach blends global marketing trends with local insights, embodying their philosophy to look global, act local.

Bailey leads a dedicated team of seven marketing specialists, each an expert in their field, committed to delivering campaigns that are both creative and results-driven. Together, they focus on digital storytelling, social engagement, paid media, SEO, analytics, and strategic partnerships to amplify brand presence and drive customer engagement.

Seamless project management

Hotwire’s comprehensive approach ensures seamless project management, from market research and concept development through content production and campaign rollout, adapting swiftly to the ever-changing digital landscape.

“We don’t just market brands — we build lasting connections that foster growth,” Bailey explains. “Our passion is hospitality, and our commitment is to help our clients thrive in a competitive market.”

This is sponsored content.

