Nielsen has communicated its intention to exit the South African market within the next 12 months, a move that will impact on the country’s television audience measurement services.

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) has announced its intention to lead a managed transition of the country’s TAMS.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the BRC confirmed:

A new service provider has been identified, and formal appointment processes are being finalised. Details will be announced within two weeks.

Full deployment of the new system will take approximately 15 to 18 months. Interim measures are being prepared to ensure continuity of data.

Nielsen has communicated its intention to exit the South African market within the next 12 months. The BRC is engaging with Nielsen to secure continuity of data during the handover period.

Recent independent audits of the current TAM service identified areas requiring improvement. The BRC is addressing these within the transition plan to ensure that the new service delivers more robust, transparent, and future-ready data.

All official updates on the transition will be communicated directly by the BRC, which is in ongoing discussions with broadcasters, agencies, advertisers, and regulators.

The BRC remains confident that the transition now underway will strengthen South Africa’s audience measurement system, safeguard industry needs, and deliver a world-class, future-proof solution.