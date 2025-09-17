Something bold has hit the streets – and South Africans can’t stop talking about it. From taxi ranks and roadside billboards to gyms, malls, Gautrain stations and golf clubs, bright yellow messages are popping up everywhere. They’re cheeky, loud and impossible to ignore.

The self-proclaimed ‘OG Influencer’ has taken over digital out-of-home (DOOH) with lines like “You stretch, I reach” in gyms, “All eyes on me, literally” in malls, and “More followers than your feed. I just call them the population” across roadside screens. The campaign is unapologetic, disruptive and unmissable.

What makes this even more intriguing? It’s not the work of a single media owner – it’s a rare collaboration across multiple players in the industry. A united takeover that shows the power of outdoor when it’s at its loudest.

And while the yellow-clad OG is already making noise on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook with lines like “#nohashtagsneeded”, the question remains: who’s behind the attitude?

For now, the mystery is part of the magic. The OG Influencer isn’t asking for likes or shares – it’s demanding attention in the real world, reminding us all who the original influencer really is.

Stay tuned. The OG is just getting started.

#TheOGInfluencer