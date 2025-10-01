As an agency, dentsu is committed to mentoring change makers to empower and accelerate their growth as part of its social Impact strategy.

Mentorship within the dentsu School of Influence (dSOI) programme provides a nurtured support structure from skilled experts in the industry, accelerating their opportunity to connect, learn and grow.

MIA TESS SMITH (fashion stylist), mentor to Lisa Nyamane

What do you get out of mentoring?

My core purpose is to help people learn, solve problems, and grow. Mentoring is one of the clearest ways to do that. When I assist someone in building skills, gaining confidence, or reaching a goal, I’m doing exactly what I was designed to do.

What was your highlight the 2025 dSOI programme/mentoring process?

The most rewarding part would be watching individuals move from uncertainty or self-doubt to a place of stronger self-awareness

How do you approach mentoring, what is your mentoring style?

My mentoring style is adaptive, but at its core, it blends coaching and collaborative problem-solving. I treat mentoring as a partnership. You’re the driver; I’m the navigator. I’ll match your energy.

ZOLA ZWANE (dentsu account director), mentor to Nosipho Malinga

What do you get out of mentoring?

Mentoring is always a two-way street. While I’m there to guide and support, I always walk away with fresh perspectives, energy and inspiration from the mentees. Working with young, passionate creators like Nosipho reminds me why I got into this space in the first place. Their hunger, ideas and creativity fuel my own growth and challenge me to stay current and open-minded.

What was your highlight of the 2025 DSOI programme/mentoring process?

The biggest highlight for me was seeing Nosipho grow in confidence and clarity throughout the programme. She came in with talent, but watching her step into her voice, refine her content and really own her space as a fashion and lifestyle creator was powerful. She’s a superstar who reminded me why mentorship matters.

How do you approach mentoring, what is your mentoring style?

I aim to be approachable and collaborative. I focus on listening first, then guiding with honesty, empathy, and practical insight. I try to create a safe space for questions, experimentation, and even mistakes because that’s where real learning happens. Ultimately, my goal is to help mentees see their own potential more clearly and feel equipped to take bold steps forward.

LIEZL VERMEULEN (head of food), mentor to Zamo Ngwenya

What do you get out of mentoring?

Mentoring often offers me the chance to stop and reflect. We’re running from one deadline to the next, but when mentoring, I need to verbalise what and why we’re doing something. In addition, I also get to see and hear about different parts of the business I might not usually work with.

Specifically working with the GenZ influencers, I actually get to learn about trends, some DIY or smaller production and tools as well. Essentially, I get to hang out with the cool kids for a moment and hopefully get to up my street cred.

What was your highlight the 2025 dSOI programme/mentoring process?

After I gave the dSOI students their first workshop (on pre-production), it was fabulous to see the script flipped when the dSOI students presented to the whole of DC at First Thursdays at the end of their course. It was a chance for the students to become the teachers and to share some of their contagious energy. We in turn got to learn who GenZs are, why we need to listen and how brands can connect better with this group.

How do you approach mentoring, what is your mentoring style?

To me, it’s about creating safe spaces: Stepping out of the hustle and bustle of the regular physical spaces we find ourselves in and meeting to chat openly about the good and the bad. For me it means also showing vulnerability by being honest and admitting that I don’t have all the answers (although I can help you find it or the people who can help). By doing this, it feels like we can create a friendlier, softer space in a hardcore advertising work environment.

