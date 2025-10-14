The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Twyg announces new jury for the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards

Twyg, the Cape Town–based non-profit media platform dedicated to sustainable fashion and lifestyle, has announced a newly appointed jury for the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 editions.

“Although we respect and admire all our judges, we believe it’s important to refresh the jury every three years,” said Jackie May, founder of Twyg. “This not only injects new energy and diverse perspectives into the process, but also ensures designers benefit from fresh eyes and new expertise.”

The new jury brings together an extraordinary mix of local and international leaders in media, fashion, sustainability, design, business, and climate advocacy. Judges for the next three years include:

Martina Glomb (Germany): Professor of Fashion Design at Hochschule Hannover, founder of the USE-LESS Centre for Sustainable Strategies, and former designer for Vivienne Westwood’s Anglomania and Red Label lines.

Bee Diamondhead (South Africa): Creative director, stylist and fashion editor whose work has defined an era in South African fashion and beyond.

Idelle Taye (United States/Cameroon): Founder of Guzangs, a platform celebrating and empowering African artisans through global fashion storytelling.

Stella Hertantyo (South Africa): Communications lead at African Climate Alliance, writer and former co-host of the Conscious Style Podcast.

Silvia Tonui (Kenya): Business strategist and creative economy practitioner who has led initiatives such as the British Council’s Creative DNA.

Bielle Bellingham (South Africa): Business and Brand Director at Chommies, cultural strategist, and former editor of ELLE Decoration.

Twyg’s awards adjudicator Elisabeth Makumbi (South Africa) returns for her six year. Elisabeth is a management consultant at Bridgespan and admitted attorney, with expertise in circular economy, climate, and social impact.

Collectively, this jury embodies Twyg’s mission to drive innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability in African fashion while connecting it to global conversations.

Publicis Groupe wins Loeries Regional Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Africa has once again been named Regional Agency Group of the Year at the 2025 Loeries Awards, marking its second consecutive year at the top. The win reaffirms the Groupe’s creative excellence and integrated strength across markets, with standout performances from LePub, Machine and MSL.

LePub’s work for Heineken earned multiple awards, including Gold, while Machine was recognised for its Spotify isiXhosa film campaign, and MSL earned honours in PR and Communications. Together, these wins reflect the breadth of capability across Publicis Groupe’s creative, media, and communications agencies operating under the Power of One model.

“Winning Regional Agency of the Year for the second year running is a testament to the relentless creativity, collaboration and bravery of our teams across the MEA region,” said Pete Little, chief creative officer of Publicis Groupe Africa. “Our teams continue to produce work that not only wins awards but moves brands and people – proving the power of collaboration across borders and disciplines.”

Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa, added: “This back-to-back win reflects the incredible depth of talent and capability within Publicis Groupe MEA – across creative, PR, media, and technology. It demonstrates the strength of our regional network, the collaboration between our African and Middle Eastern markets, and the consistency with which our teams deliver transformative work for clients. It’s a proud moment that highlights what’s possible when we operate as one connected Groupe.’

Mercedes-Benz South Africa wins Eight Awards for Keep Them Guessing Campaign at New Generation Awards Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) has reinforced its reputation as one of the country’s most innovative and digitally savvy brands, taking home eight awards at this year’s prestigious New Generation Awards. These accolades, all awarded for the bold and disruptive Keep Them Guessing campaign, made MBSA one of the most awarded brands of the evening. MBSA’s Keep Them Guessing campaign for the new V-Class stood out for its originality, integrated approach, and ability to capture attention in a crowded digital space – turning a fresh, playful lens on one of the world’s most iconic luxury brands. “Winning eight awards for a single campaign is a remarkable achievement for our team, our partners, and the Mercedes-Benz brand,” said Reandren Thulkanam, general manager, Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa. “These awards demonstrate that our innovative approach not only captivated viewers but redefines convention to establish the V-Class as more than just another vehicle, but a true icon and conversation starter. We are proud of this accomplishment, which allows us to push creative boundaries and drive our brand forward.”

Nominees for National Film & TV Awards South Africa announced

The National Film & TV Awards South Africa (NFTA) has announced the full list of nominees for the 2025 edition of the prestigious awards, alongside the names of industry legends who will receive honorary recognition for their lifetime contributions to film and television. With over 1.9 million public submissions received this year, the NFTA continues its mission to elevate and showcase South African talent on a global stage, connecting the local industry to international audiences.

Public voting officially opened at 13:00 on 13 October 2025 via the official academy public voting platform ; www.nationalfilmacademy.com and will close at 12:00 on 20 November 2025. The National Film & TV Awards will recognise Dr John Kani with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his exceptional contribution to cinema and theatre. In addition, Leon Schuster, Alfred Ntombela, and Dr Jerry Mofokeng Makhetha will each receive the Outstanding Contribution to Film and TV Award, celebrating their immense cultural impact across generations.

The remit of the Academy remains steadfast to ensure that legends and cultural pioneers are celebrated in a way that inspires the next generation and keeps legacy at the forefront of the film and television industry with the primary aim being to bring the South Africa film and television industry to global audiences gaining a new fanbase worldwide. The 3rd annual National Film Awards will be streamed live to millions of viewers on VooVix TV on the 22nd of November 2025. Primedia Triumphs at SAPOA 2025 Property Development Awards Primedia has secured the Refurbishment Award at the South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA) 2025 Property Development for Innovative Excellence Award for its visionary and expertly executed Primedia Campus in Sandown, Sandton. Since 2008, its Property Development Awards have become the definitive benchmark for innovation and excellence in real estate development – an accolade that carries immense prestige and influence across the sector. The Primedia Campus is not merely a building; it is a bold statement of creative efficacy and architectural ingenuity. Spearheaded by Group CEO Jonathan Procter, this refurbishment project was executed with a clear vision to nurture creativity, synergy and collaboration by uniting Primedia’s 947,702, EWN, Out-of-Home, Primedia Studios, and Primedia Sport within a single, cohesive working environment. The building’s intentional industrial aesthetic boldly challenges conventional office design, positioning Primedia at the vanguard of work-life balance.

Countdown to the PRISA PRISMS: Celebrating Excellence in African Communications

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) will host the 2025 PRISA PRISMS Summit and Awards Gala Dinner from 16–18 October 2025. This year’s Summit, themed The Human Factor, will unite industry leaders, academics, agencies, corporates, and young voices to explore how the profession can balance technological innovation with authenticity, ethics, and trust. PRISA President and Alkemi Collective CEO, Bradly Howland, said: “The Summit and PRISMS Awards are more than annual highlights – they’re a reflection of how far our industry has come. We’re seeing a communications community that’s not only adapting to change but shaping it, with integrity, innovation, and purpose at the centre of every story – an important for the profession”. The Summit will conclude with the PRISMS Awards Gala Dinner on Saturday night, 18 October 2025. Now in its 28th year, the PRISMS remain the gold standard and industry benchmark for recognising strategic, creative, and impactful and results-driven communication across the continent. Good Hope FM Warrior Woman joins forces with WomenIN Following a massively successful inaugural event, Good Hope FM’s ‘Warrior Woman Awards’ will be joining forces with the phenomenal WomenIN Festival 2025, delivering the biggest celebration of women that the Mother City has ever seen and rocking Cape Town on 13 to 14 November at Newlands Cricket Ground. The ‘Warrior Woman Awards’, championed by Good Hope FM’s ‘The Morning Show’ with Leigh-Anne Williams, Sandra Rosenberg and Delucia Daniels, is a prestigious annual event that recognises and celebrates South African women from all walks of life – women who have achieved greatness through making a positive impact and inspiring everyone around them. The awards feature nominees across 10 power punch categories: Excellence in Leadership, Media & Communications, Social Impact Champion, Education & Research, Arts & Entertainment, Pioneer in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), Business & Entrepreneurship, Healthcare & Wellness, Unsung Shero and Young Achiever. This year, the Good Hope FM ‘Warrior Woman Awards’ will be taking place at the culmination of the WomenIN Festival 2025, which is set to make a bold statement with a “LIMITLESS. No Labels. No Limits. No Apologies” theme. Here, women who stand out, show up, and shake the world, will come together in their hundreds for an unforgettable two-day experience, featuring over 60 powerhouse speakers and impactful female voices from 17+ different industries. The festival promises to be a transformative celebration of leadership, wellness, collaboration, and personal empowerment – highlighting stories of women who defy conventions, break barriers and inspire collective impact. For the Warrior Woman Awards, get all the need-to-know info on how to nominate your favourite leading ladies by staying tuned to Good Hope FM, following us on all social media, downloading the Good Hope FM App, or visiting http://www.goodhopefm.co.za. You can also get all of Good Hope FM and the SABC’s best content by heading on over to SABC PLUS. And the winners are… V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Awards 2025 announces its retail champions Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront has once again shone a spotlight on the people and places that make it Africa’s most visited retail destination. The annual Neighbourhood Awards announced its 2025 winners at a ceremony officiated by radio personality Carl Wastie, which was held on 1 October 2025 at the inspiring Avenue events space adjacent the Two Oceans Aquarium at the V&A Waterfront. The awards span sustainability, empowerment, visual merchandising and service excellence and aim to showcase the retailers, restaurants and small businesses that are raising the bar at one of the world’s most dynamic waterfront neighbourhoods. The 2025 winners of the entered categories are: SUSTAINABILITY AWARD (OUR BETTER NATURE) – Sealand Gear

SOCIAL IMPACT AWARD – Out of Africa

EMPOWERMENT AWARD – Zizamele Ceramics

BEST MARKETING AND DIGITAL INNOVATION AWARD – HintHunt Africa

BEST ACTIVATION – Kapten & Son

BEST NEW OR REVAMPED STORE – Wedgewood

BEST VISUAL MERCHANDISING – Wedgewood

STORE MANAGER OF THE YEAR – Coach (Shehaam Bakardien)

RETAIL SERVICE STAR OF THE YEAR – Freedom of Movement (Richard Mpahla)

GLOBAL AMBASSADOR AWARD – Seven Colours Eatery

GOOD NEIGHBOUR AWARD – The Waterfront Duck Co. Access Bank named Best Financier for Women Entrepreneurs in Africa at 2025 Global SME Finance Awards Access Bank has been named the 2025 Global SME Finance Awards winner for Best Financier for Women Entrepreneurs in Africa, an accolade presented at the Global SME Finance Forum 2025 in Johannesburg. The awards are curated by the SME Finance Forum, a global knowledge platform managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). “This recognition builds on the idea that when you back women entrepreneurs with the right finance, networks, and practical support, growth follows,” said Sandile Shabalala, chief executive officer of Access Bank South Africa. “Across our markets, we are focused on accessible funding pathways and hands-on programs that help women move from concept to commercial traction. We are honoured by the award and we see it as a mandate to do even more.” The Best Financier for Women Entrepreneurs category recognises institutions that demonstrate material, measurable support for women owned SMEs. The category was launched in 2018 under IFC’s Banking on Women initiative and continues to highlight practical models that improve access to finance and capability for women-led businesses. SAAE entry wins 2025 CAETS Communication Competition The South African Academy of Engineering (SAAE) entered a video, Sustainable automotive technologies: a TUT case study, for the 2025 CAETS Communication Prize and on 10 September 2025 at the gala dinner of the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Council of Academies of Engineering and Technological Sciences (CAETS) in Brisbane, Australia, it was announced the winner. The five-minute video, submitted by Dr Christiaan Oosthuizen of TUT’s Department Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering and Fellow Prof Barend van Wyk, DVC for Teaching, Learning and Technology at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), competed with nine other entries from the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, China, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland and Uruguay and came out the winner. South Africa wins World Future Policy Award

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, is celebrating South Africa’s prestigious World Future Policy Award 2025 win, recognising the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act of 2004 (NEM:BA) as one of the world’s eight best policies in the main category, Living in Harmony with Nature and Future Generations.

“The awarding of the World Future Policy Award, the world’s leading prize for policy solutions, is testament to South Africa’s role as a global leader and pioneer in environmental management,” said Minister George.

The Award, conferred by World Future Council, celebrates laws that promote ecological sustainability. South Africa’s National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, or NEM:BA, adopted in 2004, is one of the specific environmental management acts under the overarching National Environmental Management Act (NEMA), Act 107 of 1998 (NEMA), and considered amongst the world’s most ambitious and progressive biodiversity frameworks.