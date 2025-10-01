The first-ever South African Voice-Over Awards is taking place on Saturday at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg. The awards recognise exceptional talent across 21 categories, ranging from commercial performances and audiobook narration to e-learning and multilingual work.

Beyond the categories, the awards also aim to highlight challenges facing the voice-over industry, including the need for regulation and greater recognition.

Founder of the awards, Sinemivuyo Mpulu, said they mark the beginning of bigger developments for the industry. “The power of voice is about more than just having a deep voice – it’s about personifying characters, bringing stories to life and being a conduit for justice. “It is also about standing up for yourself and vocalising the necessity for regulation of our industry,” he added.