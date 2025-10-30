The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: The Walt Disney Company names Rochelle Knock as country head, Sub-Saharan Africa

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Rochelle Knock has been named vice president, Disney+ & Networks and country head, Sub-Saharan Africa and will start at the company in December. Knock joins from Yoco Technologies, most recently as Head of Customer Value Management.

Knock will represent The Walt Disney Company in Sub-Saharan Africa, driving the overall business growth strategy in this territory and fostering collaboration across the team to deliver on growth opportunities. In addition, she will lead the direct-to-consumer business, as well as the family and factual linear networks activity, support and partner with the platform distribution team, and support the development of the business in other areas managed at a regional EMEA level, whilst ensuring that the local organisation consistently aligns with the company’s brand, franchise, and overall business priorities.

Knock said: “I am honoured to be leading the Disney team in Africa and to collaborate with colleagues across EMEA in delivering long-term growth and impact. It’s an exciting time to be in the media industry and I look forward to building on the strong, dynamic established business to help further deliver Disney’s beloved brands and stories across the continent.”

People moves

Publicis Groupe Africa appoints Jonty Fisher as chief strategy & integration officer

Publicis Groupe Africa has appointed Jonty Fisher as chief strategy & integration officer, further strengthening the Groupe’s ability to deliver transformative, connected solutions for clients across the continent.

The appointment of Fisher into this role reinforces Publicis’ commitment to the philosophy of the Power of One – a single strategic view of the client’s core problem set solved by the single integrated delivery of the Publicis offering across media, creative, production and commerce.

The role will encompass corporate strategy for the Groupe across the continent, integration of all disciplines into powerful client solution, and the enhancement of strategy as a community of practice within Publicis. Fisher will also be mandated with driving growth across the continent, in both organic and net new business.

Through his entrepreneurial agency journey, as well as in his most recent role as senior vice president of communications at Publicis, Fisher has led both strategic and commercial direction on some of the world’s most recognisable brands, including HEINEKEN, Mondelēz, PepsiCo, Jack Daniel’s, adidas Originals, KIA Motors, Unilever, and Sanlam. His career reflects both breadth and depth, with experience spanning diverse categories such as alcohol, automotive, financial services, FMCG, healthcare, retail, and technology.

Kaya 959 activates its Street Squad

Kaya 959 has announced the launch of its new activation unit – The Kaya 959 Street Squad – a high-energy team designed to bring the station’s distinctive ‘On the Street. On the Air.’ philosophy to life in a fresh and powerful way.

This strategic move reinforces the station’s commitment to connecting authentically with its audience, taking radio beyond the studio and directly into the spaces where people live, work and play.

Maekanyana Morotoba, Kaya 959 programming manager, said: “The Kaya 959 Street Squad is a mobile extension of the station’s personality: vibrant, bold and deeply rooted in the pulse of Gauteng. Through innovative activations, the team will create meaningful touchpoints with communities and brands, building real-world experiences that deepen audience engagement and drive measurable value for advertisers.”

‘On the street’ reflects the belief that radio is not just to be heard, but also seen, felt, and experienced. The team will unlock new possibilities as campaigns are lived out in real time, supported by a trusted media brand with a powerful, loyal listener base. Activations create opportunities for brands to engage with audiences in a tactile, personal way, driving awareness and loyalty through shared experiences. This multi-platform strategy ensures that campaigns are amplified on air, online, and on the street, delivering integrated impact as well as strengthening emotional connection and trust.

Juliet Njeri appointed as the BBC’s regional director for Africa

The BBC has appointed Juliet Njeri as Regional Director for Africa. The role will be based in the BBC’s regional hub for Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.

Responsible for both the BBC’s editorial output and operational matters across the continent, the Regional Director is tasked with leading the BBC’s priorities in the region and enhancing opportunities for audience growth.

Earlier this year, the BBC announced a restructure of its global operations with six regional directors leading six regions around the world – strengthening how the BBC operates outside of the UK.

As Regional Director for Africa, Njeri, will oversee the eleven African language services under the BBC World Service as well as English for Africa.

Jonathan Munro, Deputy CEO and Global Director, BBC News says: “We’re reshaping our global operations to enhance how we deliver for audiences wherever they are around the world and to reach more people with trusted news. Strong leadership is critical to our transformation plan so I’m thrilled to have appointed Juliet Njeri as the Regional Director for Africa. Juliet has a wealth of regional expertise and market insight alongside a distinguished career in journalism. I look forward to working closely with her as we build on our offer for audiences across Africa.”

Human8 doubles down on AI-enabled consultative power with new chief innovation officer and other senior appointments

Human8, the global marketing insights consultancy, is sharpening its edge in AI-enabled consulting with a series of strategic senior appointments. The appointment of Annelies Verhaeghe as chief innovation officer (CINO) marks a pivotal step in scaling this vision globally.

“Brands are increasingly turning to AI-driven marketing performance to boost efficiency, often at the risk of losing distinctiveness and authenticity,” said Tim Wragg, CEO of Human8. “That’s why we’re doubling down on AI-enabled consultative power: combining the speed and scale of synthetic intelligence with the depth and nuance of human insight.”

Christoph Coucke has been appointed head of platform, taking over leadership of Human8’s proprietary tech ecosystem.

Sacha Cody joins Human8 as Portfolio Transformation Lead, bringing fresh perspective and global experience to the team.

To reinforce its commitment to human-centric consulting, Human8 has appointed Delphine Vantomme as head of empathy culture and Angie Deceuninck as head of communities.

Business moves

Tractor Outdoor ramps up its Cape Town CBD presence with two new high-profile sites

Tractor Outdoor has strengthened its dominance in the Western Cape with the addition of two new digital sites in the Cape Town CBD – Bree Street and Lower Long Street – extending its footprint across the city’s most valuable commercial and lifestyle zones.

Together, the sites complete Tractor’s Cape Town Central integrated network of premium static and digital sites, giving advertisers unmatched access to the full CBD grid; from the premium commercial zones of Lower Long and Upper Loop, through the lifestyle-orientated Bree precinct, to the high-traffic residential and tourism mix of Gardens and Sea Point.

“With the addition of these two new sites, we’ve been able to effectively cement our ownership of the Cape Town City hub,” says Steve Duck, Chief Revenue Officer – Media at Tractor Outdoor. These locations form the heartbeat of Cape Town’s business, lifestyle and entertainment districts, allowing advertisers to activate campaigns that truly own the city.”

Ye Live promoter, Monyake Group appoints CSA Global & Dentsu X to drive brand partnerships for the historic event

In a move to mark one of the decade’s biggest cultural moments on the African continent, the Monyake Group has appointed CSA and Dentsu X to market and sell brand sponsorship and association for Ye’s (formerly Kanye West) Johannesburg concert, taking place on 13 December 2025 at Ellis Park Stadium.

“We are thrilled to be working with companies such as CSA and Dentsu X, who are best in class at what they do, for what is one of the most historic concert events ever in South Africa. It is set to be the first of many major concerts we have planned,” says Sam Monyake of Monyake Group, who are producing & promoting the event.

The company has produced several world-class live experiences in South Africa, including recent sold-out events with celebrated US gospel artists Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore.

CSA and Dentsu X are offering a limited number of brand partnership packages designed to connect sponsors to Ye’s powerful cross-generational audience – from Gen Z to Millennials – through multi-channel integrations, fan engagement activations, and premium hospitality experiences.

With Ye performing in the center of Ellis Park on top of the custom-built dome structure, the production redefines what a live concert can be – merging art installation, music performance, and architectural spectacle.

No Free Lunch podcast lifts the lid on African business

There’s no free lunch in business – and few people know this better than Greg Stewart, veteran media entrepreneur and Editor of Business Tech Africa. His new podcast, No Free Lunch, peels back the gloss of corporate success stories to uncover what really drives innovation, growth, and resilience across the African continent.

Soft-launched earlier this month and now moving into full release, No Free Lunch brings raw, unfiltered conversations with the entrepreneurs and executives shaping Africa’s economic future. There’s no PR veneer or pitch-deck perfection, instead you’ll hear the reality behind the rhetoric; the pivots, the missteps, the disasters, and the deeply human decisions that define modern business leadership in an unpredictable market.

“Africa’s business story is often told through the lens of potential or crisis,” says Stewart. “But the real lessons lie in the people doing the work. I wanted to create a space where those voices could speak honestly about what it really takes to build, to lead, and stay relevant on this continent.”

Digify Africa hosts industry roundtable

Digify Africa has announced the upcoming Industry Roundtable: Unlocking the Future of Work, bringing together senior leaders, policymakers, and industry heads to collaboratively address the profound impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on digital skills and youth employment across Africa.

The critical hybrid event is scheduled for 31 October 2025, from 9:30 to 15:30 at the Goethe-Institute, 119 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood, Johannesburg.

The exponential rise of AI presents both a monumental challenge and an unprecedented opportunity for the African continent’s youth workforce. This roundtable is specifically convened to move beyond anxiety and focus on solution-driven strategies to ensure young people are strategically equipped to thrive in this evolving digital landscape.

Key voices from technology, government, advertising, and education will engage in high-level discussions aimed at shaping national and industry-wide strategies.

“AI is fundamentally reshaping the economic landscape, and we cannot afford to wait for the change to pass us by,” said Qhakaza Mohare, CEO of Digify Africa. “This roundtable is about forging a collective strategy, a shared commitment from industry and policy to invest in the skills that will empower our youth to become creators, not just consumers, of the AI revolution.”

inDrive launches global campaign to recruit directors for child protection, education and good governance

inDrive, the world’s second most downloaded ride-hailing app, has set a bold goal: to positively impact one billion people by 2030. To achieve it, the company is strengthening its impact arm and launching Positions of Purpose, a global campaign to recruit senior leaders in child protection, education, and governance.

inDrive first challenged the ride-hailing model by allowing riders and drivers to negotiate fares directly, building a business on fairness instead of opaque pricing. Now, the company is challenging what impact hiring should look like — putting social justice roles at the same level of priority and visibility as growth, product, and operations.

The campaign introduces three unprecedented roles:

Global Director, Family-Based Care in Child Protection

Global Director, Education Policy and Systems Strengthening

Global Director, Impact Governance and Public Policy

South Africa’s removal from the FATF grey list marks a new chapter for the nation brand

South Africa’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list marks a defining moment for the country’s image, credibility, and economic trajectory. Beyond being a technical milestone, it reflects the resilience of South Africa’s institutions, its reform-driven leadership, and its reputation as a trusted, transparent, and globally competitive economy.

“Exiting the grey list restores not only trust in our financial system but renewed confidence in our nation’s promise that South Africa is a destination where integrity, innovation, and inclusive growth converge,” said Neville Matjie, CEO of Brand South Africa. “This moment reaffirms our brand essence, a resilient, connected, and reform-minded nation that continues to inspire trust, attract opportunity, and build shared prosperity.”

The FATF decision follows almost three years of comprehensive reforms that strengthened governance, improved financial transparency, and enhanced the effectiveness of South Africa’s law enforcement and regulatory systems. It signals to the global community that South Africa’s financial architecture is credible, transparent, and capable of responding decisively to international standards. Matjie added, “This accomplishment is a testament to the strength of collaboration between government, the private sector, and civil society in rebuilding confidence in South Africa’s financial system and, by extension, its reputation as a credible global partner.”

Cell C proves coverage from city to coast in groundbreaking live broadcast

Nine radio stations broadcast simultaneously from diverse locations across the country for a single campaign – from bustling city centres to remote coastal retreats, mountain hideaways to off-the-beaten-path destinations. It’s not a gimmick, and it’s not about headlines. This ground-breaking event delivered on a promise.

As the festive season approaches and families prepare to explore our beautiful country, Cell C is demonstrating that its network travels with you – from the heart of downtown to the edges of the map.

Cell C has been recognised for delivering the best streaming and gaming experience in South Africa and ranks joint number one for reliability. Throughout the broadcast, the signal has remained strong across every location – urban and remote, coastal and mountainous. Prominent radio personalities from stations like 5FM, 947, Metro FM, ECR, Gagasi FM, Heart FM and others are sharing their experiences live, proving that with Cell C, you can truly escape the everyday without losing connection to what matters.

WPP unveils WPP Open Pro

WPP has launched WPP Open Pro, a groundbreaking new edition of its AI marketing platform, WPP Open, designed to empower brands of all sizes to plan, create and publish campaigns independently. WPP Open Pro will expand WPP’s reach across the global advertising market while also offering an efficient route for existing clients to leverage WPP’s platform and tools.

WPP Open Pro represents a significant shift in the industry, with WPP being the first of its peers to provide a range of integrated, AI-powered delivery models. The new platform enables WPP to service the evolving needs of its current client base and grasp the opportunity to increase its addressable market of brands that may not have previously had the resources to benefit from its expertise.

Unveiled by WPP CEO Cindy Rose, WPP Open Pro is the new edition of WPP Open – the company’s AI platform for marketing – which helps brands to plan campaigns, create large volumes of on-brand content and quickly deploy assets at scale independently.

Ruka selected as one of 10 startups for the 2025 Google for Startups Accelerator: South Africa

Ruka, the African technology company behind SmartChat, has been selected as one of only ten startups for the 2025 Google for Startups Accelerator: South Africa, a program supporting high-impact companies using technology to transform the continent.

The accelerator, which runs until December 2025, gives Ruka’s team direct access to Google engineers, AI experts, and product mentors to strengthen SmartChat’s infrastructure, scale its AI models, and expand its reach across the continent.

ANGOSTURA takes summer to the cities

This summer, the city is your cocktail bar! ANGOSTURA bitters is turning up the heat with a vibrant Summer Campaign that’s set to bring the unmistakable flavour, flair, and fun of the Caribbean to South Africa’s most iconic cities — Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

From October through December, ANGOSTURA bitters will be taking over key hotspots across the country, inviting South Africans to taste, mix, and experience the versatility of its world-renowned range. Expect city pop-ups, mixology moments, and a season of refreshing sips featuring the stars of the summer: ANGOSTURA orange and cocoa bitters.

Making moves

Ko.Kreate closes the year with a celebration of bold women in creativity

The event which has been themed Women Shaping 2025 will be taking place at The Roof Fourways, Johannesburg on the 21 November.

The Ko.Kreate event will boast several women who have shaped culture and conversations across the industry and will be hosted by none other than award winning broadcaster and PR manager, Lebang Kgosana. In addition to our lovely host, reputable brands such as Black Crown Gin, Lil-Lets SA, Spotify Africa and Nilotiqa have also come on board as ko.kreators to make this event a success alongside the team. These are brands that have made their mark in catering to the many unique needs, wants and must haves that come with adulting, queening and everyday life.

The event is more than a year-end gathering; it is a moment of reflection, recognition, and restoration. It’s a space for women of colour in the South African creative landscape to pause, savour joy, and recharge as they prepare to step boldly into the new year.

The event will close with the afternoon featuring Black Crown Gin cocktails and mocktails, accompanied by beats by Lerato Mbangeni.

WCSJ 2025: keynote speakers announced

The World Conference of Science Journalists (WCSJ) will take place at the CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria, South Africa from 1 – 5 December 2025, with the theme “Science journalism and social justice: journalism that builds understanding and resilience”.

As the countdown to WCSJ 2025 continues, this issue highlights the announcement of our keynote speakers, a programme update with a focus on social justice, upcoming awards, and a workshop for journalists working in SADC countries. Join us as we prepare for a transformative event bringing together science journalists from around the globe. The best science journalists are defined by curiosity and open-mindedness, qualities exemplified by our keynote speakers: advocate Cormac Cullinan, Dr David Obura, and Prof Linda-Gail Bekker.

Discover how creators and influencers are reshaping the future of journalism

News creators and influencers are becoming powerful voices in today’s media landscape. Tomorrow, join Reuters and the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism for the launch of a new global report exploring how these voices are reshaping the future of journalism.

Nic Newman, senior research associate at the Reuters Institute and lead author, will present key findings from one of the most comprehensive studies of its kind. He’ll be joined by a panel of creators driving change in their regions. He will be joined by moderator Mitali Mukherjee, director at the Reuters Institute and co-author of the report and:

Mosheh Oinounou, Founder & Editor-in-Chief at Mo News

Akash Banerjee, Founder & Host of The Deshbhakt

Emilio Doménech, Founder & CEO at WATIF

Register here.

Record number of people take to the streets in support of those affected by cancer

Around 20 000 people took to the streets of George, Gqeberha, East London and virtually in the annual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa.

A record number of participants entered the charity event – now in its 27th year. The Big Walk for Cancer has grown to be the biggest of its kind in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route, and one of the most popular charity events in the country, according to Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

“Standing on the podium at the start on Saturday morning, was both humbling and incredibly exciting,” he said.

There were around 16 000 entrants in Gqeberha, nearly a thousand in George, over 1 300 in East London and more than 2 500 virtual walkers.

“As a media professional, it was very exciting to experience because the growth of this event demonstrates the incredible power of radio to inform, entertain, move, and motivate people,” said Jay.

“Since inception, one of the key objectives of the Big Walk was to educate our audience about one of the biggest threats to the health of mankind. The turnout was humbling as it brought home – just how pervasive cancer is. It is estimated that one in four South Africans will be affected by cancer. This number is growing, with previous projections, forecasting a doubling of new cancer diagnoses between 2019 and 2030.

“Together with our partners, we’d like to believe that by sharing critical information through on air interviews, Podcasts and various other means across all our platforms and channels, we’re making a difference in Algoa Country,” said Jay.