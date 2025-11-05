Glynt has acquired loyalty aggregation app Store (my) Cards’. The group, formerly known as Tractor Outdoor, has also launchd launched Ignis Labs (‘ignis’), a dedicated technology arm designed to drive innovation, data integration and AI capability across its portfolio.

As part of Glynt’s continued investment in building a smarter, more connected technology-led ecosystem, Store (my) Cards creator and tech entrepreneur Byron Rode has been appointed CEO and co-founder of ignis, the group said in a press release.

He will lead the Group’s technology strategy and collaborate closely with all Glynt companies to integrate advanced data systems, AI and automation – ensuring technology becomes a practical, every-day growth driver across the business.

Pivotal evolution

“The creation of ignis represents a pivotal evolution for the Glynt Group,” said Simon Wall, Group CEO of Glynt.

“Byron brings a rare mix of technical skill and creative vision, and his appointment will help us weave intelligence and automation through every part of our operations – bringing data, media and tech together in a way that genuinely adds value.”

Store (my) Cards positions Glynt at the intersection where data and retail media converge, enabling the Group to partner more effectively with clients and deliver real-time campaign insights and optimisation.

This strategic alignment places Glynt in a leading position to help brands harness customer insights and unlock measurable value across both physical and digital environments.

National impact

“Partnering with Glynt is an incredible opportunity to take Store (my) Cards from a passion project to a platform with real national impact,” said Rode.

“What began as a side project has evolved into something with the potential to fundamentally change how people and brands connect – and with Glynt’s scale and vision, we can now ramp up development and bring that to life across the entire country.”