David Walmsley, editor in chief at Canada’s Globe and Mail and President of WAN-IFA’s World Editors Forum, this week hosted a webinar on mental health in newsrooms with global expert Professor Anthony Feinstein, whose pioneering research into the psychological impact of high-risk journalism over the past two decades earned him the introductory moniker of “journalists’ friend”.

Feinstein, Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto and a clinician-scientist at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, first led research on war reporters in Iraq that revealed that the key vulnerability factor to developing PTSD was proximity to trauma, not military attachment, which is why PTSD in war reporters is comparable to that of war veterans.

His studies have covered journalists in Mexico – a ‘Narco-state’ ruled by cartels – and those covering election violence in Kenya, as well as the impact of user-generated content on journalists, and the finding that “exposure to trauma, whether direct or digital, leaves lasting marks.”

Feinstein’s findings also led him to introduce the concept of “moral injury” – and the development, with colleagues in London and Toronto, of the Toronto Moral Injury Scale for Journalists; the first tool designed to measure this phenomenon.

“Moral injury can lead to guilt, anger, and cynicism,” Feinstein explained. “It can make journalists question the purpose of their work and step back from their profession. Left unaddressed, it becomes a pathway to PTSD, depression, or substance abuse.”

As there is “no measure to protect against/prevent moral injury,” Feinstein strongly advocates for early intervention, regular psychological checkups and education to support journalists’ mental health.

“Normalise it,” he stresses. “Remind people of the dangers, and educate them towards therapy and support.”

Countering increasing – and new – challenges

Further studies reflect new challenges: Feinstein’s most recent work has explored the link between anxiety and online harassment, as well as the risks facing climate journalists.

“Over 40 have been killed in the past 15 years, often targeted by powerful corporations or state actors. Many more are harassed or sued. This is an under-recognised but growing area of concern,” he notes.

Four imperatives for newsrooms

The good news, notes Feinstein, is that “most journalists are resilient, and mental health conditions like PTSD and depression are treatable. But prevention and early intervention are key.”

Research backs this: during the pandemic, newsrooms with professional support in place had lower levels of anxiety and depression among staff.

“Those who struggle must be met with empathy, confidentiality, and professional care,” adds Feinstein, stressing that “Every newsroom has a moral responsibility to make this support available.”

Feinstein outlined four practical steps news organisations can take:

1. Organise education sessions for journalists and editors about the psychological risks of their work, and available support to counter them.

2. Implement a system for journalists to have confidential, easy-to-access and stigma-free mental health check-ins before, during, and after covering difficult stories.

3. Encourage annual mental health check-ins, as routinely as one would for physical health.

4. Train news managers – the “first responders” of the newsroom – to recognise, and respond empathetically, to distress.

This story was first published by the World Editors Forum, a leading global community of editors, which is an integral part of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

Lucinda Jordaan is WAN-IFRA’s correspondent in Africa.

Additional resources