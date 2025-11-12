What’s the point of using an agency?

It’s a provocative question, but one that every organisation and agency needs to grapple with. The traditional model – where agencies operated as siloed service providers, responding to briefs and delivering outputs – is being disrupted.

The world we work in today demands something different: integrated, agile partnerships that combine strategy, creativity and technology to deliver outcomes, not just campaigns.

In the old model, agencies typically acted as intermediaries. A client dealt with an account manager, who coordinated a series of opaque processes inside the agency. The approach was transactional and often rigid.

Today, the most effective agencies work as embedded partners. They sit inside their clients’ ecosystems, understand the business challenges at hand and co-create solutions. This is less about supplying a TV advert or a press release and more about helping organisations grow, influence audiences and shift behaviours.

The forces reshaping agencies

Several disruptors are driving the change.

Artificial intelligence and automation

Since 2022, we’ve seen an explosion of generative AI and automation tools that have transformed how agencies work. Campaigns that once took weeks can now be built in days, from the first draft of a press release to editing video, generating graphics or analysing large data sets.

At Flow, we use these tools every day, but always with discernment. Left unchecked, AI can be inaccurate, biased or soulless. Our role is to steer it with creativity, cultural understanding and strategic judgement. Used well, it accelerates outcomes without losing the human touch. I think of AI as a travelator – the moving walkways you use in airports, to move you more quickly. Used well, AI can help to speed up work and make it more efficient.

Data privacy

Data has become one of the most valuable assets in any organisation. At the same time, global regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation and South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act have made the rules around data stricter.

Increasingly, clients are increasingly choosing to own and manage their own data directly, rather than outsourcing it to agencies or third parties.

This shift brings both responsibility and opportunity. Agencies need to work within stronger governance frameworks, but those who can help clients use their data ethically and intelligently will build trust, the most precious currency in today’s marketplace.

Consumer behaviour

The way people engage with brands has also changed fundamentally. In South Africa, some marketers are reporting that over 80% of website traffic comes via mobile devices, making mobile-first design non-negotiable. But technology is only half the story. Consumers are also more values-driven than ever.

They expect brands to stand for something and to live up to those commitments. Consumers quickly call out and punish instances of “purpose washing” – where companies make superficial claims without backing them up. The challenge for agencies is to help organisations connect with audiences in ways that are both seamless and authentic.

Economic pressures

Around the world, marketing budgets are under pressure. Clients want more results for less money, and they want them faster. This pressure has forced agencies to become more creative and resourceful, rethinking old models and finding leaner, smarter ways to deliver.

The best agencies are those that can prove their impact – not through vanity metrics, but through measurable outcomes like sentiment change, sales growth or customer loyalty. Working with tighter budgets can be challenging, but they also push agencies to be smarter and more creative. Finding leaner, more effective ways to deliver results forces teams to rethink old habits and discover new approaches that truly make a difference for clients.

Globalisation

The world has never been smaller for agencies. Digital platforms mean talent and work can cross borders more easily than ever before. South African agencies, in particular, are well placed: we offer world-class creativity and quality at globally competitive rates.

At Flow Communications, for example, international business has grown from just 12% of our portfolio five years ago to over 40% today. This shift has broadened our horizons, connected us with global networks and proven that South African work can hold its own on the world stage. For clients, this means more choice and access to diverse perspectives; for agencies, it’s both an opportunity and a challenge to stay globally relevant.

What the agency of the future looks like

The agency of the past was siloed, rigid and profit-driven. The agency of the future is:

Agile and integrated. It brings together multiple disciplines – strategy, media buying, PR, digital, design and events – and curates the best expertise, whether in-house or through freelancers

Outcome-focused. Success is no longer measured using vanity metrics; it’s about behaviour change and measurable business impact

Purpose-driven. Agencies must help brands articulate and live their values authentically

Human-centred and tech-enabled. It blends human creativity with AI, building consistency across various channels

Embedded in ecosystems. Agencies should function as much as possible as part of a client’s organisation, not as external suppliers

Why this matters

Nearly every brand interaction today starts digitally. Consistency across platforms – from your website to your customer service channels – has never been more important. Agencies that understand this and help clients maintain one coherent brand story will lead the way.

The rise of AI doesn’t diminish the role of agencies; it heightens it. With AI providing speed and automation, agencies have the chance to step up as trusted advisors, focusing on strategy, creativity, storytelling and facilitating purposeful outcomes.

In short, the agency of the future is not about output, but about impact. It’s not about campaigns, but about growth. It’s not about being a service provider, but about being a partner.