Pap & Politics is a podcast that unpacks the stories behind the stories, while also getting to know them a little better. It’s current affairs with a twist: insightful, unexpected, and just the right amount of cheek.

On this week’s episode Thabo Baloyi sits down with the powerhouse herself, Qaanitah Hunter You know her for her fearless political reporting… but now she’s flipping the script.

Qaanitah talks about swapping breaking news for heart-hitting fiction, and why she chose to leave the newsroom to build a bold, digital-first media platform that tells South African stories differently and in a way we can all actually digest.

She also gets real about balancing politics with passion, the courage it takes to start over, and what storytelling in Mzansi should look like today.

Courtesy 5FM.