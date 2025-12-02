Louw vented about the past regime – the architects of apartheid ideology who sent a generation of young, white men to fight the “enemy” on the borders. Louw was part of that generation, forced to fight for an ideology imposed by people who had never been in the trenches themselves. They were puppets of politicians who thrived in the safety of their Broederbond collusions, supported from pulpits by dominees who preached everything but peace and reconciliation.

The same year Louw wrote his letter, I became owner of two local newspapers. Though they shared a footprint, they were very different – one serving the traditional (predominantly white) town community, the other a rural readership. It was difficult but rewarding. More importantly, local journalism thrived. The accolades collected over two decades were welcome, but making a difference mattered more.

For survival, I turned to fellow small, independent publishers. Most of us had fought ugly wars with the big media groups, but eventually found common ground. I made friends among these publishers, many battling to stay alive in township markets. We formed the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), a body that would later play a crucial role in strengthening independent voices.

But darker clouds were gathering – far more menacing than big media groups. The world changed. How people communicate changed. The big technology companies showed no empathy for small publishers’ struggles. They targeted advertising, the lifeblood of small publishers, and in a calculated, systematic and ruthless manner, seized the market.

Publishers were defenceless. They started dying.

The authorities took note

The culling didn’t go unnoticed. In May 2021 the Competition Commission launched an investigation into “online markets”. In September 2023, formal terms of reference for a new investigation were published: the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI).

Like many AIP members, we made several presentations to the Competition Commission, gathering data showing how Facebook deliberately suppresses content, how Google ignores local vernaculars and how AI-driven sites steal content and profit from it.

When the Competition Commission released its interim report in February 2025, it confirmed our complaints. The report found that platforms such as Google, Meta (owner of Facebook), X, TikTok and other global digital/AI platforms engaged in practices that distort competition. They were the bullies. Small publishers were the “casualties of war”.

The findings offered a ray of hope. Proposed remedies included financial compensation, algorithm changes and stricter rules around content distribution and monetisation for global tech platforms operating in South Africa.