The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Mike Abel wins the 2025 Financial Mail AdFocus Lifetime Achievement Award

The Up&Up Group’s Chairman and Founder, Mike Abel, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s AdFocus Awards ceremony held in Johannesburg.

Published author, columnist and podcaster Abel founded M+C Saatchi Abel in 2010 with no clients and a bold vision. Together with the founding partners, this vision has evolved into The Up&Up Group — South Africa’s largest independently owned group of creative companies.

Abel is also the patron of the global platform The Street Store, which after more than 1,100 stores worldwide, continues to provide dignity for those in need while driving mindful giving, thoughtful fashion choices and awareness around the circular economy.

Winners of the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2025

Now in its seventh year, the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards continue to celebrate the designers, makers, and changemakers shaping a more sustainable, inclusive, and creative fashion ecosystem in South Africa and across the continent.

Wanda Lephoto won the Changemaker Award presented by Bash for 2025. Wanda takes home a R100 000 cash prize. Aidan Peters of Klein Muis won the Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M, and also takes home R100 000.

All the winners and finalists of the last seven years have been included into Twyg’s new online directory of sustainable and ethically made clothing, textiles and accessories.

Accessory Award

Winner: Earth Age

Finalists: Changing Facets and Nic&Nic

⁠Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M

Winner: Klein Muis

Finalists: Casbeth and Makhudai

⁠Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa

Winner: Ballo

Finalists: Sealand and Botanical Nomad

Trans-seasonal Design Award

Winner: Wanda Lephoto

Finalists: Boyde and MmusoMaxwell

Merchants on Long ⁠Pan-African Artisanal Award

Winner: WOTE K.I Design

Finalists: AAKS and Reform Studio

⁠Tastemaker Award

Winner: Innocent Ndlovu

Finalists: Lethabo ‘Boogy’ Maboi and Yasmin Furmie

Student Award

Winner: The_Collectn

Finalists: Carlize van Zyl and The Odd

⁠Retail Award

Winner: Thrift Fest

Finalists: The Sewing Café and Vintage with Love

Changemaker Award presented by Bash

Winner: Wanda Lephoto

Danica J. Thomas and Stephanie Brookes named Business Women of the Year 2025 at Next Gen Business Connect Awards In a landmark celebration of innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurial excellence, Danica J. Thomas and Stephanie Brookes were honoured as Business Women of the Year 2025 at the first-ever Next Gen Business Connect Awards, held on 26 November 2025. The prestigious award recognises visionary women who are shaping the future of South African business through creativity, resilience, and impact. Thomas and Brookes stood out among the promising leaders for their groundbreaking work in establishing and growing Salt n’ Light Creative, a dynamic, forward-thinking creative agency that has quickly become a rising force in the media and marketing landscape. Salt n’ Light Creative is a Johannesburg based media and creative agency offering a full suite of creative and marketing services, including media buying, digital strategy, influencer management, content creation, and campaign management. Asante Solutions celebrated at KZN Digital Transformation Summit Fresh from its recognition at the recent KZN Digital Transformation Summit, one of the province’s leading platforms for showcasing digital innovation, Asante Solutions is intensifying its efforts to broaden technology access for small and medium enterprises. The Durban-based company, led by 27-year-old digital transformation strategist Muhle Ndwalane, secured second place in the Summit’s Digital Startup Competition in October. The achievement reflects both the growing demand for practical, affordable digital tools and Asante’s expanding role in supporting the province’s evolving technology ecosystem. Asante received recognition for its Asante PowerCRM platform, which is designed to help SMEs streamline operations, strengthen customer relationships, track sales, automate routine tasks, and improve service delivery. Effie College announces inaugural South African winners The inaugural Effie College programme in South Africa has named its first winners, following a live brief sponsored by Nedbank and a multi-stage judging process grounded in Effie’s effectiveness principles. The initiative drew student teams from four institutions — the University of Cape Town (UCT), University of Johannesburg (UJ), North-West University (NWU) and the AAA School of Advertising (AAA). Through a rigorous judging process — spanning 13 October to 4 November — a distinguished panel of industry judges identified the Top 6 finalists, with the Top 3 emerging as standout teams for their strategic insight, creativity and results-driven thinking. The inaugural honours were conferred as follows: First place went to Stargazers (UCT); Brand Minds (UCT) earned second; and AdVengers (UJ) proudly took third to complete the Top 3. Rounding off the Top 6 for 2025 were Elevation Strategists (NWU), Strategic Six (NWU), and Momentum Makers (NWU). AWARD INSTITUTION + TEAM TEAM MEMBERS PRIZE PACKAGE (per member) FIRST UCT – Team Stargazers Kimae Rubbie Keorapetse Mokoena Enrolment to Effie Fundamentals worth R5 600 Nedbank Avo voucher worth R500 Effie Dialogue Invitations 2026 Effie Gala Award ticket worth R1000 SECOND UCT – Team Brand Minds Linah Mokwana Thabang Mhlongo Kabelo Moropa Mojaki Moroenyane Onthatile Maithufi Nedbank Avo voucher worth R300 Effie Dialogue Invitations 2026 Effie Gala Awards ticket worth R1000 THIRD UJ – Team AdVengers Ronewa Ogilvie Lethabo Mohaswa Owame Mapedi Amohelang Sehloho Nedbank Avo voucher worth R200 Effie Dialogue Invitations 2026 Effie Gala Awards ticket worth R1000 Jacaranda FM celebrates 12 nominations at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards Jacaranda FM has secured 12 nominations at the upcoming 2025 Telkom Radio Awards. The nominations are a powerful reflection of the station’s commitment to delivering world-class broadcasting, impactful community initiatives, and South Africa’s best feel-good music. The nominations span key categories across programming, content creation, news, sport, podcasting and station imaging, showcasing the station’s exceptional talent both on-air and behind the scenes. Jacaranda FM has been nominated for: Best Afternoon Show: The Drive with Rob & Roz

Best Podcast: Mevrou Mevrou

Best Podcast: Good Morning Angels

Best Breakfast Show: Breakfast with Martin Bester

Best Breakfast Presenter: Martin Bester

Community Project: Good Morning Angels

Content Producer: Wayne van Jaarsveld

Day Time Show: The Workzone

News Bulletin Reader: Marlinée Fouché

Multi-Channel Promotion: Dad Band

Sport Bulletin Reporter: Xola Ntshinga

Station Imaging: Jacaranda FM These nominations highlight the station’s diverse strengths, from storytelling and journalism to entertainment, music, digital integration and community upliftment through Good Morning Angels, one of South Africa’s most beloved charitable platforms. 5FM scores eight Telkom Radio Awards nomination 5FM has received eight nominations at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards, cementing its place as South Africa’s favourite youth radio station and cross-platform information and entertainment hotspot. This year’s nominations highlight the strength, creativity and unstoppable momentum of the 5FM team across multiple categories, showcasing excellence both on air and behind the scenes. 5FM’s flagship breakfast show, 5 Breakfast with Nick Hamman, Xoli Zondo, Marli van Eeden and Thabo Baloyi, has been nominated for Best Breakfast Show.

5 Breakfast host, Nick Hamman, also celebrates an individual nomination for Best Breakfast Presenter.

In addition, 5 Breakfast’s producer, Ayob Vania has also been nominated for Best Content Producer. The highly competitive Best Music Show category features a nomination for the legendary Roger Goode Show.

5 After Hours, presented by Leah Jazz, has secured a nomination in the Best Night-Time Show category.

5FM’s continued commitment to genuinely REAL, meaningful and impactful content is also recognised through the nomination of “16 Days, 16 Voices” in the Best Radio Documentary category.

The Best Sports Presenter category features 5FM’s own Jude van Wyk.

Rounding out the list, 5FM’s instantly recognisable and Top 40-driven sonic identity has earned a nomination for Best Station Imaging, spearheaded by the station’s production lead, Brionne Olsen. Masi Mdingane, Business Manager for 5FM and Good Hope FM, says: “It has been an extraordinary year for 5FM. From turning 5 decades BOLD, to an epic Heritage Tour, to giving away a R1 million apartment and being named one of the Top 3 Coolest Radio Stations in South Africa. Every recognition reminds us why we live, eat and breathe RADIO. These Telkom Radio Awards nominations are a testament to the hard work of our teams – on air, on the ground and behind the scenes – who relentlessly push to keep 5FM at the leading edge of youth culture.”