Jacaranda FM’s flagship breakfast and drive shows triumph with three feel-good wins at the Telkom Radio Awards
Jacaranda FM has once again proven its excellence in broadcasting by securing multiple accolades at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards. The station took home an impressive three awards, including wins for both its flagship Breakfast and Drive shows.
These wins further solidify Jacaranda FM’s reputation as South Africa’s most dynamic, audience-focused, and feel-good broadcast platform, one powered by some of the country’s best radio talent and an unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier content, engaging programming, and meaningful community impact.
The recognition speaks to the station’s dedication to creating moments that genuinely resonate across on-air, digital, and community spaces. From high-energy entertainment and impactful storytelling to critical community projects and digital innovation, Jacaranda FM continues to lead with purpose and positivity.
Vuyani Dombo, managing director of Jacaranda FM, says the recognition is a testament to the entire team’s passion and hard work. “We’re incredibly proud of these wins, particularly because they acknowledge the impact of our flagship breakfast and drive shows. Our presenters and producers pour so much heart, creativity, and commitment into delivering the feel-good moments our listeners connect with every day. These awards are a wonderful reminder of what’s possible when a team is united by purpose and passion. We’re energised by this achievement and excited for what’s still to come.
5FM celebrates two big wins and one rising star accolade at 2025 Telkom Radio Awards
5FM is closing out an AMPLI5D year with a massive surge of pride after securing two major wins and a prestigious Rising Star induction at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards.
Roger Goode, a long-standing 5FM icon, still with 5FM but now also the electrifying breakfast host on Good Hope FM, took top honours in the Best Music Show category for The Roger Goode Show, a testament to his unmatched energy, creative fearlessness and enduring influence on South African radio.
Leah Jazz, the bold voice behind 5 After Hours, also claimed a win in her category, Best Night Time Show, proving once again why her blend of edginess, curiosity, vulnerability, humour and insight has made her one of the most distinctive and best followed night-time presenters on the dial.
Adding to the celebrations, 5 Weekend Early Mornings host, Mtha Agbiriogu – who was instrumental in getting global superstar, Tyla, in the flesh, to be local learner Mo Madiba’s matric farewell date – received the highly coveted Rising Star award, marking her as one of the industry’s brightest emerging talents, and a name South Africans will be hearing a lot more of in the years ahead.
Reflecting on an already landmark year, Masi Mdingane, Business Manager for 5FM and Good Hope FM, says: “Walking into this year’s awards with eight nominations was already a massive achievement. To walk out with two wins and a Rising Star honour shows just how powerful, relevant, results and future-focused our brand has become. 5FM continues to attract meaningful investment from top local, national and multinational brands because our offering delivers: not just chart-topping music, but sharp news, thought- provoking views, unforgettable interviews, CSI initiatives that change lives and rock-solid results. We’re incredibly proud of Roger, Leah and Mtha, and proud of every single person in the 5FM team – nominees and beyond – who keeps pushing 5FM into bold new spaces. We’re not just PART of youth culture… we’re SHAPING it.”
SABC shines at Telkom Radio Awards with 27 wins and two Hall of Fame inductees
|
Award
|
Station
|
Show/Presenter
|
Afternoon Drive – PBS
|
Radio 2000
|
Radio Documentary – PBS
|
Ikwekwezi FM
|
Weekend Radio Show – PBS
|
Radio 2000
|
The Vintage House
|
Content Producer – PBS
|
Lotus FM
|
Yashika Ramautar
|
Business & Finance
|
RSG
|
Kuns Met Kontant
|
Sports Show – PBS
|
Motsweding FM
|
Mokaragana wa Metshameko
|
News & Actuality – PBS
|
SAfm
|
The Talking Point
|
Afternoon Drive Presenter – PBS
|
Trufm
|
Temela Booi
|
Station Manager’s Choice
|
Ukhozi FM
|
Ayanda Msweli
|
Station Manager’s Choice
|
RSG
|
Derrich Gardner
|
Bright Star
|
Trufm
|
Sima Fiyo
|
Community Project – PBS
|
Lotus FM
|
The Breakfast Express
|
Day Time Show – PBS
|
Ikwekwezi FM
|
Sidijile with Colin Masango
|
News Bulletin Reader – PBS
|
Lotus FM
|
Taleisha Naidoo
|
Night Time Show – PBS
|
Trufm
|
Night Cap – Yanga Mayor Jaca
|
Night Time Show – Commercial
|
5FM
|
After Hours – Leah Jazz
|
Breakfast Show Presenter – PBS
|
Lotus FM
|
O’Neil Nair – The Breakfast Express
|
Promotions Stunt Event – PBS
|
Lotus FM
|
The Breakfast Express
|
Music Show – PBS
|
Ukhozi FM
|
Sigiya Ngengoma – Vusizwe Langa & Bingelela Mpanza
|
Music Show – Commercial
|
5FM
|
The Roger Goode Show – Roger Goode
|
Station Imaging – PBS
|
Umhlobo Wenene FM
|
Best Talk Show – PBS
|
SAfm
|
The Talking Point
|
My Station – Most Votes
|
Ligwalagwala FM
|
Breakfast Show – PBS
|
Lotus FM
|
The Breakfast Express
|
Station of the Year – PBS
|
Ikwekwezi FM
|
Hall of Fame
|
GM: PCS Radio & Stragegy
|
Johan Van Rooyen
|
Hall of Fame
|
RSG
|
Marietta Kruger
Human8’s Charles Sithole named to Global 30Under30 list by Significant Insights
Charles Sithole, senior insight consultant at Human8 South Africa (previously known as Columinate), has been recognised on the 2025 Global 30Under30 list by Significant Insights. This annual programme celebrates young professionals under 30 who are making a meaningful impact in the market research and insights industry worldwide.
From stepping into research out of curiosity to becoming one of the youngest board directors of the Southern African Market Research Association (SAMRA), Sithole has built a career focused on turning human understanding into actionable strategies for leading brands. At Human8, he works across multiple sectors, helping clients connect with people in meaningful ways.
Reflecting on the recognition, Sithole said: “A career in insights gives you a backstage pass to how the world actually works. Being named to the Global 30Under30 list is an incredible honour and a reminder of how far curiosity, unwavering support.”
Leading innovators shine at FNB App of the Year Awards
The 2025 FNB App of the Year Awards showcased innovation across the continent, with leading developers, industry experts, partners, media and sponsors celebrating the creativity and homegrown talent shaping Africa’s digital future.
The 2025 FNB App of the Year Award went to Vula Medical, a medical referral app developed by Dr William Mapham. Mapham had had the idea for the app while working at the Vula Emehlo Eye Clinic in rural Swaziland where he experienced, first-hand, the difficulties faced by rural health workers when they needed specialist advice.
This secure app connects primary healthcare workers with specialists, making it easier to manage patient referrals and get specialist advice. To date, the platform facilitated more than 2.5 million patient referrals, connecting healthcare professionals across over 2 300 public and private facilities. It also supports 105 different categories of health workers, reflecting its wide reach and ability to streamline communication and care coordination across South Africa’s health system.
These awards sit within a broader ecosystem of FNB-led initiatives aimed at growing the talent pipeline, supporting digital transformation, and empowering young developers across the continent. This year alone, over 33 000 young people graduated as full-stack developers through the FNB App Academy.
Mscsports named South Africa’s best place to work for employee wellbeing
Mscsports has been recognised as South Africa’s Best Place to Work for Employee Well-being at the 2025 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards. The accolade is one of the programme’s most meaningful honours, as it is based exclusively on anonymous employee feedback.
This recognition follows a period of exceptional cultural stability within the organisation. Over the past two years, Mscsports has achieved an unprecedented90% staff retention rate, signalling the strength of its values-driven environment and its ongoing investment in the growth, well-being and development of every team member. In a competitive industry known for high turnover, this achievement is a testament to the agency’s commitment to building a workplace where people feel supported, valued and empowered to thrive.
“Our people are our greatest source of impact,” says Carrie Delaney, MD at Mscsports. “This recognition means a great deal to us because it comes directly from our team. It speaks to the culture we’ve built together, one focused on growth, support and creating a space where everyone can do their best work. We’re incredibly proud of what this represents.”
Standard Bank celebrates women leaders at the 22nd Top Women Awards 2025
South Africa’s most accomplished women leaders gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre this week to be recognised for their impact at the 22nd Standard Bank Top Women Awards.
The prestigious event brought together more than 800 attendees and honoured over 150 finalists across 14 categories. As the headline sponsor, Standard Bank partnered with Topco Media to celebrate these trailblazers and reinforce its commitment to empowering women‑owned businesses who are shaping South Africa’s economic future.
The evening’s highest honour was awarded to Dr. Leila Fourie of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, who received the Lifetime Achiever Award, in recognition of her extensive contribution to strengthening South Africa’s financial system and advancing women’s economic empowerment.
Other major winners included Akhona Qengqe of KFC Africa, awarded the Haley Fletcher Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2025, for her role in driving inclusive growth across Africa’s largest fast‑food chain. Woolworths (Pty) Ltd was named Top Women Business of the Year 2025 for its commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and gender equality.
Verto Awards 2025: Celebrating African startup innovation
Verto, a financial technology company revolutionising cross-border payments and foreign exchange for businesses, has announced the winners of the Verto Awards 2025. This annual contest is designed to recognise and celebrate early-stage African startups that are transforming industries through innovation, inclusion, and technology.
The finalists were selected from diverse sectors such as fintech, agritech, healthtech and digital commerce. The following innovative startups have been recognised for their exceptional creativity, scalability, and potential for global growth:
- 1st prize – Innovo Networks Pty Ltd, a communications service providerdedicated to removing the technological guesswork for businesses. Its mission: to simplify the search for fitting technology solutions, with a clear vision toempower small businessesthrough managed communications services.
- 2nd prize – Henko Tech. The company is building a smart AI + IoT system that helps businesses, especially in energy-heavy industries, track power usage, spot waste, and fix it fast
- 3rd prize – Sync Discovery. An AI-powered platform enabling artists to distribute their music to over 25,000 radio stations globally, track airplay and collect royalties in real-time.
Weelee drives home victory with Salesforce Automation Ace Award
Weelee, a transparent used-car platform, has won the Automation Ace Award category at the prestigious Salesforce Innovation Awards, hosted in Johannesburg. The company was nominated in two highly competitive categories at the awards, including the AI Excellence Trailblazer Award, alongside prominent nominees such as Absa, Discovery and Lesaka. However, it was their innovative application of technology that secured them the Automation Ace Award over distinguished nominees including Coca-Cola, Hippo.co.za, Powerfleet, and Yoco.
The Automation Ace Award recognises organisations that have harnessed the power of automation and AI to revolutionise complex, high-volume processes, demonstrating exceptional efficiency and operational integrity.