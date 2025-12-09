Leading innovators shine at FNB App of the Year Awards

The 2025 FNB App of the Year Awards showcased innovation across the continent, with leading developers, industry experts, partners, media and sponsors celebrating the creativity and homegrown talent shaping Africa’s digital future.

The 2025 FNB App of the Year Award went to Vula Medical, a medical referral app developed by Dr William Mapham. Mapham had had the idea for the app while working at the Vula Emehlo Eye Clinic in rural Swaziland where he experienced, first-hand, the difficulties faced by rural health workers when they needed specialist advice.

This secure app connects primary healthcare workers with specialists, making it easier to manage patient referrals and get specialist advice. To date, the platform facilitated more than 2.5 million patient referrals, connecting healthcare professionals across over 2 300 public and private facilities. It also supports 105 different categories of health workers, reflecting its wide reach and ability to streamline communication and care coordination across South Africa’s health system.

These awards sit within a broader ecosystem of FNB-led initiatives aimed at growing the talent pipeline, supporting digital transformation, and empowering young developers across the continent. This year alone, over 33 000 young people graduated as full-stack developers through the FNB App Academy.

Mscsports named South Africa’s best place to work for employee wellbeing

Mscsports has been recognised as South Africa’s Best Place to Work for Employee Well-being at the 2025 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards. The accolade is one of the programme’s most meaningful honours, as it is based exclusively on anonymous employee feedback.

This recognition follows a period of exceptional cultural stability within the organisation. Over the past two years, Mscsports has achieved an unprecedented90% staff retention rate, signalling the strength of its values-driven environment and its ongoing investment in the growth, well-being and development of every team member. In a competitive industry known for high turnover, this achievement is a testament to the agency’s commitment to building a workplace where people feel supported, valued and empowered to thrive.

“Our people are our greatest source of impact,” says Carrie Delaney, MD at Mscsports. “This recognition means a great deal to us because it comes directly from our team. It speaks to the culture we’ve built together, one focused on growth, support and creating a space where everyone can do their best work. We’re incredibly proud of what this represents.”

Standard Bank celebrates women leaders at the 22nd Top Women Awards 2025

South Africa’s most accomplished women leaders gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre this week to be recognised for their impact at the 22nd Standard Bank Top Women Awards.

The prestigious event brought together more than 800 attendees and honoured over 150 finalists across 14 categories. As the headline sponsor, Standard Bank partnered with Topco Media to celebrate these trailblazers and reinforce its commitment to empowering women‑owned businesses who are shaping South Africa’s economic future.

The evening’s highest honour was awarded to Dr. Leila Fourie of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, who received the Lifetime Achiever Award, in recognition of her extensive contribution to strengthening South Africa’s financial system and advancing women’s economic empowerment.

Other major winners included Akhona Qengqe of KFC Africa, awarded the Haley Fletcher Top Women Business Leader of the Year 2025, for her role in driving inclusive growth across Africa’s largest fast‑food chain. Woolworths (Pty) Ltd was named Top Women Business of the Year 2025 for its commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and gender equality.

Verto Awards 2025: Celebrating African startup innovation

Verto, a financial technology company revolutionising cross-border payments and foreign exchange for businesses, has announced the winners of the Verto Awards 2025. This annual contest is designed to recognise and celebrate early-stage African startups that are transforming industries through innovation, inclusion, and technology.

The finalists were selected from diverse sectors such as fintech, agritech, healthtech and digital commerce. The following innovative startups have been recognised for their exceptional creativity, scalability, and potential for global growth: