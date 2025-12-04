When your brand becomes part of a national joke, it can feel like the ground is shifting under your feet. One moment you’re selling croissants and almond milk, the next you’re trending because someone claims to have withdrawn R300 000 in cash and carried it out of the bank… in your shopping bag.

That’s exactly what happened when controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala testified before Parliament and casually described his Woolworths shopping bag as ‘the money bag’. The internet had a field day. Within hours, memes were flying, timelines were buzzing, and Woolies black bags became part of a political scandal’s supporting cast.

To Woolworths’ credit, they responded quickly by switching their black bags to a white, more transparent version — a symbolic shift designed to reinforce transparency and distance the brand from the ‘money bag’ narrative.

But from a communications perspective, what else can — and should — a brand do when negativity trends and you suddenly find yourself in a punchline?

Here’s a strategic playbook for when the internet drags your brand into a story you didn’t ask for.

Respond, but don’t overreact

A brand doesn’t need to mirror the panic happening online. Woolworths kept its response measured: no defensive statements, no legal chest-thumping, no energy wasted validating the scandal.

Communication move: Issue a light, good-humoured but values-focused acknowledgment that acknowledges the noise without amplifying it, reclaims the narrative with brand personality and shows confidence and control

Lean into brand purpose

Crisis-adjacent moments are an opportunity to restate what your brand stands for. Woolworths is known for quality, ethics, and trust — qualities that cannot be diminished by a trending soundbite unless the brand allows it.

Communication move: Use the moment to reinforce values and CSR commitments. An unexpected trend can be reframed as a moment to remind customers why they trust you.

Let humour work for you — safely

When the public is laughing, sometimes the best thing a brand can do is laugh with them, not at anyone else, and not in a way that trivialises the underlying issue.

Redirect attention to positive storytelling

When something negative or absurd attaches itself to your brand, the worst thing you can do is go quiet — because then the meme becomes the story.

Communication move: Flood the zone with positive, relevant content:

New product drops

CSI updates

Sustainability wins

Employee stories

Community initiatives

This reframes the digital conversation, ensuring the trending narrative remains a blip, not a defining moment.

Activate advocate voices

In moments like this, loyal customers often defend the brand voluntarily. But you can subtly amplify them. Encourage:

Influencers to share their real experiences

Community pages to highlight feel-good brand moments

When the public resets the narrative, it feels organic — and is far more powerful than any press release.

Scenario-plan for future trends

Every brand should be able to answer these questions within minutes:

What do we say if we trend for the wrong reasons?

Who clears the messaging?

What tone do we use?

What assets are ready to go?

A social listening and rapid-response playbook turns “panic” into “precision.”

Know when to go quiet

There is a difference between strategic silence and fearful silence. Once the storm has passed and your values have been reasserted, let it go. The internet moves on — as long as you don’t keep reminding it.

The Woolies lesson

Woolworths didn’t ask to be dragged into a political mafia-flavoured meme. But their quick pivot from black to white bags signals a brand that understands perception, symbolism, and sentiment.

The real insight here is simple: When negativity attaches itself to your brand, don’t fight the trend. Shape it, reframe it, and move forward with clarity, agility, and personality.

Mildred Thabane is a strategic communicator and reputation management specialist with deep expertise in PR, storytelling and stakeholder engagement. With a track record of shaping narratives across industries, she is passionate about demonstrating the power of communications in driving influence, trust and impact. Her current focus is on exploring how business storytelling and emerging technologies like AI can be leveraged to grow reputations and build meaningful connections across Africa and beyond.