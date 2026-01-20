The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Bananas CCO Safaraaz Sindhi named to inaugural One Show Indies jury

The One Club for Creativity has announced the jury for the inaugural One Show Indies, the new global competition dedicated to celebrating the work of independent agencies, design firms, freelancers, creators and other creative companies around the world.

Representing South Africa on the global jury is Safaraaz Sindhi, founder/CCO at Bananas in Johannesburg.

Debuting this year within The One Show 2026, The One Show Indies is open exclusively to agencies with truly independent ownership: a minimum 51% owned by founders or staff, and no more than four physical offices. To encourage participation, the cost of entry is 20% lower compared to other One Show fees.

Greg Hahn, co-founder and CCO at Mischief, Brooklyn, will serve as Jury President, leading the jury and having a vote on the work.

The new competition levels the playing field to recognise the extraordinary role and work of independent agencies, and makes the global spotlight of a prestigious One Show Pencil win even more accessible to a larger field of indie creative companies.

To extend its support of this important and growing creative sector, The One Club has partnered with Indie Agency News, a membership-driven media and visibility coaching platform dedicated exclusively to serving independent agencies.

Regular deadline for entry is 23 January 2026, with the extended deadline on 6 February and final deadline 20 February.

South African agency wins ‘Best in Africa’ at International Property Awards in London

Rainmaker Marketing’s award-winning campaign for Salt Rock City has been named Best Development Marketing Africa at the International Property Awards, announced on 16 January 2026 at a gala awards ceremony in London.

The prestigious accolade follows Rainmaker Marketing’s recent Best Development Marketing South Africa win for the same Salt Rock City submission, elevating the campaign from national recognition to continental supremacy and firmly positioning the KwaZulu-Natal based agency among Africa’s leading property marketing specialists.

According to Stefan Botha, director at Rainmaker Marketing, the award is significant not only for the agency, but for South Africa’s property and marketing industries as a whole.

“To win Best in Africa as a South African agency is an exceptional honour. It reinforces that world-class work is being produced locally and that our thinking, execution and results can compete with and outperform global peers,” says Botha.

Deadline for Digital Media African Awards draws closer

You still have time to submit your entries for WAN-IFRA’s 11th edition of the Digital Media African Awards Competition. Make haste, submissions close with a final deadline on 23 January at 23:59 CET.

Eligible projects (published or developed from 1 January 2025 – 31 December 2025) include those focused on countering disinformation, audio and video storytelling, subscription strategies, and marketing campaigns for news brands. As a reminder, a single project can be submitted in multiple categories (check out the 12 awards), giving your team more chances to win.

Use the code AFRICAINSPIRES for a 50 EUR reduced fee per project. African Finalists announcement: March 2026. Winners from the continental awards automatically go head-to-head against other regions globally. Global Finalists announcement: May 2026.

Top Employer status for 16 consecutive years – Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages sets the bar for best practice

Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB) – recently recognised as a Top Employer for the 16th consecutive year – believes that employer recognition carries a responsibility that extends beyond internal culture and benefits.

The company believes that winning such an accolade is about more than just a trophy. Instead, it’s about creating a platform from which to create real opportunities for people, particularly young South Africans who are entering the workforce.

“We believe that sustainable employment is not only a business imperative but a social responsibility. Our people lie at the heart of our success, and we place a strong emphasis on creating a workplace that attracts, develops, and retains talent from diverse cultures and backgrounds,” said Bryn Morse, head of culture and people development at CCPB.

“By investing in our people, we not only strengthen our organisation, but also contribute to the broader socio-economic development of the communities we serve,” Morse added.

Samsung Certified 2026 Top Employer of the Year for 12 years in succession

For 12 consecutive years, the Top Employers Institute has certified Samsung as the 2026 Top Employer of the Year. The global electronics giant has yet again been applauded for its consistent and exceptional performance in employee relations, workplace culture and human resources practices.

This Institute’s Certification Programme is a standout benchmark for HR excellence – recognising Samsung for its positive, inclusive and supportive environment that fosters teamwork, respect and a sense of belonging.Samsung’s certification was awarded after a rigorous, data-driven assessment of the organisation’s HR best practices across various domains, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition and employee well-being.

Loren Naicker, people group head at Samsung South Africa, said: “For us at Samsung, this recognition is quite significant – a testament of our continued dedication to our employees’ wellbeing, innovative work culture and strong career development opportunities. As a company, we would like to express our genuine gratitude to our people because this award is a direct result of their hard work and dedication.”

Momentum Group scores above SA benchmark in Top Employer results

Momentum Group has been certified as a Top Employer for 2026 for the sixth consecutive year, with this year’s results again showing persistent and high performing scores. This milestone demonstrates a consistent commitment to building a workplace where people feel empowered, connected and supported.

Momentum Group recorded its strongest progress in Business Strategy (up 10%) and Purpose & Values (up 9%), reflecting a focused effort to translate these into a functional strategy. This is largely driven by a supportive and clearly defined set of cultural behaviours The Group scored full marks (100%) for business strategy, leadership, digital HR, learning and ethics & integrity. Every year the Group uses the results as a prompt to guide continuous improvement in areas that will contribute to the organisation being known as an employer of choice.

“Excellence is never accidental,” says Njabulo Nyawo, Momentum Group chief people executive. “It is shaped through clarity, consistency and the dedicated contribution of our people. This certification is an acknowledgement to the individuals who bring our purpose and work-place culture to life every day.”

Sanlam’s bold new venture

Sanlam and VISI are seeking South Africa’s most promising product designers who are ready to translate their creative vision into a luxury object. Twelve designers will be shortlisted to take part in a series of workshops and masterclasses, each crafted to build both creative and commercial capability. From this group, five will be selected for an intensive, customised mentorship experience pairing design refinement with real-world business strategy – from pricing and production, to branding, marketing and market access. Our expert panel brings together leaders in the fields of design, business and creative entrepreneurship and includes well-known names such as Tracy Lee Lynch (Clout/SA), Laurie Wiid van Heerden (Wiid Design), Mpho Vackier (TheUrbanative), Zizipho Poswa (Imiso), Charl Edwards (Lookbook Studios) and business strategist Claude Morris, alongside Sanlam Private Wealth’s own investment expertise represented by Lentsoane Lekalakala.

Entries close 15 March 2026. For more information, visit www.sanlamprivatewealth.com

The One Show launches free Best Use of TikTok award Best Use of TikTok entrants will be asked to provide a written description of the campaign background, creative idea, insights and strategy, execution, and results. Case studies are encouraged. Entries should demonstrate cultural and/or commercial impact through engagement metrics, earned media pickup, video views or completion rates, brand lift, or sales outcomes. Judged by The One Show 2026 Social Media and Creator Content jury, the new special award competition is free to enter by the February 20, 2026 deadline, and open to entrants ranging from global brands to small business owners and creators. To be eligible, work must have launched between January 1, 2025 and February 20, 2026. 2025 Iridium Effie Jury Announced: Barbara Asin and Jouke Vuurmans to serve as Iridium Jury Co-Chairs Effie Worldwide has announced its 2025 Iridium Effie Jury, the distinguished global panel tasked with selecting the single most effective campaign of the year as part of the Global Best of the Best Effie Awards. The Global Best of the Best Effie Awards celebrate the most impactful, insight-driven work from around the world. Gold and Grand Effie winners from more than 55 Effie Awards programs globally are eligible to compete, with top winners advancing to contend for the Global Grand Effie in their respective categories. From this elite group, one campaign will ultimately be awarded the Iridium Effie – the highest honor in marketing effectiveness. The 2025 Iridium Jury will be co-chaired by Barbara Asin, chief marketing officer, McDonald’s Latin America, and Jouke Vuurmans, partner & chief creative officer, Media.Monks. Together, they bring deep expertise spanning brand leadership, creativity, and growth across global markets. Machine celebrates major wins at the 2025 Pendoring Awards for Spotify Machine has announced a standout performance at the 2025 Pendoring Awards, securing multiple wins across Film, Radio, OOH and Craft categories for Spotify’s ‘Khuphuka Nathi’ campaign. With nine conversions from our shortlisted entries, this year marks one of Machine’s strongest Pendoring results to date and reinforces it’s position as an agency that can make global brands locally relevant, and committed to championing South Africa’s creative identity. The winning campaign was a love letter to Zulu music and culture, and an open invitation for all listeners – regardless of cultural background – to celebrate the various music genres influenced by Zulu music. Zulu people form South Africa’s largest demographic and language group, with a musical heritage that spans Maskandi, Gospel, Gqom, Hip Hop, and Afro-pop. Yet, despite Spotify’s national growth, adoption in KwaZulu-Natal lagged behind. ‘Khuphuka Nathi’ bridged that gap by inviting Zulu listeners – and those who love Zulu genres everywhere – to discover themselves within Spotify’s catalogue. The work stands as proof that locally rooted stories, when told with world-class craft, resonate universally. The work took home wins across: Craft Gold Film Crafts – Direction Film Crafts – Cinematography Film Crafts – Editing Film Crafts – Original Music a Sound Design Film Crafts – Performance

Silver Online Film Commercials Outdoor Media

Craft Film Crafts – Writing Radio and Audio Crafts – Performance

Reflecting on the achievement, Jabulani Sigege, group executive creative director at Machine, says: “These wins aren’t just trophies – they’re a celebration of culture, language, and identity. ‘Khuphuka Nathi’ proves that when we honour local stories with world-class craft, the work becomes globally resonant. Pendoring recognises the best of South African creativity, and we’re proud that our work stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the continent’s finest.” Brave Group secures top rank in Digital, AI, and Transformation in 2025/26 Agency Scope Study Brave Group has emerged as a market leader in the critical pillars of modern communication, technology, and transformation, according to the 2025/2026 Agency Scope South Africa report. The biennial study, conducted by Scopen in partnership with the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS), ranks Brave Group number one in six distinct categories, including Advanced in Digital, Use of AI, and Black Empowerment. The Agency Scope study is widely regarded as the benchmark for the communications industry, offering a rigorous, perception-based analysis derived from face-to-face interviews with over 500 professionals, including 311 marketing leaders and decision-makers from South Africa’s top spending companies. The research analysed 474 client-agency relationships across 38 creative agencies between June and September 2025. “These results validate our strategic bet on technology and transformation,” said Musa Kalenga, CEO of Brave Group. “We’ve deliberately positioned ourselves at the intersection of advanced capability and authentic cultural connection—because we believe the future of marketing demands both algorithmic precision and human insight.” Daily Dispatch Team Shines at Vodacom Awards

The Daily Dispatch Mthatha bureau team of Lulamile Feni and Sikho Ntshobane came home with a national Vodacom award at the national award gala dinner in Johannesburg in December. Feni and Ntshobane won for their powerful ‘Behind the News’ piece on the devastating floods in Mthatha.

Their first-hand account captured the profound human tragedy, bringing attention to the impact of a disaster that claimed more than 100 lives and destroyed homes. This award recognises their dedication to journalism and the important stories they tell.

​