Imagine you are searching for a new mattress online and find something surprising. The retailer displays an ad featuring a Mattress Comfort Scale running from 1 (soft) to 10 (firm), followed by the message that if your firmness preference is at either end, this mattress is not for you. Wait … what? A retailer telling someone not to buy its product? No way!

Why would a company tell potential buyers that the product might not suit them? Our team of professors – Karen Anne Wallach, Jaclyn L. Tanenbaum and Sean Blair – examines this question in a recently published article in the Journal of Consumer Research.

Marketers spend billions trying to persuade consumers that a product is right for them. But our research shows that sometimes the most effective way to market something is to say that it isn’t for them. In other words, effective marketing can mean discouraging the wrong customers rather than convincing everyone to buy.

We call this “dissuasive framing.” Instead of saying a product is perfect for everyone, a company is up front about who it might not be for. Surprisingly, that simple shift can make a big difference.

Dissuasive versus persuasive framing

We ran experiments comparing ads with dissuasive versus persuasive framing. For example, one coffee ad said, “If you like dark roast, this is the coffee for you.” Another said, “If you don’t like dark roast, this isn’t the coffee for you.” Most marketers assume the first version would work better. But for people who prefer dark roast, the second message outperformed it.

Across different products, from salsa to mattresses, and in a real Facebook campaign for a toothbrush brand, we consistently saw the same results. The dissuasive ad drove more engagement and clicks, making the brand feel more specialised and its product more appealing for the right customers.

Why? You might think it’s about fear of missing out, or reverse psychology, but we ruled out those explanations. Instead, we found that what really drives the effect is the perception of a stronger match between personal preference and product attributes.

Target specificity

When a message signals that a product may not suit everyone, consumers see it as more focused on a specific set of preferences. This sense of focus, which we call “target specificity,” makes the product feel like a better match for customers whose preferences align with it. For others, it feels less relevant, which helps companies reach their goal of attracting those who are most likely to buy.

Our results show a clear trend: When companies set boundaries in their messages, products appear more focused. This messaging strategy makes the intended customer feel like the product is a better match for them. People assume that if a product isn’t meant for everyone, it must be more specialised. That sense of specificity makes those in the target audience feel the product was designed just for them.

Why it matters

These findings challenge one of marketing’s most enduring assumptions: that effective marketing comes from directly persuading customers that a product matches their needs. In today’s crowded marketplace, where nearly every brand claims to be “for you,” dissuasive messaging offers an alternative.

By clearly signaling that a product may not be right for customers with different preferences, brands can communicate focus and specialisation. Consumers see this as a sign that the company understands its own product and who it will best serve.

Our work also helps explain how people make what psychologists call compensatory inferences. This means consumers often believe that when a product tries to do too many things, it ends up doing each of them less well. Think of an all-in-one tool that can cut, twist, open and file – but few would say it performs any of those tasks better than the dedicated tool.

From a practical standpoint, dissuasive framing helps marketers communicate more effectively by defining the boundaries of their product’s appeal. In doing so, brands can build trust, strengthen connections with the right customers, and avoid spending their marketing dollars on those unlikely to purchase.

What still isn’t known

Our research focused on products with clear attributes, such as taste or comfort, and on consumers who already knew their preferences. Future work could test how this approach works when people are less certain about what they like or when choices reflect self-expression rather than product fit.

Even with these open questions, one conclusion stands out. Defining whom a product is not for can help the right customers see that it truly fits them.

By focusing on preference matching rather than universal appeal, brands can make their messages more targeted, more efficient and ultimately more effective. In other words, telling the wrong customers “This isn’t for you” can actually help the right ones feel that it is.

Jaclyn L. Tanenbaum, Associate Teaching Professor, Florida International University and Karen Anne Wallach, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Alabama in Huntsville

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.