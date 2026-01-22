Who’d have thought that in an era dominated by AI, where reading and writing seem almost obsolete, the storyteller would make a triumphant return? It’s like bringing the dinosaur back to life or telling the mountain gorilla it’s no longer endangered and can thrive again.

According to leading publications like Forbes and The Guardian, storytelling has been vindicated. Our next frontier is not new, it’s what humans have done since the beginning of time: tell stories.

Why storytelling matters now

Storytelling has evolved into a business priority, a strategic skill that connects business strategy, products, technology, operations, and marketing into a cohesive narrative. This narrative sets organisations apart from the flood of commoditised, AI-generated content that audiences increasingly ignore.

Clarity of audience, from investors to employees, is critical. Crafting a single story that resonates across diverse stakeholders is the ultimate challenge.

Why now? Traditional media has collapsed. The gatekeepers are gone. Brands and corporations now have the power to craft and control their own stories, deciding what to say, how to say it, and on which platforms. They can even leverage their own channels without competing for attention from overworked journalists.

That said, earned media remains gold in an attention-deficit world and should still be pursued strategically.

The power of storytelling

Storytelling moves nations. It starts wars and ends them. It can topple leaders or inspire revolutions. In business, it evokes emotions that drive sales, influence investor sentiment, and build trust.

This is why storytelling must be recognised as a strategic asset in the workplace. It’s a human-made power tool that can grow businesses, raise capital, and position organisations for sustainable success.

Ultimately, people connect with people. Neuroscience proves this: storytelling triggers oxytocin – the “trust hormone” – and dopamine, which enhances memory and motivation. It also fosters neural coupling, aligning the storyteller’s brain with the audience’s.

Breaking through the noise

Audiences today are distracted. South Africans, for example, spend more time on social media than any other country globally. To break through TikTok scrolls and Instagram stories, brands need narratives that resonate deeply and authentically.

At The Riverbed, we’ve mastered this art. We mine through marketing jargon and business complexity to craft a singular, compelling story, one that resonates with investors, employees, and consumers alike. We call this creating earned advantage.

The rise of storytelling as a career

In November 2025, a striking shift appeared in the US job market: “storyteller” became one of the most searched keywords by employers. It’s now one of the fastest-growing roles in tech and beyond.

Why? Because AI has created content inflation. Automated content breeds fatigue and scepticism. The better AI gets at producing content, the more valuable authentic human storytelling becomes. Companies like OpenAI are paying top salaries for storytellers who can translate complexity into clarity and ideas into belief.

The bottom line

In a world drowning in data, jargon, and algorithms, storytelling bridges the gap between information and emotion. It inspires action, creates belief, and builds trust. The best stories don’t just entertain, they endure.

As organisations fight for attention, legitimacy, and funding, those who control the narrative will control the future. At The Riverbed, we’re ready to help you harness this superpower. Because storytelling, done by humans, wins.

Monalisa Zwambila is the CEO and founder of Riverbed, a female-owned full-service creative agency, built from the ground up with resilience, vision, and care. Over 18 years, she has scaled revenues beyond R100m, proving commercial acumen and the ability to lead growth in highly competitive markets.