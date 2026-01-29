The advent of media content-on-demand has flipped traditional media consumption on its head in recent years. Listening patterns have not been spared with more youth entering the fray and being spoilt for choice. Advertisers and brands are constantly rerouting their line-of-sight to tame captive audiences among the myriad options now available for consumers.

Integrating digital advertising with radio can significantly enhance a brand’s marketing performance by leveraging the strengths of both channels to reach a broader audience and drive engagement.

Radio now has to compete and complement digital content platforms to remain relevant. It would be diabolical to exclude radio from media planning. Assume such a position at your own peril.

Stations are onboarding online radio, due to the hunger for short form content, a format radio has always mastered, hence the descriptor ‘theatre of the mind’.

Brighter spotlight on community radio

With over 300 community radio stations in the country, one cannot downplay the social impact on the societies they serve, with relevant content nuanced around the listeners expectations reaching far beyond that of commercial and regional stations.

For years community stations survived on the mercy of contributions from good Samaritans to stay afloat. But community matters more than the “poor cousin” tag, given the relationship they have cemented with listeners over the years. Its survival and success depend on its ability to report and verify clients’ advertising, offering comprehensive reporting, much to the delight of media planners and strategists.

I’m sure 2026 will shine the spotlight on a brighter era in community radio… especially with the introduction of Motherland OMNI’s OMNi-Fication, a digital intelligence layer designed to enhance traditional community radio. The platform connects the dots between radio, digital and data, allowing advertisers, agencies and stations to operate within a more transparent and connected environment.

On ‘Omnification’

It’s built to track and verify key campaign elements such as:

Spots and flighting schedules

Live reads and mentions

Sponsored segments and brand integrations

Listen, explore and you be the judge!

Mpho Mothapo is chief revenue officer at Motherland OMNi.

