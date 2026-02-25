[PRESS OFFICE] Carat South Africa has been named Most Balanced Media Agency of the Decade, the first-ever SCOPEN award of its kind.

This recognition marks ten years of sustained growth, strategic excellence and people-led innovation in a media industry transformed at unprecedented speed.

Over the past decade, the media landscape has been reshaped by rapid digital expansion, data-driven decision-making, platform convergence and evolving consumer behaviour. Amid this change, Carat South Africa has remained consistently focused on what matters most: people, strategy and designing media experiences for impact.

People first

At the heart of its success lies a people first philosophy. Carat invests in talent, nurtures careers, and builds leaders who stay, grow, and shape the future. That same philosophy fuels its Culture Lead approach, decoding audiences and designing media experiences that connect brands to real people with relevance and impact.

Global tools and technology are not just imported they are localised, embedded, and made real for Africa. Here, innovation is practical, scalable and transformative for clients across the continent.

Lerina Bierman, managing director of Carat SA, reflects on the recognition: “The media industry we operate in today looks nothing like it did ten years ago and that is what makes this recognition so special. While platforms, data and technology have evolved at speed, our belief in people, culture and strategic thinking has remained constant,” she said.

Leadership continuity

“Many of our leadership team started their careers at Carat over a decade ago, grew within the business, and are still here today leading our teams. That consistency, combined with a deep care for our people and our clients, is what has driven our performance and our growth.”

This long-standing leadership continuity has enabled Carat South Africa to deliver consistent results for clients while building a culture where people stay, grow and build meaningful careers.

Being named SCOPEN Media Agency of the Decade is both a celebration of the past decade and a testament to Carat South Africa’s enduring commitment to connecting brands with real people through media today and into the future.

Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world’s leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in over 145 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.

Dentsu, Innovating to Impact.