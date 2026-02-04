[PRESS OFFICE] As the creative industry evolves rapidly, the expectations placed on agencies have never been higher. Brands now demand work that is visually striking, strategically sharp, culturally relevant, and globally competitive. Competition is tougher, standards are rising, and the need for connected, modern creativity is redefining agencies today.

Dentsu Creative South Africa enters this evolving chapter with a leadership team committed to raising the bar of creative excellence, and the results already speak for themselves.

As reported in the official Loeries ranking, Dentsu Creative South Africa has steadily strengthened its creative standing over the past three years, ranking into the Top 10 in 2025. Our strength in digital creativity was affirmed with a Top 10 ranking #5 across the region.

But where we continue to distinguish ourselves is in design. Dentsu Creative South Africa ranked #2 in the entire Africa & Middle East region for design.

This excellence is driven by people who live and breathe design.

Brandt Botes, head of design, holds Loeries recognition across creative director and design rankings, reflecting his sustained contribution to design leadership, craft integrity, and the evolution of visual storytelling.

Josie Gailey, lead multimedia designer and currently #1 ranked designer in the region, drives best-in-class execution through continuous collaboration.

Our strength in design is reinforced by an integrated team spanning creative direction, strategy, art direction, content production, client leadership and social influencer content. Each discipline contributes to the depth, diversity, and modernity of our work. It is this collective capability that enables us to deliver ideas.

While creativity remains our foundation, technology is increasingly becoming a powerful enabler of better work. Tools across AI and data driven insight support our teams in moving faster, learning quicker, and iterating smarter.

Our dentsu platforms help us test ideas, understand nuance, and sharpen creative decisions, but they do not define our creativity. For us, technology does one thing: it amplifies the craft, the thinking, and the human imagination that sits at the centre of great work.

Roxana Ravjee, CEO of dentsu South Africa, says, “Our teams across Dentsu Creative South Africa continue to prove that when data, strategy, design, technology and a committed team work in harmony, the work becomes transformative. As we navigate 2026, we remain committed to raising the standard of excellence in every idea we shape and in every person who brings that idea to life.”

With this momentum, Dentsu Creative South Africa moves into 2026 more aligned, more inspired, and more committed than ever to crafted, future focused creative excellence.

We are not just imagining the agency of the future; we are building it together.

