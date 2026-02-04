“South Africa is not short on ambition when it comes to artificial intelligence. What we are short on is execution,” announces Joshua Harvey, head of growth at Specno, a digital innovation agency and the company responsible for launching South Africa’s very own Innovators Den.

While global benchmarks show South Africa is around 35–40% behind the United States in AI readiness, enterprise data reveals an even wider gap in execution, with AI implementation rates in South Africa sitting at roughly half the level of the US.

“This gap reflects not a lack of will, but differences in skills, data infrastructure, organisational alignment, and the integration of AI into core business strategy,” adds Harvey.

He argues that South Africa’s AI challenge stems from a number of execution barriers, not a single missing piece. These barriers are well documented in recent national and academic analyses.

Skills shortage and workforce readiness

Last year, SAP reported findings that South Africa faces a critical shortage of AI-related skills, which threatens to limit the country’s competitiveness and the ability of organisations to realise value from AI technologies. Without coordinated investment in training, certification and workplace upskilling, this gap will widen rather than close.

Organisational and data readiness

Successful AI implementation is not simply about acquiring tools; it requires robust organisational infrastructure and data readiness. Research on AI adoption frameworks shows that readiness factors, including data quality, executive leadership support, IT capacity, and available resources, are core determinants of whether AI initiatives succeed or fail.

The study also shows that where organisations lack integrated data systems or strong governance structures, AI pilots often stall and fail to scale.

Low adoption despite acknowledged value

Even where business leaders recognise the benefits of AI, adoption lags. Studies of South African organisations reveal that many executives understand AI value in theory but are constrained in practice by limited IT maturity, risk aversion and organisational culture factors that inhibit more transformative adoption.

What the United States is doing differently

“US firms and institutions have aggressively pushed AI into operational workflows, talent development, and business strategy. Even amid challenges, including debates about deployment scale and workforce impact, American companies maintain strong investments in practical AI applications, cross-functional teams, and data architectures that support industrialisation,” says Harvey.

In the US, a concerted focus on problem-first deployment, where AI is aligned to cost drivers and operational impediments, has influenced both innovation and productivity. While adoption is still uneven across sectors, the integration of AI into core functions such as supply chains, customer service, and decision support is demonstrably more advanced than in South Africa.

What can South Africa do to catch up?

Harvey believes that we cannot work from an aspirational future state. “We must benchmark honestly against where we are today and commit to concrete shifts in capability and practice.”

AI literacy at the executive and board level must improve, but this must be matched with practical implementation skills, from data engineers and machine learning operators to product managers who can translate business needs into technology outcomes.

South Africa’s strongest opportunities lie in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, energy and logistics, areas where inefficiency is measurable and improvements deliver real value. AI must address tangible, locally relevant problems that matter to the economy and citizens.

Government, industry and academia must collaborate

“Filling the skills gap and strengthening data ecosystems requires coordinated action across all sectors. National initiatives that support training, certification, and research collaborations can accelerate readiness and ensure South Africa’s workforce is prepared for the demands of AI-driven economic participation. South Africa stands at a pivotal point.

“The next 12 months will determine whether we remain followers, or whether we narrow the execution gap and build AI systems that are robust, ethical, and commercially viable in our context,” concludes Harvey.

