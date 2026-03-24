The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

SA food community celebrates at the 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards

The South African food community gathered for a spectacular celebration of culinary excellence at the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town on 23 March. The 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards honoured the restaurants and chefs who continue to define and elevate South African dining.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant of the Year, awarded to FYN for its seamless fusion of Japanese techniques with a South African identity.

“The judges said FYN delivered a world-class dining experience defined by precision, creativity and balance,” says Abigail Donnelly, Eat Out’s culinary director.

Another standout moment was the recognition of the Eat Out Woolworths Financial Services Chef of the Year, awarded to Johannes Richter for the second year in a row. His exceptional talent and leadership continue to inspire the industry. Meanwhile, the Eat Out S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna Chefs’ Chef award went to Ryan Cole, a testament to the respect and admiration of his peers.

Donnelly reflects on the evening: “The Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are a celebration of the incredible talent, passion and dedication that make South Africa’s food scene so extraordinary. It’s about more than just the food – it’s about the people, the stories and the community that bring it all to life. This year, we are thrilled to see the number of starred restaurants grow to 66, reflecting the continued evolution and excellence of our culinary landscape. Congratulations to all the winners on their remarkable achievements.”

For all the winners, visit www.eatout.co.za

Sowetan reporter wins Reporter Slam Africa

Koena Mashale of South Africa’s Sowetan newspaper was crowned the 2026 champion in Kampala, Uganda, after sharing a story on Johannesburg’s water crisis.

Lindi Raulinga, lead human resources executive at Arena Holdings, said the company was “incredibly proud’ of Mashale.

“After winning the South African leg, she went on to compete against leading journalists from across Africa at the finals in Uganda, ultimately winning through a public vote,” she said.

Raulinga added that the achievement was “a powerful reflection of the depth of talent within our business and reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where our people can grow, express their craft, and thrive”.

She said Mashale continued to make an impact as the host of at the the SL Cabinet podcast, demonstrating the evolving strength of the title’s storytelling capabilities.

South African film ‘Variations on a Theme’ wins major honours at Rotterdam and Joburg Film Festival

South African film Variations on a Theme, directed by filmmakers Jason Jacobs and Devon Delmar, is gaining international acclaim after winning the prestigious Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and Best African Film at the 2026 Joburg Film Festival.

The film premiered in Rotterdam earlier this year, where it won the Tiger Award, the festival’s top prize that recognises bold and innovative filmmaking. Following its international success, the film returned home to further recognition at the Joburg Film Festival, where it was awarded Best African Film, marking a major achievement for the South African creative team behind the project.

Directors and writers Jason Jacobs and Devon Delmar are based in Namaqualand, where the film is set, and collaborate under the creative collective KRAAL.

Variations on a Theme centres on Hettie, an elderly goat herder in the Northern Cape whose life unfolds through a series of repeating moments and perspectives. The film explores themes of memory, resilience, waiting, loss and community. The film’s unusual narrative structure revisits the same scenes multiple times, gradually revealing new layers of meaning.

PRISA endorses the Mark Awards

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) has formally endorsed the Mark Awards, reinforcing a shared commitment to professional excellence, strategic leadership and the continued development of South Africa’s marketing and communications industry.

The Mark Awards recognise excellence across strategy, innovation, technology, experience design, creative execution and leadership, with ROI and commercial effectiveness central to judging.

PR forms part of The Mark Awards’ Strategy pillar, recognising the strategic role communications plays in shaping brand reputation, influencing audiences and delivering measurable business outcomes. The PR categories cover a broad spectrum of contemporary practice, including PR Strategy; Crisis and Issues Management; Employee Communications; Financial Communications; Media Relations; Public Affairs and Government Relations and Integrated campaigns. Together these categories reflect the diverse ways in which public relations contributes to brand and organisational success.

Prakash Patel, co-founder of the Mark Awards, welcomed the endorsement as an important signal of sector-wide alignment.

WAN-IFRA announces finalists for the Digital Media Awards 2026

The World Association for News Publishers (WAN IFRA) has announced the finalists for the Digital Media Awards 2026!.From 811 entries across 78 countries, 278 exceptional projects have been recognised for their excellence in digital journalism. The creativity, dedication, and vision on display have made this one of our most inspiring finalist fields to date.

Top-performing finalists from each region will advance to compete for the global title in each of the 12 categories, with winners announced at the World News Media Congress 2026 on 2 June in Marseille. At stake is more than a trophy – it is a place on the world stage and the recognition of peers.

Below is a by no means complete selection of South African finalists.

Audience-First Relaunch of a Digital News Website:

Daily Sun – The People’s Paper, Digitally Reimagined | Daily Sun | South Africa

Netwerk24 Newsroom Transformation | Netwerk24 | South Africa

Best in Countering Disinformation: Exposed: The Fake News Factory | News24 | South Africa

Best Emerging News Providers: Novanews.co.za | Novus Media | South Africa

Best Reader Revenue Strategy: News24: A Converged Commerce Strategy | Media24 – News24 | South Africa

Best AI-driven News Product, Format or Strategy: EditorialEye | Briefly News | South Africa

Best in Audience Engagement: News24 WhatsApp Channel | News24 | South Africa

Best Use of Video: Hunted – Tracked, traced and eliminated: How Mpho Mafole was murdered | News24 | South Africa

MTN South Africa receives MyBroadband’s Best Mobile Network Award for 2026

MTN South Africa’s Network leadership team has accepted the 2026 MyBroadband Award for Best Mobile Network, following the platform’s independent national assessment of network performance, speed, reliability and customer experience.

The photograph from the handover event shows MTN’s Network leadership team with the 2026 award, set against a backdrop of multiple MyBroadband accolades earned over the years. Together, the images illustrate MTN’s enduring leadership in network quality and its sustained commitment to modernisation, coverage expansion and performance excellence across South Africa.

HOT 102.7FM MD Lloyd Madurai Reappointed to Global Grand Jury of the New York Festivals Radio Awards

Lloyd Madurai, founder and managing director of HOT 102.7FM, has been reappointed to the prestigious Grand Jury of the New York Festivals Radio Awards, one of the world’s most influential judging panels in audio storytelling.

Madurai returns to the global panel as one of more than 100 leading audio professionals from 20 countries selected to shape the future of international audio. His inclusion places a South African commercial radio leader among executives and creators from major international media organisations, including BBC Radio, SiriusXM Radio, Radio-Canada and Swedish Radio, entrusted with evaluating the world’s best radio, podcast and audio content.

A broadcast specialist with 34 years of experience in radio and the youngest inductee into the South African Radio Hall of Fame, Madurai’s reappointment reflects the growing international credibility of South African radio leadership.