For the first time, FIFA will allow broadcasters to stream World Cup content on TikTok and YouTube. The move marks a major shift in the tightly controlled world of sports broadcasting rights.

Leslie Adams, sales director at Reach Africa, says it points to a “broader shift from ‘broadcasting sport’ to ‘distributing sport across ecosystems’, where live matches, highlights, commentary and fan content all sit side by side”. He adds, “We’re also seeing governing bodies recognising that fandom now extends well beyond the 90 minutes, and that’s where platforms like TikTok play a starring role.”

And he adds, “What makes this partnership unique is that users will not be charged, and that the agreements are global rather than regional. That combination of free access and global scale is what makes this particularly disruptive and exciting.”

Adams reckons sport has seen a steady decline in overall viewership, largely driven by younger audiences not tuning in in the same way.

A data-led pivot

“This is a data-led pivot to re-engage younger audiences on their playground,” he says. “This partnership is not only about expanded viewing points, but also about creator-led football content in an arena not explored before.”

In January, FIFA announced TikTok as its first-ever “preferred platform”. The deal would offer “an enhanced level of collaboration and integration, allowing TikTok to offer more comprehensive FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, including increased original content, while becoming the go-to place for fans and creators throughout the tournament.”

Adams says TikTok’s global growth is undeniable “while also being uniquely social in that it’s less of a direct threat to traditional broadcast”.

“With a stronghold on the 16-34-year-old target segment for FIFA, the deal may be the first of its kind, but it’s an undeniably smart business move on behalf of FIFA. It will allow FIFA to expand reach without fully cannibalising existing broadcast partners, which is a key balance in these types of deals,” he explains.

A participation platform

And he adds, “And importantly, TikTok isn’t just a distribution platform – it’s a participation platform – which aligns with how younger audiences engage with sport today”.

Additionally, it could help level the playing field for advertisers, says Adams.

“Audiences have always been split across platforms and broadcasters, but now the playing field appears more level, with more live content available across social, and with creators now actively involved in behind-the-scenes areas previously exclusive to broadcasters,” he explains.

“For advertisers, this expands the opportunity from just media buying into content integration, where brands can show up in creator content, live moments and fan-driven conversations,” he says. “It also raises the bar for relevance: what works on TV won’t necessarily translate into these environments.”

Sports streaming is in its infancy. As Adams says, Facebook has tested licensing the English Premier League in some Asian markets.

Pioneering new distribution

“HBO pioneered pay-per-view with global boxing events, which has since been adapted by Netflix with Jake Paul fights, and by Amazon and Apple through licensing American football and Major League Soccer respectively,” he says.

He adds, “More recently, we’re seeing platforms like Netflix, Disney and others actively moving into live sport as a way to drive consistent, appointment-based viewing.”

How will these moves affect advertisers and sponsors? “Event sponsors and partners will now have more audience touchpoints than ever,” says Adams. “In a fragmented audience environment, brands will need to find platform- and channel-specific opportunities to engage viewers in a way that feels native to each environment.

“This may mean partnering with more creators, engaging with talent across distribution environments, and creating unique experiences to meet the fragmented audience’s expectations.”

He concludes with a word for media agencies and brands. “The shift is from planning campaigns around channels to planning around audience behaviour, and that requires a much more flexible, cross-platform approach. Brands that win will be the ones that understand context, not just reach.”