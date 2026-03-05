The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Primedia unveils transformative digital vision at industry showcase

Multimedia conglomerate Primedia showcased its bold evolution from traditional legacy radio toward a comprehensive digital future at an industry focused event held at The Venue, Melrose Arch. The exclusive gathering of senior media executives, agency decision-makers, and advertisers provided an illuminating platform to unveil

Primedia’s 360-degree technology-driven solutions designed to meet the demands of a rapidly digitising South African consumer landscape. In an era defined by technological disruption and evolving audience behaviour, Primedia’s strategic pivot highlights a decisive commitment to innovation and relevance.

The Group’s extensive digital offering – encompassing live streaming, on-demand audio-visual content, personalised engagement features, and integrated advertising technologies – signals the company’s transition from heritage broadcaster to a dynamic digital ecosystem architect.

Central to the event was an engaging vodcast featuring Primedia’s digital leadership, who articulated how the organisation is navigating the confluence of content, technology, and data to create personalised, interactive experiences that reflect contemporary consumption patterns. The conversation spotlighted the power of authentic storytelling – illustrated by emotionally resonant content such as the 947 “Peanut Story,” a highly divisive yet profoundly engaging saga that captivated audiences and demonstrated the enduring strength of community connection in the digital space.

Primedia’s Chief Commercial Officer, Kelvin Storie, commented, “Our evolution is about much more than technology; it is about forging meaningful connections in a fragmented media environment. By leveraging data, interactivity, and multi-platform content, we empower our clients to embed their brands within the very fabric of South African lives.”

People moves

Moshoeshoe Monare appointed group head of corporate affairs at Primedia

Primedia Limited has announced the strategic appointment of Moshoeshoe Monare (‘Mosh’) as group head of corporate affairs, effective 01 March 2026. Bringing nearly three decades of distinguished leadership and industry expertise, Monare strengthens the executive team of one of the continent’s most dynamic media groups.

Monare’s extensive leadership portfolio includes serving as Group Executive for News and Current Affairs at the SABC until December 2024, where he guided South Africa’s public broadcaster through significant transformation and industry evolution. His prior executive roles at Arena Holdings, combined with board appointments at Tiso Blackstar Pty Ltd, Media Development and Diversity Agency, and Publishers Support Services, illustrate his profound mastery of media operations, governance, and change leadership across multiple platforms.

Monare has helmed editorial leadership at South Africa’s most prestigious and impactful news publications – including the editorship of The Sunday Independent, and as deputy editor of Mail and Guardian, managing editor of the Sunday Times, executive editor of The Star, and group political editor for Independent Newspapers– solidifying his stature as an influential media strategist renowned for exceptional content development and stakeholder engagement.

Time Out South Africa appoints Aisha Mohamed as managing director

Time Out South Africa has announced the appointment of Aisha Mohamed as its managing director, responsible for leading the business’s strategic direction and next growth phase across South Africa.

Time Out, the global brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city, launched in South Africa in early 2025 in partnership with Kagiso Connect, and currently covers Cape Town and Johannesburg, with plans for imminent expansion to other major centres.

Mohamed brings more than 15 years of senior leadership experience across media, entertainment, broadcasting, and marketing.

Throughout her career, she has operated at the dynamic intersection of culture, creativity, and commerce. In senior roles at Sony Music Entertainment Africa, SABC TV, 5FM, and Viacom, she has led transformative audience growth strategies, digital transformation initiatives, and commercial partnerships, all while managing large-scale budgets and building culturally relevant, commercially sustainable platforms.

Brave Group appoints PR veteran Nkateko Khosa to lead BOLD

The Brave Group today announced the appointment of seasoned communications strategist Nkateko Khosa to lead BOLD. Khosa has been appointed Business Unit Director of the group’s specialist reputation and public relations agency.

The appointment marks a strategic consolidation of Brave Group’s reputation management capabilities. “Reputation is the currency of trust in today’s market,” says Musa Kalenga, CEO of Brave Group.

“Nkateko brings over two decades of high-level experience and a profound understanding of the South African landscape. Her ability to navigate complex stakeholder environments, from crisis management to community mobilisation, aligns perfectly with our group’s mission to deliver commercially effective, brave work. We are thrilled to have her at the helm of BOLD.”

Razor PR appoints Ima Peter as deputy managing director

Razor PR has announced the appointment of Ima Peter as deputy managing director, effective 1 February 2026.

A senior leader in reputation management and strategic communications, Peter draws on more than 20 years of experience advising public and private sector organisations across Africa. Her appointment reflects Razor’s continued focus on strengthening senior leadership as the agency evolves to meet increasingly complex reputational, stakeholder, and risk environments.

Peter previously served as head of corporate and business unit director at Razor – part of the Up&Up Group – where she led multi-market, integrated communications strategies for major local and global brands operating in highly regulated and reputation-sensitive sectors. In her new role, Peter will support the agency’s overall strategic direction, talent development, and client leadership. In addition, she will have a strong focus on bolstering Razor’s crisis communications function.

Justice Visvanathan Ponnan appointed BCCSA chair of appointment and appeals

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) have announced that Justice Visvanathan Ponnan has accepted the appointment as chairperson of the BCCSA’s Appointment and Appeals Committee (AAC).

The organisations also extend their sincere appreciation to retired Justice Johan Froneman, who has chaired the AAC with distinction since its establishment in July 2021.

Justice Ponnan brings an illustrious 40-year career in the legal fraternity, marked by a steadfast commitment to constitutional law, media law, administrative law and public law, with a strong emphasis on open justice and judicial accountability, and a notable contribution to the advancement of media freedom.

“We are honoured that Justice Ponnan will be leading the BCCSA,” said NAB chairperson, Philly Moilwa. “This appointment reaffirms the industry complaints body’s commitment to upholding the highest broadcasting standards. As the BCCSA enters its 33rd year of operation, its independent and impartial handling of complaints continues to stand the test of time.”

Good Hope FM launches its 2026 presenter search

Good Hope FM is opening the mic once again to get you the hottest training opportunity in radio, and a foot in the door to make it BIG on the airwaves.

The station is calling on bold, bright, big dreaming talent from every corner of the country to step forward and claim their moment in the spotlight as the Good Hope FM Presenter Search 2026 officially opens for entries on 2 March 2026, with some amazing prizes up for grabs.

Masi Mdingane, Business Manager of Good Hope FM and 5FM, says, “This competition is more than just a talent search. It’s a launchpad. We’ve seen it time and again – one audition can change everything. If you’ve got the passion, the voice,and the drive to join the legacy that is Cape Town’s original, this is your chance to make radio your reality.”

Entries to the search for Mzansi’s hottest radio talent are now open on the Good Hope FM app for iOS and Android, and will close at midnight on 13 March, where aspiring presenters can submit their details and put themselves in the running for the hottest radio career opportunity of 2026.

Stay in the loop with the Good Hope FM Presenter Search 2026 by staying tuned to Good Hope FM, following us on all social media, downloading the Good Hope FM App, or visiting http://www.goodhopefm.co.za. You can also get all of Good Hope FM and the SABC’s best content by heading on over to SABC PLUS.

Business moves

Standard Bank and SAFA announce partnership to power South African football

Standard Bank and the South African Football Association (SAFA) announce a landmark sponsorship that will see Africa’s largest bank by assets become an official partner, supporting Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana and grassroots national teams from 2026 and beyond.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for South Africa, with Bafana Bafana set to compete on the grandest global stages at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Banyana Banyana preparing to contest the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

“This partnership reflects the kind of investment that South African football needs,” says Dr Danny Jordaan, President of SAFA. “Standard Bank’s support will strengthen the competitiveness of our national teams and development structures as they represent our country on the continental and world stage.”

David Hodnett, CEO of Standard Bank South Africa, says: “For Standard Bank, the sponsorship is a natural extension of our commitment to South Africa. Football remains the most widely followed sport in South Africa, playing a unique role in uniting communities and inspiring national pride aligned to our purpose, “Africa is our home, we drive her growth”.

Richfield’s partnership with Lions Cricket hits it out of the park

Richfield and Lions Cricket have renewed their partnership, strengthening the link between sport and education discipline. Since 2020, the collaboration has provided players and staff with access to tertiary education, helping them grow both on and off the field.

The partnership focuses on building a supportive framework for athletes, ensuring that they are equipped for future opportunities. Educational programmes are offered across the Lions Cricket ecosystem, including the DP World Lions, with scholarships for distance learning degree qualifications accessible to professionals and emerging players in both the Professional men’s and women’s teams.

Adam Kelly, group chief commercial officer at Richfield, a private tertiary institution in South Africa for business and IT degrees, says that they are proud to continue supporting Lions Cricket.

“Our goal is to help players and staff develop beyond the boundary. Education equips them with skills and knowledge they can carry into their future careers and personal lives. For us, seeing athletes commit to learning as seriously as they commit to cricket is inspiring, and it sets a strong example for all young Africans looking to further their post-Matric education.”

In 2025, the partnership expanded to include women players. Three young, Lions Cricket ladies enrolled in Bachelor of Business Administration programmes at Richfield, marking the first intake for female players under this partnership.

VoxComm issues call for agencies to transform business models in response to AI

VoxComm, the global voice of agencies, has issued new guidance designed to help agencies ensure they are properly rewarded for helping brands grow in an AI-driven market.

Redesigning the Agency Value Model outlines why pricing changes alone are no longer sufficient and recommends that agencies adopt solution-led productised offerings as AI challenges traditional ways of working and cuts revenue by reducing hours and fees.

Aimed at CEOs, CFOs, and leadership teams, the report seeks to encourage agencies to decouple revenue and profit from staffing numbers and is designed as a guide for change across the agency community.

The report includes insights and examples from agency brands that have already started on this path, including 72andSunny, BOND, Bond Brand Loyalty, FIG, Monks, Time Under Tension, VCCP and We. Communications.

Redesigning the Agency Value Model highlights the urgent need for a new business model if agencies are to remain financially viable, one that moves them from staffed services to business outcomes.

Takealot’s groundbreaking ISO achievement sets new international standard for online retail

Takealot has announced its groundbreaking achievement as one of the first retailers globally to simultaneously hold four major ISO certifications through an innovative Integrated Management System.

This unprecedented accomplishment gives millions of South African shoppers certainty that every order is backed by the highest international standards for quality, safety, environmental responsibility, and operation excellence – setting a new global benchmark for online retail.

The achievement, a first-of-its-kind Integrated Management System (IMS) certification, independently verifies that the teams and processes behind every Takealot parcel meet the highest international benchmarks. For customers, this means greater peace of mind and trust every time they shop.

This move solidifies Takealot’s position as a market leader dedicated to customer trust and distinguishes it from global competitors by showcasing a deep-rooted commitment to the South African consumer.

Iindaba Zethu and Izindaba Zethu celebrates three years on DStv Channel 163

The increasingly popular Iindaba and Izindaba Zethu celebrated its third birthday on 27 February, with a quirky linguistics inspired campaign, highlighting the powerful connection built with isiXhosa and isiZulu audiences by bringing them the news in their mother tongue.

Launched by Newzroom Afrika under the banner Izindaba Zethu and Iindaba Zethu to align with the host channel Mzansi Wethu, Nguni News immediately earned the trust and enthusiasm of isiZulu and isiXhosa‑speaking audiences across South Africa. The bulletin quickly became a daily touchpoint for viewers seeking credible, culturally grounded news delivered in the languages spoken by more than 40% of South Africans.

“For Newzroom Afrika, these milestones are more than just dates on a calendar,” says Newzroom Afrika CEO Thabile Ngwato. “They are defining moments that allow us to reflect on our journey – one rooted in service, identity, and the power of language.”

At the heart of this bulletin’s success is its commitment to championing anchors and reporters who honour the richness of Nguni languages. Every bulletin is delivered with passion, precision, and cultural pride – a reflection of the channel’s mission to elevate indigenous language journalism.

Jumeirah and Soursop launch a global cultural platform reframing luxury

A new global cultural platform brings together Beyoncé director Emmanuel Adjei, contemporary artist Farah Al Qasimi, Emirati poet Shamma Al Bastaki and London’s Young Poet Laureate Theresa Lola.

Conceived and creatively led by Soursop for Jumeirah, the initiative takes shape through a major art book, Where Worlds Meet, and a cinematic work, Our Flame.

The project draws on the majlis, the Arab tradition of convening poets, thinkers and guests, translating it into a contemporary framework for artistic collaboration at global scale.

Within its pages, Lamya Gargash’s Majlis series (2008–2009) reframes domestic interiors as a cultural archive. Farah Al Qasimi, whose work has been exhibited at the Guggenheim and Tate Modern, represents a generation shaping Gulf visual language within the international canon.

Arabic typography is reimagined through Mooni Studio and Egyptian designer Fares Waleed, while Iraqi master calligrapher Majid Al-Yousef contributes original calligraphic works to the book, grounding the project in a living tradition of Arabic script.

Making moves

Isio Africa’s provocative anthology ‘A Moment in Time’ to screen at Joburg Film Festival 2026

Isio Africa has announced that three short films from its daring new anthology series, A Moment in Time (AMIT), have been selected for the 8th annual Joburg Film Festival. The films, The Night Before Elections, The Patriarchy, and Mother, will screen back-to-back on 6 March 2026 at The Artistry in Sandton, Johannesburg South Africa.

Created and written by seasoned media and entertainment entrepreneur, Mudzithe Phiri, A Moment in Time is an indie-funded anthology of six short films that deliver a raw, unflinching critique of the societal ills facing modern Africa. The series confronts deeply entrenched issues like patriarchal violence, political corruption, and the lingering trauma of colonialism. Phiri’s vision is to jolt audiences from complacency and ignite urgent conversations about the continent’s future.