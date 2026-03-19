The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: The Brave Group elevates leadership to power next growth chapter

Brave Group has announced four strategic leadership appointments, reinforcing the communications company’s drive to scale at the intersection of technology and creativity. The promotions and new hires are designed to sharpen governance, deepen client capabilities, and unlock the group’s primary market differentiator.

Musa Kalenga, CEO, said the appointments gear the group for growth while staying true to our sweet spot. “Our clients operate in markets where the old playbooks no longer work, and where contexts and Artificial Intelligence (AI) change the game daily. These appointments are deliberately calibrated to gear the business for what’s ahead and to ensure we have the operational depth and strategic governance to deliver on our promise of integrating elite creativity with AI-powered marketing intelligence,” he said.

Monica Gomes steps up to group managing director after a five-year tenure marked by operational steadiness and an instinct for institutional leadership.

Vimbainashe Macheka now joins full-time as head of finance. Her appointment injects the financial rigour and strategic clarity that Brave’s accelerating growth trajectory demands.

Robyn Jones assumes the group client service director role, a promotion that reflects both the strategic depth and the commercial instinct she has consistently demonstrated.

Nkateko Khosa takes the helm at BOLD, Brave’s PR and corporate communications unit, as business unit director.

People moves

Kagiso Connect appoints Linda Snyman as strategic digital growth & revenue partner

Following its recent transition from Kagiso Media Radio to Kagiso Connect, the group has announced a significant strategic appointment to bolster its digital commercial capabilities. Linda Snyman joins the executive team as strategic digital growth & revenue partner, a role designed to bridge the gap between the group’s massive digital audience engagement and scalable commercial value.

Kagiso Connect’s digital portfolio includes the websites, apps and digital audio outputs of Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio, which have been top performers within the radio industry for decades. Recently the portfolio has expanded to include global lifestyle brand Time Out, and digital financial services brokerage Vouch SA. Together, these platforms extend the reach and influence of the company’s content beyond the airwaves, creating additional opportunities for audiences to engage, participate and connect with brands.

She brings deep industry experience in digital revenue strategy, audience monetisation and commercial innovation.

Wingu Africa appoints Prasad Acharya as director of sales for Tanzania

Wingu Africa, East Africa’s carrier-neutral data centre operator, has appointed Prasad Acharya as director of sales for Tanzania. In this role, he will lead the company’s sales organisation in the country and drive commercial growth across the Tanzanian market.

Prasad brings more than two decades of experience in the telecommunications and enterprise connectivity sectors, with a strong track record of building and leading high-performing sales teams across complex B2B environments. He has previously held senior commercial leadership roles with leading ISPs and technology companies in Tanzania, where he led enterprise sales and strategic customer engagements.

In his new role, Prasad will focus on strengthening Wingu’s local commercial capability, driving growth across enterprise, carrier and strategic accounts, and expanding adoption of the company’s data centre and digital infrastructure services.

Nic de Jager taking a break from RSG

The veteran actor and broadcaster Nic de Jager (85) will be taking a well-deserved break. His Sunday programme, Nic se goed, will be broadcast for the last time in March, but rebroadcasts of his most popular programmes will still be on from April every Saturday morning between 01:00 and 02:00 on Deurnag on RSG.

In an interview last year, Nic indicated that it was becoming “increasingly slower” to record his programme and that he might continue for only “another month or two.” What originally began as a 13-week series, however, ran for 12 years. RSG and its listeners are grateful that Nic shared his eclectic music selection, experiences, wisdom, broadcasting expertise, and storytelling on air for so long.

Business moves

Regenesys launches continent’s first dedicated School of AI

Regenesys Education has responded to the AI skills demand with two linked announcements: the inaugural Regenesys AI Summit, a flagship thought-leadership convening, and the formal launch of the Regenesys School of AI, a structured, long-term institutional commitment to building the artificial intelligence talent pipeline South Africa urgently needs.

The inaugural Regenesys AI Summit convenes executives from Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, Standard Bank, FNB, MTN, CSIR and more to confront the country’s deepening AI skills deficit. The AI Summit takes place on 9 April.

South Africa ranks consistently in the bottom third of global digital readiness indices. Local enterprises are adopting AI tools, but adoption without understanding is risk without reward. Organisations deploy AI into credit scoring, medical diagnostics, infrastructure monitoring and financial crime detection, and yet the country produces a fraction of the AI practitioners needed to govern, audit and improve those systems responsibly.

Dr Marko Saravanja, Chairperson of Regenesys Education, says: “AI is not creating inequality in Africa. It is accelerating and exposing inequalities that were already there, in education, infrastructure, research capacity and governance. The real divide is no longer simply access to technology. It is access to thinking, skills, institutions and entrepreneurial culture. What we are launching is a deliberate institutional response to that reality, built for the African context and focused on developing the capability Africa needs to compete.”

Megapro appointed to sell the naming rights to Newlands Stadium

The Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) is preparing for one of the most exciting international cricket seasons in recent memory, following confirmation of all home international fixtures for the 2026/27 season.

In anticipation of this landmark season, WPCA has partnered with Megapro to conduct an independent valuation of its commercial assets, examining opportunities across stadium naming rights, team naming rights, and other key sponsorship properties.

The outcomes of this completed stadium naming rights valuation now provide a structured, data-driven platform to go to market and comes ahead of the upcoming conclusion of the current stadium naming rights agreement with World Sports Betting.

Nielsen Sports SA Hosts the Sports & Events Tourism Exchange (SETE) Content Programme at WTM Africa

Nielsen Sports South Africa has announced its partnership with WTM Africa to host and deliver the Sports & Events Tourism Exchange (SETE) Conference, a platform designed to strengthen the relationship between sport and tourism and unlock new economic opportunities for the continent.

The initiative will debut at WTM Africa 15 April 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, bringing together sports rights holders, federations, tourism authorities, destination marketing organisations, and global travel trade stakeholders alongside a dedicated conference programme focused on the growing influence of sport as a catalyst for travel demand and destination marketing.

According to Tumelo Selikane, managing director of Nielsen Sports SA, the initiative reflects a strategic focus on strengthening the relationship between sport and tourism across South Africa and the broader African continent.

“Sport is one of the most powerful drivers of travel demand globally. South Africa already hosts an extraordinary calendar of sporting events that attract international participants and spectators such as the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, Total Sports Two Oceans Marathon, Comrades Marathon, Cape Town Cycle Tour, Absa Cape Epic, Betway SA20, the HSBC SVNS Cape Town rugby tournament, and the Sunshine Tour’s year-round golf schedule,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure that these events are fully leveraged as tourism assets that drive sustained economic value.”

VRtuosus: Where reality meets imagination

VRtuosus, a real-time virtual production studio built for cinematic and commercial work, launched on Wednesday evening in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, giving South African filmmakers, creative teams and advertising professionals access to production technology that has, until now, only been available through major international facilities.

The launch showcased the studio’s capabilities in action, demonstrating how advanced real-time rendering, immersive cyclorama environments, precision camera tracking, and cinematic workflows can now be harnessed on South African soil. Directors and creative teams are able to adjust digital worlds, lighting, and camera angles in real time while filming, and move seamlessly between multiple virtual settings within a single shoot – from city streets and mountain peaks to desert highways and beachscapes – without the usual constraints of travel, permits or weather.

The launch addresses a gap that has persisted despite South Africa’s world-class creative talent and thriving production industry. The missing piece was access to the latest virtual production tools – the convergence of real-time workflows with AI-driven systems. VRtuosus is designed not simply as an equipment offering but as a way to unlock a new tier of creative potential, placing the tools to produce work at the highest international standard firmly in the hands of local filmmakers, directors, and commercial production teams.

Disney Channel celebrates 20th anniversary in Africa

On 25 September 2006, Disney Channel debuted on DStv (Channel 303) for the first time and welcomed viewers to a world of humour, music, friendship and feel-good fun, through iconic live action and animation series. Since then, the channel has continued to introduce unforgettable stories and characters and, in 2026, Disney Channel will be celebrating with fans and viewers across Africa. In the run up to the 20th anniversary, expect the very latest and greatest programming, on-screen superstars and fun, as well as extra surprise reveals, events, competitions and activations throughout the year, inspired by everything the channel has become synonymous with – music, fashion, friendship and adventure. Keep your eyes glued to the channel as well as on social media platforms for more details. BBC Studios expands footprint with French‑language launch of BBC Earth in Africa with CANAL+ BBC Studios has announced that premium factual channel BBC Earth will launch in French language for the first time in Africa on CANAL+ this April . The launch will bring world‑class natural history programming and premium factual storytelling to a wider African audience, providing 22 French-speaking Sub-Saharan African countries access to the channel. The new French‑language feed will bring BBC Studios’ award‑winning factual catalogue to millions of additional viewers, offering a breathtaking window into the natural world, pioneering scientific documentaries and extraordinary human stories. At launch, BBC Earth will present a standout line-up of landmark natural history series and powerful documentaries from BBC Studios’ acclaimed factual library. Viewers can expect celebrated productions from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, including Seven Worlds, One Planet, The Green Planet, Frozen Planet IIand Blue Planet II, all narrated by Sir David Attenborough. HOT 102.7FM surges to 710 000 regular listeners Multi-award-winning commercial radio station HOT 102.7FM now reaches an estimated 710,000 regular listeners, strengthening its commercial footprint in Gauteng, according to the latest BrandMapp research. The research, conducted by consumer insights study BrandMapp, and presented by Brandon de Kock from WhyFive, confirms a growing, highly engaged audience with significant disposable income. This reinforces the station’s long-term strategy of building a premium, lifestyle-led station grounded in trusted voices, quality content and meaningful audience connection. It also shows that while overall radio listenership in Gauteng declined by approximately 5%, HOT 102.7FM recorded growth. This research provides independent confirmation that HOT 102.7FM continues to strengthen its commercial footprint, attracting listeners who choose the station with intention and return to it daily. This equates to an 11% footprint in Gauteng, positioning HOT 102.7FM as the sixth largest station in the region. This updated BrandMapp research builds on HOT 102.7FM being named Commercial Radio Station of the Year at the Telkom Radio Awards late last year. 5FM to Ampli5 ULTRA – one of the hottest dance events to hit Mzansi’s shores

South Africa’s favourite youth radio station is turning the volume all the way up as 5FM partners with Ultra South Africa 2026, bringing the fire, the flavour and the full-throttle energy to the hottest dance floors in Mzansi.

Ultra is the country’s most iconic electronic music festival and, with 5FM in the mix, this year’s edition is set to be the biggest jol on the national party calendar.

Ultra South Africa lands on 25 April in Johannesburg at the Expo Centre at Nasrec and 26 April in Cape Town at The Ostrich, and the 2026 lineup is nothing short of explosive. Fans can expect John Summit, DJ Snake, Axwell and Afrojack b2b R3hab headlining the Main Stage, with Dennis Ferrer and Shimza leading the charge on RESISTANCE. It’s a weekend built for massive moments, unforgettable drops and the kind of collective euphoria that defines Ultra worldwide.

More music, more series and a festival of radio drama of RSG

A new music series, a festival of award-winning radio dramas, a series on emotional intelligence and resilience, as well as an award-winning journalist and broadcaster returning behind the microphone, are among the new additions to RSG’s audio offering from April 2026.

The presenter and voice artist Christelle Webb-Joubert will host the music series Duet, which will be broadcast on Sundays at 13:00 on RSG. And Chrislynn Sias, who received a Junior Koker Award for her work in and promotion of Afrikaans, will rejoin the Kompas team from April and will be back behind the microphone every Wednesday evening at 19:30.

Listeners can catch the 2025 winners of the ATKV and RSG radio drama writing competition from Thursday, 2 April at 20:00. The new drama season also includes productions by Christo Davids, Esta Steyn, Leon van Nierop, Karen Wessels and the late Chris Majiedt, as well as Sir Peter Shaffer’s classic Amadeus. Shaffer would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year, and veteran actor André Rossouw plays the lead role in this Nerina Ferreira translation of the classic work. The cast also includes Dawid Minnaar and Marthinus Basson.

On Saturday afternoons at 14:00, listeners can tune in to Vastrap with Willem Viljoen, followed by Top Treffers with Carla McKenzie at 15:00. Before and after RSG Sport, then between 17:00 and 19:00, listeners will get more music to create the perfect Saturday mood.

National Geographic launches Explorers Xplored

National Geographic Explorers are exceptional individuals in their fields who receive funding and support from the National Geographic Society to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Now, a new online initiative by National Geographic Africa titled Explorers Xplored will showcase the research, exploration, science, storytelling and courageous work being done by both young and longstanding Explorers across Africa.

Explorers are driven by something bigger than themselves. They see the difference between the world as it is and as it could be, and they make a choice to do something about it with courage and conviction. In the depths of the ocean, Explorers reveal underwater worlds that sustain life on Earth. In subterranean caves, they investigate our ancient past and the very roots of humanity. At the edge of extinction, they courageously work to end wildlife trafficking and protect species at risk. On the frontlines of conservation, they help safeguard fragile ecosystems for future generations. They are driving cutting-edge technology and pushing the limits of what is possible.

South African-founded digital platform Parent Sense chosen for global healthtech fellowship

Parent Sense, the parenting technology platform founded by South African parenting expert Meg Faure, has been selected to participate in the 2026 Innovation Hub Fellowship at the Thrive Center at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

Faure and Parent Sense chief operating officer Tové de Chazal Gant recently travelled to the US to embark on this intensive three-month product development and market access programme, joining a global cohort of fellow start-ups working to transform maternal and early childhood health systems.

The Thrive Center Innovation Hub Fellowship brings together entrepreneurs and sector leaders from around the world who are developing innovative solutions to improve outcomes for children and families.

Says Faure, an occupational therapist by profession, “If we want to change the trajectory of maternal and early childhood well-being, we need both evidence and audacity. The Thrive Fellowship creates a rare space where rigorous research and bold innovation meet, and that combination has the potential to transform systems that have failed families for far too long.”

Making moves

Algoa FM turns 40

Algoa FM is devoting almost a full year to the celebration of the 40th anniversary of its founding. It was established by the South African Broadcasting Corporation on 1 January 1986, and was privatised in October 1996.

In December 2011 the broadcast footprint was extended to the Garden Route, and the station is now well established all the way to Mossel Bay.

George listeners have voted it their favourite local radio station two years in a row.

By engaging on a daily basis with its listeners, the station has remained fresh and is tuned in to by all ages and demographic backgrounds.

The mix is reflected by the participation in a World Radio Day competition in which listeners were invited to send voice notes about why they love radio.

“The responses were really encouraging,” says programme manager Mio Khondleka. “Entrants reflected a broad demographic spread of varying ages, and different race groups, which confirms that over the past 40 years, Algoa FM has attracted a representative South African audience. That level of engagement was great to see and speaks to how connected our audience feels with the station and the medium. Listening to the listeners voice clips, it felt like a genuine ’40 years young’ moment.”

Rooibos scores a cameo in global Apple TV+ hit series, Down Cemetery Road

Our nation’s iconic Rooibos has scored a cameo in the global television hit-show, Down Cemetery Road – streaming on Apple TV+.

The much-anticipated British thriller, starring Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, features a brief, but noteworthy moment in Episode 3 where Rooibos is casually offered during a tense investigative exchange. It’s a small on-screen moment, but a significant cultural nod to a product that grows exclusively in the Cederberg and has become one of the country’s most recognisable agricultural exports.

Beyond the cameo itself, the media release below explores Rooibos’ interesting association with detective fiction – from literary classics to contemporary crime dramas – where it often appears during moments of reflection and problem-solving. It also touches on the growing global profile of Rooibos and what these recurring cultural references say about its transition from regional staple to international lifestyle cue.