Nestlé launched NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate in South Africa through an influencer-led activation aimed at a new chapter driving coffee culture came alive on the social media feeds of the country’s most innovative content creators.

The idea of crafting true quality, creative and innovative iced coffee at home may have previously been daunting to many. NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate shattered that limitation, involving the country’s digital tastemakers in a product launch story that leveraged their enthusiasm for coffee and knack for easy hacks.

“The campaign was launched with enigmatic, cryptic posts across Instagram and TikTok. Creators teased their audiences with glimpses of teal boxes and mysterious captions, setting the stage for something out of the ordinary,” said Elizabeth Gichangi, head of marketing for coffee at Nestlé East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

The anticipation built to a crescendo in Rosebank, a hotspot known for its stylish crowds and creative pulse. Here, the centrepiece was a teal, block-style activation wall made of acrylic ice, with dozens of teal mystery boxes waiting to be freed, a teal photo wall and an ice coffee bar.

Influencers were handed keys, tools not just for breaking ice, but for breaking the mould. Each box unlocked held a mixer: ranging from bold ingredients and sweet syrups to unconventional twists like tonic water or orange juice.

Bespoke iced coffee

The on-site charismatic mixologists transformed each surprise ingredient into a bespoke iced coffee creation, blending it with NESCAFÉ Espresso Concentrate and ice to craft a drink as personal as each influencer’s style.

The moment was captured at the campaign’s photo wall, with influencers striking playful poses, sharing #HackYourSummer #MakeYourWorld moments with their followers, and social media feeds lighting up with creativity.

Each story, reel, and TikTok post became a ripple igniting nationwide curiosity. Followers became co-creators, feeling free to experiment with their own iced coffee creations at home and join the conversation through the campaign’s trending hashtags.

To date, the influencer-led rollout which happened over a 12-week period delivered over 4 million in reach across social platforms, demonstrating the power of creator-first storytelling.

The ritual

Gichangi added, “What made this campaign different was its refusal to dictate a narrative. Instead, it encouraged influencers to experiment with audio, play with video effects and inject their own cultural references. The result was content that felt organic and alive, each post a remix of the ‘Pour it, Mix it, Hack it’ ritual.”

Influencers showcased iced coffees that mirrored the country’s diversity: summer-influenced citrus coolers for hot afternoons, rich and creamy vanilla blends for movie nights, and trending hacks like Mocha for the social set.

Coffee lovers everywhere were inspired to hack their own routines, remix their own drinks and share their own stories. And as more influencers take up the challenge, one thing is certain: the future of coffee in South Africa will be anything but ordinary.