Today’s workforce has leverage, and they are using it. Over the past few years, something has shifted in the labour market. It is visible in boardrooms, in exit interviews and in the speed at which professionals move between roles.

Research from Gallup shows that only 23% of employees globally are actively engaged at work. At the same time, data from LinkedIn confirms that career growth remains one of the primary reasons people accept new positions. Salary still matters. But development, leadership quality and culture are now central to the decision.

Across Africa, the pressure is even more pronounced. The continent has the youngest population in the world, with more than 60% under the age of 25 according to United Nations data. This demographic reality reshapes the scale and urgency of employer responsibility.

At the same time, the World Economic Forum estimates that close to half of employees globally will need new skills in the coming years as technology reshapes industries.

This is not theoretical. Organisations are competing for specialised skills in markets where remote hiring makes geographic boundaries less relevant. The result is a new kind of competition, one that goes beyond compensation.

The expectation shift

Employee expectations have evolved. Professionals want clarity around growth. They expect transparency and consistency between what leaders say publicly and how decisions are made internally. Gallup research indicates that employees who believe their organisation genuinely cares about their well-being are far less likely to be actively seeking another role.

The greater risk for organisations is not dissatisfaction, but misalignment. When messaging and lived experience do not match, trust erodes quickly. In a connected business environment where reputation travels fast, that erosion becomes visible almost immediately.

Talent acquisition is therefore no longer a standalone HR function.

It affects operational stability, cost control and brand credibility. Employer reputation now influences customer perception and investor confidence. It shapes how organisations are evaluated, not only as workplaces but as businesses.

Workforce strategy in action

Earlier this month in Sandton, more than 1 300 executives and HR leaders from across Africa gathered for the 2025 Top Employers Certification Celebration Awards hosted by Top Employers Institute Africa. The room reflected the scale of commitment being made to workforce systems across the continent.

One hundred and fifty-five South African organisations are certified Top Employers. These organisations collectively employ hundreds of thousands of people and represent significant sectors of South Africa’s formal economy.

Across Africa, participating companies demonstrated measurable progress in leadership development, structured learning frameworks, diversity and inclusion practices and digital HR integration. The conversations in the room were practical. Leaders were not talking about abstract culture ideals. They were discussing systems, measurement and accountability.

Certification through Top Employers Institute involves a detailed, research-based assessment against international benchmarks.

The process requires documented evidence across six key domains; Steer (Business Strategy, People Strategy and Leadership), Shape (Organisation and Change, Digital HR and Work Environment), Attract (Employer Branding, Talent Acquisition, and Onboarding), Develop (Performance, Career and Learning) Engage (Well-being, Employee Listening, Rewards and Recognition and Offboarding and Unite (Purpose and Values, Ethics and Integrity, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Sustainability).

For many organisations, the greatest value lies in the benchmarking insight. It highlights strengths, opportunities for development and supports structured continuous improvement.

The measurable link to performance

The connection between workforce quality and business performance is well established. Research from Gallup indicates that highly engaged teams can deliver up to 21% higher profitability compared to those with low engagement. Teams with low engagement experience approximately 18% lower productivity.

Turnover carries its own cost. Replacing a skilled employee can cost between 50% and 200% of their annual salary, depending on seniority and scarcity. In skills-constrained sectors, those costs compound quickly, particularly in the case of regretted losses and losing institutional knowledge.

Organisations that consistently attract and retain strong performers share common traits. Leadership behaviour aligns with purpose and values. Development pathways are structured and measurable. Workforce planning anticipates skills demand instead of reacting to resignation trends. These are not soft indicators. They are operational disciplines.

The competitive reality

There is a clear reality facing African businesses in 2026. Workforce capability now sits at the centre of performance. It determines execution speed, operational quality and the ability to compete in markets defined by rapid technological change and skills scarcity.

Organisations that embed structured, measurable people strategies into their core operating model are strengthening productivity and protecting margins. Those that treat workforce development as peripheral are already absorbing the cost through higher turnover, slower innovation and escalating recruitment spend.

Talent has leverage, and it is exercising that leverage daily. The employers that respond with disciplined workforce planning, accountable leadership and transparent development pathways will define the next phase of business growth across the continent.

In Africa, where skills scarcity intersects with demographic growth, workforce quality has become a structural competitive advantage.

Sandra Botha is global HR auditor for Top Employers Africa. Top Employers Africa is the regional arm of the globally recognised Top Employers Institute, which has certified excellence in people practices for more than 30 years. In 2025, 55 South African organisations were certified as part of a broader African network committed to strengthening employee experience and leadership capability.