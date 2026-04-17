Ahead of Prism’s official launch, Polygon is running a pre-launch competition from 13 April to 4 May 2026, giving SMEs the chance to win their share of R200 000 in digital billboard media – and step onto a channel typically reserved for big brands.

Prism, the soon-to-be launched digital self-service platform, is designed to remove the barriers that have historically kept small medium enterprises (SMEs) from accessing digital out of home (DOOH).

Prism asks, what if small businesses could advertise like big brands?

For years, digital and social media have been the go-to marketing channels for SMEs, largely because they’re easy and affordable to access. But as competition has grown and algorithms keep shifting the rules, these platforms have become saturated, more costly and far less predictable in delivering consistent results.

Being visible

They still play an important role in any marketing strategy, but on their own, they’re no longer sufficient. Sustainable growth comes from blending strong digital performance with a tangible, real-world presence, being visible in the everyday spaces where consumers live, move and make decisions.

“High-impact formats like digital out-of-home (DOOH) – from roadside screens to retail and transit environments – play a pivotal role in building brand awareness at scale,” says Remi du Preez, managing director at Polygon.

“Big brands know this, which is why outdoor media is considered a vital part of the marketing mix. But until recently, it’s remained largely out of reach for small businesses, due to perceived high costs, complex booking processes, long lead times, and the need for specialist creative,” he adds.

“This meant that for most SMEs, it simply hasn’t been a viable option – not because it isn’t effective, but because it hasn’t been accessible…until now.”

Real-world campaigns

Selected SMEs will receive early access to Prism, enabling them to test, plan and launch real-world campaigns across Polygon’s digital billboard network. In addition to winning a share of R200 000 in media value, these businesses will also be featured in Polygon’s official launch case study – turning their campaigns into proof points for what’s possible when access barriers are removed.

The competition is open to consumer-facing SMEs that are operating and registered in South Africa, and will enable the winning businesses to increase visibility in their desired areas. To enter, all businesses need to do is to complete an entry form on the Prism platform.

Du Preez says that Prism will allow businesses to plan, book, and pay for campaigns in a way that mirrors the simplicity of digital ad platforms. Users can select billboard locations, set their own budgets, upload creative, pay and go live – all via the platform.

Democratising programmatic

Prism will allow businesses to extend their presence into the real world, putting their ad on digital billboards in the areas their customers frequent. A restaurant can target high-traffic commuter routes near its location. A hair salon can build visibility in the exact neighbourhoods it serves. A carwash business can establish legitimacy through presence and scale.

“Polygon is on a mission to democratise access to programmatic DOOH – something that is particularly needed in South Africa, where small businesses are the backbone of the economy,” Du Preez says

“For SMEs ready to move beyond the limits of traditional digital channels, the competition represents a chance to translate your growth ambitions into large-scale visibility, and to experience first-hand what digital billboard advertising can unlock for your business.”

To enter the competition and get your business onto the big screen, click here.