[PRESS OFFICE] Are you a deal-closer who thrives on winning big? Join The Home Channel, Ignition TV, and Business Day TV to sell premium TV advertising, secure top corporate clients, and drive revenue growth.
POSITION: SALES EXECUTIVE: CLIENT DIRECT & CORPORATE SALES (TV)
REPORTING TO: COMMERCIAL SALES DIRECTOR: TV BROADCAST
DEPARTMENT: ADVERTISING SALES DEPARTMENT
LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG
Your mission:
Win new clients, pitch irresistible multi-platform campaigns, and build partnerships that last. Conceptualise sponsorships for content on TV and digital platforms – from idea stage to broadcast – with clients who are building their brand and reputation in a competitive world. Exceed targets, negotiate deals, and make your mark in a dynamic media landscape.
You are:
- A B2B sales professional with 2–5 years’ experience (media a plus)
- A confident prospector, persuasive communicator and results-driven closer
- Energized by targets, challenges and high-stakes deals
Why join us?
- Work with premium broadcast brands
- Performance-driven rewards
- High-visibility role with growth potential
- Collaborative, fast-paced media environment
Ready to close big deals, drive revenue, and shape the future of TV advertising? Apply now and take your sales career to the next level with us.
Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application
Closing date: 10 April 2026