[PRESS OFFICE] Are you a deal-closer who thrives on winning big? Join The Home Channel, Ignition TV, and Business Day TV to sell premium TV advertising, secure top corporate clients, and drive revenue growth.

POSITION: SALES EXECUTIVE: CLIENT DIRECT & CORPORATE SALES (TV)

REPORTING TO: COMMERCIAL SALES DIRECTOR: TV BROADCAST

DEPARTMENT: ADVERTISING SALES DEPARTMENT

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

Your mission:

Win new clients, pitch irresistible multi-platform campaigns, and build partnerships that last. Conceptualise sponsorships for content on TV and digital platforms – from idea stage to broadcast – with clients who are building their brand and reputation in a competitive world. Exceed targets, negotiate deals, and make your mark in a dynamic media landscape.

You are:

A B2B sales professional with 2–5 years’ experience (media a plus)

A confident prospector, persuasive communicator and results-driven closer

Energized by targets, challenges and high-stakes deals

Why join us?

Work with premium broadcast brands

Performance-driven rewards

High-visibility role with growth potential

Collaborative, fast-paced media environment

Ready to close big deals, drive revenue, and shape the future of TV advertising? Apply now and take your sales career to the next level with us.

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application

Closing date: 10 April 2026