[PRESS OFFICE] If you want to understand where culture is heading, follow the light, literally.

This April, LUMENOCITY transformed Cape Town’s Company’s Garden into a multi-sensory world of immersive art, technology and storytelling. Created by South Africa’s leading artists and technologists, it turned one of the country’s oldest public spaces into a living canvas that felt unmistakably like the future.

Across industries, audiences are rejecting passive content in favour of experiences that feel meaningful, emotional and participatory. The data is impossible to ignore. Most marketers now consider brand experiences essential to business growth.

More telling still, nine in 10 consumers are more likely to buy from a brand after an experiential encounter. Experience changes behaviour in ways traditional messaging simply cannot.

This is especially true in South Africa, where audiences value authenticity and in person connection over passive consumption. Cape Town, with its creative identity and global cultural pull, is a natural home for large scale immersive experiences that invite people to step inside the story, not just watch it from the edges.

Entertainment that moves people and markets

This shift sits at the heart of dentsu X’s entertainment ecosystem. Entertainment, when intentionally designed, becomes the connective tissue between brand, culture and people.

It is a system that blends storytelling, content, partnerships and live experiences into moments that spark emotion and participation. Importantly, it also connects the physical and the digital, extending the life of an experience long after the lights go out.

LUMENOCITY embodies this thinking. Over four nights, audiences explored more than 20 large scale installations and projection works that transformed familiar landmarks into luminous environments. These are not artworks one walks past. They are spaces that respond, provoke and demand attention.

And the impact extends beyond the experience. Events have become powerful content engines. Brands now use them to generate stories that travel across social, earned and owned channels. It is no surprise that many B2C marketers rank media impact as their top event objective. Events produce moments worth sharing and conversations worth repeating.

A platform built for cultural influence

This is why LUMENOCITY appointed CSA Global and dentsu X as its exclusive partnership and brand experiential agency. With CSA’s cultural production depth and dentsu X’s entertainment led approach, the work extends beyond event delivery into building a long-term platform for creative expression and brand relevance.

Cape Town amplifies this ambition. Its artistic identity and creative community turned the Company’s Garden into a symbolic meeting point of heritage and innovation. By placing South African artists and technologists at the centre, the festival stayed rooted in local imagination and cultural authenticity.

The shift every brand should be watching

For brands, the message is simple. Experiences move people. They build trust, drive action and create stories that travel further than any campaign alone. The brands that will win next are not the ones speaking at culture, but the ones choosing to step inside it.

This is why dentsu X is placing entertainment at the centre of its vision, not as an add on, but as a growth system that brings brands into culture with purpose, participation and real human energy.

Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world’s leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in over 145 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.