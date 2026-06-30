The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

People at the Mic: Content Creator Awards spotlights South Africa’s rising voices in music and podcasting

Some of South Africa’s most compelling new voices aren’t found behind a microphone in a studio alone, they’re built in front of a camera, through a feed, one post and one episode at a time. As entries for the 2026 Content Creator Awards approach their final week, two categories in particular are putting the creators behind today’s sound and conversation in the spotlight: The Sound of Tomorrow Award and Podcast of the Year Award.

With entries closing on Sunday, 5 July 2026, the Content Creator Awards is encouraging emerging musicians, singers, and podcasters across the country to submit their work before time runs out.

Nic Burger, digital director Southern Africa at Universal Music, says social media has fundamentally reshaped the artist journey and that in today’s landscape, a sustainable career is built on the strength of direct, authentic connection.

Podcasting has become one of South Africa’s most powerful storytelling mediums, and the Podcast of the Year Award celebrates the creators producing compelling content that informs, entertains and engages listeners.

To enter, podcasts must have a minimum of 10 published episodes, with at least four released between March 2025 and May 2026. Entrants will need to submit links to 2-3 representative episodes, a short description and motivation, audience metrics, and listener engagement data such as reviews and ratings.

Enter at Content Creator Awards

5FM celebrates two Basadi in Music Nominations

5FM is turning up the volume at the 2026 Basadi in Music Awards with not one but two powerhouse nominations, celebrating the women who keep South African youth radio sharp, fresh and unapologetically loud.

Boipelo Mooketsi, host of 5 After Hours, has been nominated for Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year, while Masego ‘Chresh’ Tlhakanye, the creative engine behind 5 Drive, has been nominated for Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year.

Boipelo, who has spent nearly a decade shaping her voice and her impact on the airwaves, presents the super hot 5FM Vibe Check entertainment news podcast and now hosts your favourite late-night slot.

Masego produces some of the most electric content on South African radio for Zanele Potelwa, Nick Archibald and the 5 Drive team.

Masi Mdingane, business manager for 5FM and Good Hope FM, says the nominations reflect the station’s commitment to pushing boundaries, delivering world-class entertainment, igniting powerful conversations and shaping the future of youth radio in South Africa.

To vote for Boipelo Mooketsi SMS ‘RadioPresenter Boipelo Mooketsi’ to 33329. To vote for Masego ‘Chresh’ Tlhakanye, SMS ‘RadioProducer Masego Tlhakanye’ to 33329. Online voting is also available globally at www.basadiinmusicawards.co.za/vote.

Gallo Record Company and Gallo Music Publishers celebrate multiple SAMA nominations

Gallo Record Company and Gallo Music Publishers is celebrating a remarkable showing at this year’s South African Music Awards (SAMA32), with nominations spanning Best African Adult Contemporary, Best Traditional Music, Best Reggae Album, Best Adult Contemporary and Best African Indigenous Music categories.

Among the nominees is acclaimed singer-songwriter Simphiwe Dana, whose artistry and storytelling have earned a nomination for Best African Contemporary Album. Following the recent release of her deeply personal album, MOYA, Dana continues to cement her place as one of South Africa’s most influential musical voices.

Legendary mbaqanga group Soul Brothers have been nominated for Best Traditional Album for their milestone release, Ogandaganda: 50 Years Anniversary Album. In the Best Reggae Album category, Don Dada receives recognition for his contribution to the genre, continuing a career dedicated to spreading messages of unity, resilience and African pride through reggae music.

Renowned musician and songwriter Kahn Morbee has secured a nomination for Best Adult Contemporary Album. Completing Gallo’s list of nominees is the iconic gospel ensemble Amadodana Ase Wesile, nominated for Best African Indigenous Music Album for their landmark release, Monghali Mesia.

Nominations open for the 2027 Woman of Stature Awards South Africa

Nominations for the 2027 season of the Woman of Stature Awards South Africa officially opened in June 2026, inviting women from across South Africa who are making a meaningful impact in business, industry, entrepreneurship and community development to enter or be nominated for one of the country’s most respected women’s recognition platforms.

The prestigious awards platform calls on women from all industries and communities to step forward and be recognised for their contribution to society and in business.

“For many of these women, the Woman of Stature Awards South Africa becomes more than an awards platform. The Woman of Stature Awards South Africa is committed to developing these women through an empowering personal and professional journey that provides mentorship, industry exposure, leadership development, networking opportunities, and strategic positioning within their sectors,” says Charlotte du Plessis, founder and CEO.

The platform is focused on shining a light on women who have dedicated themselves to making a difference, often quietly and without recognition, while surrounding them with leaders and mentors in their respective industries to help position them for long-term success and influence.

Building on the success of the regional expansion introduced during the 2026 season, the 2027 Awards will now include regional awards in several regions including Gauteng and the Western Cape, providing greater accessibility and recognition opportunities for women across different parts of the country before progressing to the national stage.

To submit a nomination for the 2027 Woman of Stature Awards South Africa, visit wosawardsglobal.com.

BP Rewards named best fuel loyalty programme in Africa

bp Southern Africa (bpSA) has won two category awards and a high commendation at the inaugural African Loyalty Awards 2025/26 for its proprietary loyalty programme, BP Rewards.

Sponsored by global loyalty consultancy Truth and the African Loyalty Association, the African Loyalty Awards celebrate excellence in customer engagement across the continent and are judged by a wide-ranging panel of loyalty and customer relationship management professionals drawn from multiple industries.

According to the judges, “bpSA’s new rewards programme clearly demonstrates tangible value for customers, showing how effectively the programme converts everyday savings into meaningful loyalty”.

bpSA also received Best Partnership of the Year in Africa for its longstanding collaboration with Pick n Pay Smart Shopper.

In addition, BP Rewards was highly commended in the category of Best Long-Term Loyalty Programme of the Year: Southern Africa. Judges also lauded ‘Swipe Swipe’ as an initiative “which transformed a potential customer friction point into an engaging and differentiating feature”.

Pride Mnene Hlungwani, marketing manager at bpSA, said the recognition reflects the momentum behind bpSA’s customer proposition.